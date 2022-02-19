Dead Island 2 investor interview hints that we should see the game released by March 2023

There's been a lot of ​​ Dead Island 2 is in "active development" news and rumors lately, but a recent Q&A following an investor's report suggests we should see the game by 2023 at the latest.

While all of this is just speculation right now, the CEO of Embracer Lars Wingefors - Deep Silver's parent company - stopped short of revealing that Dead Island 2 is, in fact, the company's "one unannounced triple-A title" in a recent interview, but he did answer the question in a way that at least intimated that we may not see the zombie shooter until "next financial year", which runs until March 2023.

"People have sort of written off [Dead Island 2], not knowing if it's still alive. But it very clearly is," the Q&A host Oscar Erixon said in an investor's call, seemingly much to the consternation of the CEO (thanks, PC Gamer ). "I, at least, expect the release this financial year - sorry, next financial year, I should say. Is that reasonable? What can we expect from the title? It's been in development for probably ten years or so."

"I can't talk about Dead Island 2 because it's not announced, as such, from the publisher, but we have just talked about - we have one unannounced triple-A title that you think is Dead Island 2," Wingefors said in response. "It's hard for me to comment further on that. But I'm excited about unannounced titles."

An elaborate hoax to put us off the scent of a 2022 release? Hmm. Maybe. The rumors are swirling, and the team may be keen to put them to bed until they're ready to make the big announcement. But suffice to say, Dead Island 2 is coming - either this year or next. If you'd to see Wingefors' discomfort firsthand, you can watch the full Q&A session yourself right here .

When pressed for comment, Deep Silver only told us what they told us a few days ago: "we have confirmed that the game is in active development, and will share more details once we are ready."