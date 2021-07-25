Dead Space remake may include level design cut from the original due to "technical constraints"

Content cut from Visceral's Dead Space due to "technical constraints" may be available in Motive's new-gen remake.

Talking to IGN , creative director Roman Campos-Oriola explained how the remake development team had encountered areas of the USG Ishimura that had seemingly changed during the game's development period.

As it's the original level design of the game that will be used as the template for the remake, this means it's possible we'll get to explore some of the areas that were cut from the 2008 horror game.

"We started with the original level design of the original Dead Space," Campos-Oriola said (thanks, PCGN ).

"What's funny is that you can see some of the iterations that were made prior to ship by the team. In the first chapter, you can see some corridors that they wanted to do first in a certain way, and then you can understand why they changed it for technical constraints."

If you missed the reveal of the Dead Space remake from EA Motive last week, you really should check out the new trailer . Though more of a cinematic trailer than gameplay, it shows the murky, blood-soaked hallways of the USG Ishimura, a Necromorph getting ready to pounce, and finally protagonist Isaac Clarke's engineering suit booting up for the horrors that await him.

As Hirun reported at the time, it's an exciting time for fans of the original horror game from Visceral . Dead Space was an absolute triumph when it launched back in 2008, drawing inspiration from the likes of Resident Evil and Silent Hill to create a new nightmare.

As yet, there's no release date - or even a release window - attached to the project, so watch this (dead) space. The remake is coming to PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and PC is in the works at Star Wars: Squadrons studio Motive.

Co-creator Glen Schofield, the original game director of Dead Space, sounded pretty thrilled by the remake of the game he headed up. The director took to Twitter to express his excitement, stating that he was looking forward to seeing what EA Motive does with the forthcoming horror remake, adding that directing Dead Space was one of the highlights of his career.

