Dead Space community livestream: How to watch an early look at the game

You'll need to know how to watch the Dead Space community livestream to get a fresh inside look at the direction for the new horror remake, and you're already in the right place.

The stream from EA's Motive Studios is set to begin today at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST and you can catch it right here via the Twitch channel embed above. The stream will include appearances from lead developers on the project as well as "a look at an early development build of the game." Since EA's being careful to note that this is an early build of the Dead Space remake, it's unlikely to have all the features and visual polish you'd typically see in a promotional stream.

In short, it's probably not going to look as good as that Dead Space remake reveal trailer from the EA Play event . But it will hopefully be even more illuminating about what kind of approach Motive is taking to the difficult task of remaking a sci-fi horror classic that still doesn't feel that old, even if the 2008 original is old enough to start thinking about its college applications.

Motive Studios is making all the right moves so far by bringing in original developers as consultants and pushing for a "fully unbroken experience" like God of War . Hopefully it arrives in 2022 like the rumors are indicating , and we won't need to wait too much longer to play it ourselves.