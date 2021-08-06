The Dead Space remake will be a "fully unbroken experience" like God of War

The Dead Space remake will be shot in the same way as God of War.

In a blog post introducing the team behind the remake, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola explained that "our intention is to offer a fully unbroken experience, it will be an uninterrupted sequence shot, from the start screen to the end credit, without interruption.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Kratos and Atreus' 2018 adventure was shot in much the same way, with 'single-camera' cutscenes transitioning swiftly back into the player's perspective. God of War pulled the approach off very effectively, but Campos-Oriola suggests that the Dead Space remake might be able to achieve an even smoother effect, stating that "the super-fast SSDs on modern systems allow us to load and unload really fast."

More than just a flashy visual effect, however, the single-shot approach serves its own purpose. Senior producer Phillipe Ducharme says that "the objective we gave to the whole team was to have players pick up the controller and completely lose track of time. Like, they play through the entire experience without putting the controller down. That's how immersive we want our game to be, that people just dive in and don't come out until the credits roll."

While changes are being made, art director Mike Yazijian says that "the main source of inspiration is the original vision for Dead Space," with the remake team making sure that everything is being done "out of respect for the original game," while making sure the project "stays relevant to modern audiences."

The Dead Space remake was announced at EA Play last month . While it might be getting a new version, it's clear that developer Motive is paying attention to what's come before, bringing on the original developer as a consultant and reintroducing content that was cut from the original game due to technical constraints . There's no official word on when we can expect the title to arrive, but reports suggest EA is targeting a launch in 2022.

Fancy something spooky right now? Here's our list of the best horror games.