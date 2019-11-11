Death Stranding’s mixed reception is because "it’s a difficult game to understand," suggests Hideo Kojima

Death Stranding, the new PS4 exclusive from famed Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, is finally out in players' hands, and the reaction so far has been unsurprisingly mixed.

That varied response won't be a shock to anyone who read up on the wide range of press reviews on the game once the embargo had dropped a week before, but Kojima himself doesn't seem to be phased by some of the more... negative opinions of his latest project currently circulating online.

Read more (Image credit: Sony) Every Death Stranding cameo in the game, and where to find them

Speaking to Italian website TGCom, the award-winning developer stated that the majority of critical reviews derived from US outlets, suggesting that this is because "Americans are great fans of first-person shooters and Death Stranding is not."

"I must say that the game received rave reviews, especially in Europe and Japan." continued Kojima. "Here in the United States, however, we have had stronger criticisms. Perhaps it is a difficult game to understand for a certain type of critic and audience."

"I always try to create new things and disputes and discussions are fine, but it must be said that the Italians or the French have a different artistic sensibility that allows them to appreciate this kind of very original products, they are not in video games but also in the cinema."

It's certainly an interesting explanation from one of the industry's most respected creative forces, but at least Kojima doesn't seem too disappointed by those who couldn't chime with Death Stranding as easily as others. If you're looking to pick the game up for yourself, there's a good chance it'll receive a small discount in the upcoming PS4 Black Friday deals 2019, so keep an eye out online in the coming days and weeks to save money on your copy before going all in.

Check out more Death Stranding gameplay below, or read up on all the other big new games of 2019 and beyond still on the way.