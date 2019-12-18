How to find all Death Stranding preppers, gear and upgrades in the game

If you want to make deliveries and grab gear you'll need to find all the Death Stranding preppers in the game. You'll level up, unlock gear and upgrades, and fill out more of the story. It's the gear that makes a real difference though: a steady trickle of new equipment that slowly makes the game easier. Exoskeletons, weapons, floating carriers and plenty more are all slowly added to your inventory as you find new preppers.

Death Stranding's various preppers reward you with new equipment as you deliver to them, and upgrade your relationship, but only if you can find them all. You'll be steered towards mission critical stuff by the story but many preppers provide useful upgrades, as well as cosmetic stuff. I might be non-essential to complete the game, but if you do have time to unlock a better pair of boots, say, then you're going to have a better time of it all.

Obviously there's spoilers here in terms of Death Stranding gear and equipment but that's about it - nothing story related, just the names of a side characters, locations and what you can get from them.

Death Stranding gear - story unlocks

Everything you actually need is unlocked by playing the story. For that reason it's best to stick to that where you can. Certain things, like the all terrain exoskeleton which makes rough ground easier to traverse are a God send and better unlocked before you trek off for hours on side side missions. This is a list of all the things you basically can't avoid picking up. That's not to say some of these location won't have optional rewards as well though.

Postbox PCC lvl 1 (Waystation West of Capital Knot City)

(Waystation West of Capital Knot City) Container Repair Spray (Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City)

(Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City) Bridge PCC lvl 1 (Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City)

(Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City) Generator PCC lvl 1 (Wind Farm)

(Wind Farm) Blood bag (Capital Knot City)

(Capital Knot City) Hematic grenade lvl 1 (Capital Knot City)

(Capital Knot City) ???? Port Knot City ????

Smoke-emitting decoy cargo (Lake Knot City)

(Lake Knot City) Power skeleton lvl 1 (Engineer)

(Engineer) Smoke grenade lvl 1 (Engineer)

(Engineer) Bola Gun lvl 1 (Craftsman)

(Craftsman) Delivery bot (Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City)

(Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City) PCC lvl 2 (Weather Station)

(Weather Station) Floating Carrier lvl 1 (Weather Station)

(Weather Station) Anti-BT handgun lvl 1 (Chiral Artist)

lvl 1 (Chiral Artist) Power skeleton lvl 1 (Junk Dealer)

1 (Junk Dealer) Smoke grenade lvl 1 (Junk Dealer)

1 (Junk Dealer) Backpack customisation (Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City)

(Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City) Truck (Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City)

(Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City) Handgun lvl 1 (South Knot City)

(South Knot City) Assault Rifle lvl 1 (South Knot City)

(South Knot City) Grenade (South Knot City)

(South Knot City) Sticky Gun (Lake Knot City)

(Lake Knot City) Armour plate lvl 1 (Waystation North of Mountain Knot City)

(Waystation North of Mountain Knot City) Non-lethal assault rifle lvl 1 (Waystation North of Mountain Knot City)

(Waystation North of Mountain Knot City) Stabiliser (Knot City)

Outside of this list the things you can find and pick up are optional. For example, a level 2 Floating Carrier can take more weight but it's not essential and the base level Floating Carrier you get as part of the main quest will see you through the game with ease. There are also customisation options like colours and materials that can be earned by building a relationship with them (which we've left off this list).

Because you have level up your relationship with different people by finding and making multiple deliveries to unlock the extras, it's best best to know who has what. Especially as random characters can hand out stuff almost arbitrarily, often with little relationship to where you may have unlocked the original item. With out a list you'll never know where to find some upgrades or that some options even exist.

Reaching level five with a character will generally always unlock the following:

That character's hologram data (sometimes unlocked earlier if they haven't got much to unlock)

The ability to rest there (if it's a prepper)

A Star for Sam to wear

Quick note: This is basically only a list of the the functionally useful stuff - we haven't noted down all the colours or materials you can get because there are loads. Plus, if a location starts at a higher level, it means you'll unlock story essential stuff earlier, and we've just listed the bonus gear.

Death Stranding preppers, gear and upgrades - Eastern Region

1. Capital Knot City

Level 3

Bridges Baseball cap

2. Ludens fan

Level 2

Hologram: Ludens Jumbo Nendroid

Level 4

Hologram: Ludens fan

3. Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City

Level 4

Hologram: Benjamin Hancock

4. Musician

First delivery - Harmonica

Death Stranding preppers, gear and upgrades - Central Region

1. Lake Knot City

Level 4

Hologram: William Lake

2. Engineer

Level 2

Power skeleton lvl 1

Smoke grenade lvl 1

Level 3

Power skeleton lvl 2

Smoke grenade lvl 2

Level 4

Power skeleton lvl 3

Engineer hologram data

3. Craftsman

Level 2

Bola Gun lvl 1

Level 3

Bola Gun lvl 2

Custom hematic grenades - restocked with subsequent deliveries

4. Elder

Level 2

Vog-emitting decoy cargo

Level 4

Hologram: Elder



5. Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City

Backpack accessory: Windmill

Level 2

Delivery bot

Bridges boots lvl 2

Level 3

Truck (long range lvl 1)

Level 4

Truck (long range lvl 2)

Level 5

Truck (long range lvl 3)

6. Collector

Level 1

Backpack cover

7. Junk Dealer

Level 2

Speed skeleton lvl 1

Smoke bomb

Level 3

Speed skeleton lvl 2

Custom CHIRAL ladder x3

Level 4

Remote stun bomb

Hologram: Junk dealer

Custom CHIRAL ladder

Level 5

Speed skeleton lvl 3

8. Chiral Artist

Level 2

Anti-BT handgun lvl 1

Level 3

Anti-BT handgun lvl 2

Chiral boots x2 - restocked with subsequent deliveries

Level 4

Holograms: Chiral Artist



9. Film Director

Level 1

J.F Rey "Sam" Glasses

Level 2

Hologram generator (disguises post box as rocks)

Level 4

Film Director hologram

10. Weather Station

Backpack accessory: Weather Talisman

Level 2

PCC lvl 2

Floating carrier lvl 1

Level 3

Floating carrier lvl 2



11. Cosplayer

Level 1

Otter hood

Level 2

Utility pouch bag upgrade

Level 3

Large Grenade pouch

Level 4

Wandering MC and Cosplayer holograms

Level 5

Omnireflector backpack colour

12. South Knot City

Level 2

Handgun lvl 1

Assault Rifle lvl 1

Grenade

Level 3

Reverse Trike: Defensive

Handgun lvl 2

Level 4

Truck: Defensive

Second delivery bot

13. Timefall Farm

Level 2

Odradek scanner nullification (cancel out Mule pings with your own Odradek scan)

Level 3

Odradek human detection (shows outlines of human enemies)

Level 5

Hologram: Goose

14. Veteran Porter

15. Palaeontologist

Level 2

Oxygen mask

Hematic grenade lvl 2

Level 4

Hologram: Palaeontologist hologram

16. Geologist

Level 2

Climbing anchor level 2

Level 4

Hologram: Geologist

17. Heartman

Level 1

Thermal pad

Level 3

Backpack Accessory: Cryptobiote



18. Evo-devo Biologist

Level 2

Grenade launcher

Level 4

Multi-rocket launcher

19. Roboticist

Level 2

All-terrain skeleton lvl 1

Level 3

All-terrain skeleton lvl 2

Level 4

All-terrain skeleton lvl 3

20. Mountain Knot City

Level 2

Stabiliser

Level 3

Assault Rifle lvl 3

Non-lethal assault rifle lvl 3

Level 4

Third delivery bot unlocked

21. Doctor

Level 2

Canteen lvl 2

Level 3

High capacity blood bags

22. The First Prepper

23. Spiritualist

Backpack accessory: One Dollar Coin

Level 4

Spiritualist hologram

24. Waystation North of Mountain Knot City

Level 2

Armour plate lvl 1

Non-lethal assault rifle lvl 1

Level 3

Armour plate lvl 2

25. Distribution Center North of Mountain Knot City

Level 2

Assault Rifle lvl 2

Non-lethal Assault Rifle lvl 2

Level 3

Spare ammo pouch

26. The Novelist’s Son

Level 2

Backpack Accessory: Bell charm

Level 3

Holgram: Novelist’s Son

27. Photographer

Level 2

Shotgun lvl 1

Riot shotgun lvl 1

Level 3

Shotgun lvl 2

Level 4

Riot Shotgun lvl 2

28. Mountaineer

Level 2

Bridges boots lvl 3

Power gloves

Custom chiral climbing anchor - restocked with subsequent deliveries

Level 4

Hologram: Mountaineer

Hologram: Mountain Guide holograms