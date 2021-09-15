Deathloop cassette puzzle solution

If you're looking for the Deathloop cassette puzzle answers then you're after Fia's pictograms, having used a photo to find where Fia and Charlie meet up in secret. The strange looking machine you find is basically a combination lock where you have to push four cassettes in, in the right order, to open a door. The question is, where do you find the pictures and how does it all work? Come with us, as we take you on a journey to solve the Deathloop cassette puzzle.

Deathloop tips | Deathloop Visionaries | Deathloop powers | Deathloop guns | Deathloop codes | Deathloop Trinkets | Deathloop Queen of Riddles Yerhva answers | Deathloop walkthrough and endings guide | How long is Deathloop

How to find Deathloop cassette puzzle

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you haven't found it already while exploring, you'll find the Deathloop cassette puzzle when searching the Fristad Shore for where Charlie and Fia meet in secret. When you've found the door in the photo - head past Fia's bunker to the shore and then turn left to follow the sea around until you see the door with the 09 next to it - you'll find this crazy looking machine inside.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

On the machine you'll find book called 'Order of Operations' that will give you the combination to the safe in the Yerhva, the Queen of Riddles machine in Karl's Bay. Head there and inside the safe you'll find a note, which is what you need to actually solve the cassette puzzle.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The note, in a round about, way tells you where to find four pictograms inside Fia's bunker that will give you the code to open the Deathloop cassette puzzle. The clues are these:

Look first to my favorite, he who lurks beneath the wheeled behemoth. Follow fast my cleverest; she enlivens the lockers. Appreciate my lovely, as she lubricates the shaft. Dream finally of the babe that marks my stage exit.

This is a wafty way of saying the pictogram locations are in the following places inside Fia's bunker:

Under the big truck in the bunker entrance. In the locker room on the second floor of the reactor room. Inside the lift shaft. By the ground floor exit from the reactor room, where the patterned path on the floor leads to the bunker exit.

When you've found all the images you should find your Visionary leads looks like below, and you'll be ready to head to Fristad Rock.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

How to solve the Deathloop cassette puzzle

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Once you have all four pictograms you'll be able to solve the Deathloop pictogram puzzle through the careful process of pressing all the buttons and checking where the images are marked on the blueprints on the console. Fortunately you'll only have to do this once as after you get the right combination the first time the numbers will appear over the console every time you come back. When you've got all the numbers the Pumping Station door will open and you'll be able to scout out where Charlies and Fia meet up for a little 'not allowed on the island' fun.