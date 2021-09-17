December 2021 DC Comics revealed

DC is gearing up for the holiday season with the release of its December 2021 solicitations, gift-wrapping a ton of superhero action picked out just for you, the readers.

December brings a major clash between two of DC's core superhero teams, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes. Though the two teams share a long history, and they've usually been allies, Justice League Annual 2021 #1 will set up an event in 2022 pitting the teams against each other in combat.

On a smaller scale, DC is playing up its dedication to publishing more and more Batman with a variant cover that channels the '90s comic book speculation boom by paying homage to Todd McFarlane's classic Spider-Man #1 cover - complete with old school DC bullet logo, and even a text bar asking "New Collector's Item Issue?".

Speaking of Batman, December also expands DC's line with four new titles, including the long-awaited Batgirls ongoing series, which features Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain teaming up as Gotham's girl protectors under the guidance of Barbara Gordon as Oracle.

Also launching in December are Swamp Thing: Green Hell, a three-issue horror-fueled Black Label limited series; One-Star Squadron, which features a less-than-stellar crew of heroes for hire; and finally World of Krypton, a six-issue limited series looking into Superman's past.

So check out all of DC's December 2021 solicitations and covers and you can also check out the DC September 2021 solicitations, the DC October 2021 solicitations, and the DC November 2021 solicitations and/or scroll through all of DC and Marvel's most recent solicitations on our solicitations tab.

DC December 2021 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN #118

BATMAN #118

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

1:50 variant by JOCK

$4.99 US | 40 pages

Variant $5.99 US (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



New creative team! Start of a new story arc as Batman leaves Gotham!

"Abyss" part one! As Gotham celebrates surviving Fear State, Batman retreats alone into the darkness. But when he learns of a mystery involving Batman Inc., it forces the Caped Crusader to leave Gotham for a brand-new adventure! Thrills, chills, and international intrigue await!

The Dark Knight begins a new story with superstar artist Jorge Molina and new writer Joshua Williamson!

BATMAN #119

BATMAN #119

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JORGE MOLINA

Backup script and art by KARL KERSCHL

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant by DAN HIPP

1:50 variant by JOCK

$4.99 US | 40 pages

Variant $5.99 US (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



"Abyss" part two! For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.'s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light!

Wait…who is Batman Inc.'s new benefactor?

Backup: Mia "Maps" Mizoguchi must play detective when a classmate goes missing...Even with Batman's help, can this dynamic duo solve this mystery?

BATGIRLS #1

BATGIRLS #1

Written by BECKY CLOONAN

and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by JORGE CORONA

Batgirls (masked) variant cover by INHYUK LEE

Batgirls (unmasked) variant cover by INHYUK LEE

(These two variant covers connect into one image!)

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

1:50 variant cover by DAN HIPP

Teams variant cover by AMANO YOSHITAKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21



Um, hello—you didn't actually think we'd keep you waiting this entire year without giving you the Batgirls series we've all been wanting for forever, right? No way, we love you too much—just like Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown, who are only able to navigate the dark, gritty, and oftentimes scary city of Gotham by leaning on the bright light that is their best-friendship. Mentored by Oracle, the Batgirls move to the other side of town where Barbara Gordon can keep a better eye on them while the hacker Seer is still invading their lives. Steph may be too rash sometimes, and Cass doesn't speak much—but what they lack in similarities they make up for with their mutual respect and love for each other…and what makes them stronger together as Batgirls! And they may be good at kicking ass, but they are just trying their best to be normal teenagers—who'll borrow the keys to a muscle car that belonged to a bad guy and perhaps give it a joyride around town without a driver's license, then race to get back home to Oracle by curfew…! Splashing the pages with bright colors against a dark backdrop of Gotham, Batgirls is the pizza slumber party of the year you don't want to miss!

BATGIRLS #2

BATGIRLS #2

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by HICHAM HABCHI

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages

Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Bondo! Bondo! Bondo! With their new secret muscle car and their new secret patrol route, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find moving to their new neighborhood—thanks to Oracle instructing them to "lay low"—that much easier to bear because they have each other. Steph begins witnessing some strange actions through the window of the building across the street and can't help but investigate if the recent murders are connected to them! Meanwhile, Oracle realizes the most effective way for the girls to wear her newly upgraded comms is by piercing their ears, and Cass freaks out!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1046

DETECTIVE COMICS #1046

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Backup written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Backup art by DAVID LAPHAM

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



"Fear State" aftermath! Bloody, broken, and beaten…Batman had a mission after The Joker War. He would no longer look over Gotham City from Wayne Manor; he would move to the heart of the city, get closer to its people and its problems. The fight he pursued would be different, but after Fear State he finds himself disillusioned. He is no longer the protector the city needs, and definitely not the one it deserves. Batman's last night in Gotham City before his international sojourn is here.

Backup: Harley Quinn guest-stars in the culmination of "Foundations"! Must Gotham City have an Arkham facility, and if so…will it be any different, or is doom on its way?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1047

DETECTIVE COMICS #1047

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

1:50 variant by SIMONE DI MEO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



"The Tower" begins! The 12-part weekly Detective Comics event starts here. Arkham Asylum has fallen, and in its place, Arkham Tower has risen in the heart of the city, a pitch made by the mysterious Dr. Wear. Unlike the Asylum, Dr. Wear promises his methods and drug treatments will heal Gotham's criminally inclined for good—a claim that skeptics like Deb Donovan and the Bat-Family don't believe. There's something wrong with the tower, with Dr. Wear's methods—and with Batman away from Gotham City, the rest of the Bat-Family is going to find out what…but not before everything explodes. Written by critically acclaimed author Mariko Tamaki, continuing her incredible Detective Comics run, and drawn by DC Comics legend Ivan Reis!

Backup: "House of Gotham" begins! For a long time two houses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum. In this epic 12-part backup story, writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Fernando Blanco will explore the impact that Batman and Arkham Asylum have had on the city...through the eyes of a boy whose life was changed forever by The Joker one dreadful night early in the Dark Knight's career!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1048

DETECTIVE COMICS #1048

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



"The Tower" part two! The mysteries of Dr. Wear begin to unfold as a new doctor named Frow joins the staff of Arkham Tower. The Bat-Family tries to figure out the best way to infiltrate the facility, but someone may have gotten the drop on them…someone not unfamiliar with psychiatric facilities…one Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known to you dear readers as Harley Quinn!

Backup: "House of Gotham" part two! A boy's parents were killed by The Joker, and he fell through the cracks of the system. Instead of being sent to a facility that could care for him and his trauma, he was sent to Arkham Asylum! Will the villains inside eat him alive or show him how to survive in a city ruthlessly overseen by Batman??

JUSTICE LEAGUE 2021 ANNUAL #1

JUSTICE LEAGUE 2021 ANNUAL #1

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by SANFORD GREENE

Variant by FELIPE MASSAFERA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21



The return of Wonder Woman! Wait, what's that? Also, the return of…OMAC! Jack Kirby's greatest creation, the One-Man Army Corps, returns to the DC universe just in time to team up with the reunited Justice League to stop secret forces of evil from gathering! Join Eisner Award winner Sanford Greene as he brings the legacy of the League to life leading into Justice League vs. the Legion of Super-Heroes!

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #2

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #2

Story by CLIFF CHIANG

Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 4

8 ½" × 10 7/8" | Prestige Plus

ON SALE 12/21/21



If Selina Kyle is going to break into the Batcave at her advanced age, she's going to need a crew to help…and luckily for her, some of Gotham's craftiest former villains have time on their hands and bills to pay. But who is the mysterious OGBeast? And with political pressure mounting, how long will Mayor Harvey Dent let this cat stay out of the big house?

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #3

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #3

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant by YASMINE PUTRI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 12

Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



War is on the horizon as a series of assassinations has rocked the lands. The Kingdom of Storms is gathering its allies with eyes on the destruction of Kal-El and his family. What secret does the Dark Knight learn that could be the key to everything?

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #1

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #1

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Variant by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3

PRESTIGE PLUS | 8 ½" × 10 7/8"

ON SALE 12/28/21

17+



The Earth is all but done. The last remnants of humanity cling to a mountaintop island lost in endless floodwater. The Parliaments of the Green, the Red, and the Rot all agree: it's time to wipe the slate clean and start the cycle of life over again. And to do so, they've united their powers to summon an avatar—one of the most horrific monsters to ever stalk the surface of this forsaken planet. Against a creature like that, there can be no fighting back…unless you have a soldier who understands the enemy. Someone who has used its tactics before. Someone like Alec Holland.

Of course, it would help if Alec Holland hadn't been dead for decades…

Jeff Lemire—the author of the smash hits Joker: Killer Smile and The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage, along with the graphic novel that inspired the television sensation Sweet Tooth—returns to Black Label with one of the greatest artists in modern DC history, Doug Mahnke, in tow! Together they'll unleash a gory, gruesome monster mash, where the fate of humanity rests in the hands of someone who isn't human at all!

WORLD OF KRYPTON #1

WORLD OF KRYPTON #1

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Variant by A. D'AMICO

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6

Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



A modern telling of one of the most storied periods in comics! Krypton is a utopia admired across the universe for its achievements in science and culture, but its shining towers and regal people conceal a planet rotting at its core. When a catastrophic event befalls Krypton's natural world, it points toward a mass extinction in the making. Jor-El, head of Krypton's revered Science Council, embarks on a mission to save a world that may already have passed the point of no return.

Shining new light on the famous characters of Krypton's past—including Jor-El, General Dru-Zod, and even a young Kara Zor-El—World of Krypton combines action, cosmic wonder, and political intrigue in a story as much about our world as the one on the page.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #1

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

Variant by STEVE PUGH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6

Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



Who you gonna call? One-Star Squadron! Meet DC's superhero team where heroism meets capitalism. This ragtag group of heroes led by Red Tornado is here to provide service with a smile. All you must do is send a request via their on-demand hero app and they'll answer any call. Whether it's a children's birthday party or an alien invasion, no job is too small or too big!

Brought to you by Eisner nominee Mark Russell (The Flintstones, Wonder Twins, Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles) and Eisner winner Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen), you'll want to invest early in this one-of-a-kind miniseries that promises a story filled with heart, heroism, and humor.

STATIC: SEASON ONE

STATIC: SEASON ONE

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and CHRISCROSS

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$29.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-421-9

ON SALE 2/1/2022



At long last, the most famous face of the Milestone Universe is making his shocking return! Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn't the kind of kid you'd normally find on the streets at a protest—but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up. Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his classmates maimed or dead…but it left Virgil, and others, with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now—real power, the ability to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields. But there's anger burning inside him, too. What is he supposed to do about all of this? And first and foremost—what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they've got superpowers too? A dynamic creative team of new comics voices and Milestone Media veterans join forces to open up a new chapter in the story of the most iconic Black teen superhero in comics history. Collects Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0 and Static: Season One #1-6.

MILESTONE COMPENDIUM ONE

MILESTONE COMPENDIUM ONE

Written by DWAYNE McDUFFIE, IVAN VELEZ JR., JOHN ROZUM, ROBERT L. WASHINGTON III, and others

Art by DENYS COWAN, JOHN PAUL LEON, M.D. BRIGHT, and others

Cover by DENYS COWAN

$59.99 US | 1,320 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-310-6

ON SALE 2/1/22



The groundbreaking comics imprint from the 1990s returns, restored and collected in a brand-new series of compendium editions! This inaugural volume features the first appearances of Static, Icon, Hardware, the Blood Syndicate, and Xombi, with epic stories and stunning art from Dwayne McDuffie, Ivan Velez Jr., John Rozum, Denys Cowan, John Paul Leon, and more. Milestone

REPRESENT!

REPRESENT!

Written by CHRISTIAN COOPER, JESSE HOLLAND, REGINE SAWYER, NADIRA JAMERSON, TARA ROBERTS, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON, ONYEKACHI AKALONU, N. STEPHEN HARRIS, JUSTIN ELLIS, FREDERICK JOSEPH, GABE ELTAEB, DAN LIBURD, KEAH BROWN, and CAMRUS JOHNSON

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ, DOUG BRAITHWAITE, ERIC BATTLE, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS,

YANCEY LABAT, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, N. STEPHEN HARRIS, TRAVEL FOREMAN, KERON GRANT, GABE ELTAEB, KOI TURNBULL, DON HUDSON, and TONY AKINS

Cover by DARRAN ROBINSON

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-419-6

ON SALE 2/1/22



Stories of personal experiences, unheard voices, and social revolution.

New voices present relevant, topical visions of social change and personal histories, some true-to-life while others are semi-fictionalized accounts of real experiences. All have one thing in common—innovative styles and compelling stories which examine how our culture builds understanding, tracing society's arc toward justice as we evolve in pursuit of a more just and compassionate world. Includes talent spotlights.

ABSOLUTE DOOMSDAY CLOCK

ABSOLUTE DOOMSDAY CLOCK

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by GARY FRANK

$125.00 US | 496 pages

8 1/8" × 12 1/4" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-560-5

ON SALE 6/14/22



It's the story you never thought you'd see! Dr. Manhattan, a near-omnipotent being from the Watchmen universe, has been using his powers to rewrite the DCU—reshaping some heroes' histories, erasing other heroes altogether, and playing with the fates of the good and evil alike.

But what does a godlike being from another world stand to gain from the DC Universe? And now that our heroes know who's been toying with their lives, can they stop him?

Collecting the full 12-issue miniseries in one oversize hardcover slipcase, this new edition also features dozens of pages of behind-the-scenes features, including never-before-seen sketches by Gary Frank.

ABSOLUTE DARK NIGHTS: METAL

ABSOLUTE DARK NIGHTS: METAL

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

$125.00 US | 400 pages

8 1/8" × 12 1/4" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-527-8

ON SALE 5/31/22



The Dark Knight has uncovered one of the lost mysteries of the universe. Something that could destroy the very fabric of his reality: the Dark Multiverse! It's a nightmarish realm of devastating danger—where a team of twisted, evil versions of Batman lies waiting for a chance to cross into our own world.

This Absolute edition of the epic story collects Dark Nights: Metal #1-6, Batman: Lost #1, and Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1, as well as more than 100 pages of extras and special features in an oversize slipcase.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 1: THE NEIGHBORHOOD

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 1: THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI, JOHN RIDLEY, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, and T. REX

Art by DAN MORA, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, CLAYTON HENRY, DUSTIN NGUYEN, KARL MOSTERT, and T. REX

Cover by DAN MORA

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-422-6

ON SALE 2/8/22



Following the events of The Joker War, Gotham City is changing fast, and there's a new mayor named Christopher Nakano who wants Batman gone. To get closer to the city and the people he's sworn to protect, Batman shuts down Wayne Manor and the Batcave for good, relocating to a townhouse in the heart of the city and building new micro-caves throughout the Gotham sewer system. But very quickly, Batman and Bruce Wayne get wrapped up in a murder mystery that changes the shape of the city. One of Bruce Wayne's neighbors, Sarah Worth, has been murdered, and Bruce Wayne is the number one suspect. Sarah's rich and unhinged father, Mr. Worth, will stop at nothing to bring Bruce to justice and destroy Batman for getting in his way. The beginning of the critically acclaimed run by the Future State: Dark Detective team of Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora is here, and they're accompanied by some of the brightest new writers and artists in the DCU! This volume collects Detective Comics #1034-1039.

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN: CATWOMAN WHEN IN ROME THE DELUXE EDITION

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN: CATWOMAN WHEN IN ROME THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by TIM SALE

$49.99 US | 168 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-502-5

ON SALE 2/22/22



In this sequel to Batman: The Long Halloween, an Eisner Award-winning creative team takes Catwoman on a mysterious trip to Italy to hunt the deadly Falcone crime family. Collects the six-issue miniseries with a gallery of behind-the-scenes extras.

BATMAN VOL. 2: THE JOKER WAR

BATMAN VOL. 2: THE JOKER WAR

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, GUILLEM MARCH, CARLO PAGULAYAN, and others

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" × 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-455-4

ON SALE 2/8/22



Batman and Joker have fought hundreds of times, but the game's just not as funny lately. Thus, The Joker decides to do something he's never attempted before—win. How? By taking Bruce Wayne's fortune and Bat-gear and using the Bat's own gadgets against him. Collects Batman #95-100.

THE JOKER WAR SAGA

THE JOKER WAR SAGA

Written by JAMES TYNION IV, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, PETER J. TOMASI, RAM V, and others

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH ROCAFORT, BRETT BOOTH, and others

Cover by BEN OLIVER

$29.99 US | 336 pages | 6 5/8" × 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-496-7

ON SALE 2/8/22



The full story of Batman and Joker's epic confrontation, plus tie-in chapters from the other citizens of Gotham! Collects Batman #95-100, Batgirl #47, Detective Comics #1025, Red Hood: Outlaw #48, Nightwing #74, and The Joker War Zone #1, plus stories from Harley Quinn #75 and Catwoman #25.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN

Written by KATANA COLLINS

Story by SEAN MURPHY

Art by MATTEO SCALERA

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-491-2

ON SALE 2/1/22

17+

Two years after the events of Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Azrael has wiped out Gotham's criminals, Jack Napier is dead, and Bruce Wayne is in prison. As new villains arise, Harley must confront her own past with The Joker and Batman while helping the GCPD and an eager FBI agent uncover the truth behind a series of murders! Collects Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #1-6 and Harley Quinn Black + White + Red Chapter 6.

HARLEY QUINN & THE BIRDS OF PREY: THE HUNT FOR HARLEY

HARLEY QUINN & THE BIRDS OF PREY: THE HUNT FOR HARLEY

Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art and cover by AMANDA CONNER

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 8 ½" x 10 7/8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-504-9

ON SALE 3/1/2

17+

Harley Quinn has avoided Gotham City since breaking up with The Joker and moving to Coney Island. But when she gets an offer she can't refuse, she has no choice but to slip back into the city as quietly as she can…which isn't quiet enough. Now The Joker's sicced every super-villain in the city on her pretty ombré head, and the only team tough (or crazy) enough to come to her rescue is the Birds of Prey! Collects Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey #1-4.

GREEN ARROW: STRANDED

GREEN ARROW: STRANDED

Written by BRENDAN DENEEN

Art and cover by BELL HOSALLA

$9.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-121-9

ON SALE 3/1/22



After a plane crash on a deserted island, 13-year-old Oliver Queen must learn the skills he needs to survive and to protect his injured father.

Ollie has always hated the idea of hunting, but his dad insisted they go on this trip with his business partner, Sebastian, and Sebastian's son, Tyler. When Ollie fails to take a perfect shot, the teasing starts, and he wonders if his dad will ever be proud of him again.

But just when he thought their trip couldn't get any worse, their private jet is struck by lightning and crash-lands on a deserted island. Ollie awakens to find his dad seriously injured and the other passengers nowhere in sight. If father and son are to survive, Ollie's going to have to learn skills he's been avoiding developing so far. He has never felt less sure of who he is…or if he will be able to hang on until help arrives.

This fast-paced and suspenseful tale from writer Brendan Deneen and illustrator Bell Hosalla is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats!

DC December 2021 comic books

ACTION COMICS #1038

ACTION COMICS #1038

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON and SHAWN ALDRIDGE

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and ADRIANA MELO

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



"The Warworld Saga," part three. Everything changes! After the heart-stopping events of Action Comics #1037, Superman and the surviving members of the Authority see a side of Warworld they never knew existed. In the lower catacombs, Superman finds another survivor of the lost Phaelosian race of Krypton, a scientist turned enslaved gladiator with much to teach Superman of his new home, including how to survive...and maybe, in time, how to escape. Meanwhile, Superman's quest to turn the hordes of Warworld against their masters begins.

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #4

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #4

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by SCOTT KOBLISH and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21



When it rains it pours! Jackson Hyde's no stranger to dark family secrets, but the one he just uncovered is so big it might just blow his whole life to smithereens. With the Atlantean guard closing in, who can Jackson trust when even the closest people in his life have been lying to his face? It couldn't possibly be the very same person who blew up Atlantis and framed Jackson for the crime…could it?

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW - DEEP TARGET #3

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW - DEEP TARGET #3

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by RONAN CLIQUET

Cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

Variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



Captured by Scorpio, Aquaman and Green Arrow must endure General Anderton's torture long enough to find a way to escape. They are in for a big surprise as they discover that they are being held in the last place they thought possible!

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #4

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #4

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by DANI

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



Dr. Joy is now face to face with the ghost of Amadeus Arkham—the ghost that she had assured all her patients did not exist. Now faced with overwhelming evidence that the Ten-Eyed Man's "delusions" were anything but, she has found herself questioning everything. Meanwhile, Dr. Phosphorus and Nocturna attempt to live a "normal" life in Gotham, but the good doctor's radioactive body may be having unforeseen side effects on their unsuspecting neighbors.

BATMAN '89 #5

BATMAN '89 #5

WRITTEN BY SAM HAMM

ART AND COVER BY JOE QUINONES

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (CARD STOCK)

ON SALE 12/14/2



Harvey Dent enacts his plans for Gotham! He'll overthrow the Batman and assume his rightful place as its guardian. As Batman works to stop his friend Harvey, he finds himself vastly outnumbered by the forces at Harvey's disposal. He'll need to turn to some unlikely allies if he's going to turn the tide in his favor to protect his city and save his friend!

BATMAN '89 #6

BATMAN '89 #6

WRITTEN BY SAM HAMM

ART AND COVER BY JOE QUINONES

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 6 | $4.99 US VARIANT (CARD STOCK)

ON SALE 1/11/22



It's a battle between former friends for the heart of Gotham as Batman faces down Harvey Dent. Can Bruce save his friend before he goes too far, and what does this mean for the future of Gotham City?

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #4

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #4

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21

17+



Batman and Bigby call a cease-fire as the city recovers from a night of violence, and evidence of a shared enemy surfaces when Gotham's magical connection to Fabletown is revealed. But with egos at stake and wounds to lick, will a common cause be enough to transform this tenuous truce into a heroic alliance?

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #11

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #11

Written by VITA AYALA, MARK RUSSELL, RAM V, and MOHALE MASHIGO

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, KARL MOSTERT, ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN, TREVOR SCOTT, ARIST DEYN, and others

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant covers by KARL MOSTERT and ARIST DEYN

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nikola Čižmešija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna's relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an evil curse. This year they fail, and the world is in peril because of it.

HOUNDED: Ace the Bat-Hound, the goodest boy in the DCU, has his day in an epic story featuring many DC Super Pets, brought to you by Mark Russell and Karl Mostert.

WIGHT WITCH: Catwoman tie-in/"Fear State" aftermath! Aftermath. The mysterious relationship between Ghost-Maker and Wight Witch is revealed in all its horrifying glory here.

BLACK MANTA #4

BLACK MANTA #4

Written by CHUCK BROWN

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO AND MATTHEW DOW SMITH

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21



Devil Ray has his sights set on Atlantis, and he races to put his grand plans into motion before Black Manta can unlock the secrets of the mysterious and deadly orichalcum metal. Meanwhile, Torrid forms an uneasy alliance with Manta and Gallous the Goat following their throwdown in Ethiopian airspace. But perhaps her reticence is not unfounded, as Manta's villainous nature emerges on their quest for the truth.

BLACK MANTA #5

BLACK MANTA #5

Written by CHUCK BROWN

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Black Manta finds himself at the crossroads of good and evil as Devil Ray's secret origin and Black Manta's own past collide and erupt! Will Black Manta finally accept his legacy of villainy…and maybe even make the choice to overcome it? Or will Devil Ray's plans quite literally rip apart not just the seven seas, but the whole world?

BLUE & GOLD #5

BLUE & GOLD #5

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 8

ON SALE 12/21/21



Blue and Gold Restoration is open for business! Only issue is, our duo is falling apart while their waiting room is packed to the brim with mostly illegitimate problems. Now Omnizon, self-appointed ruler of Earth, is here to sentence Booster and Beetle to death for disobeying her royal rule of the land. It'll take a friend from the future to save their present and prevent a PR nightmare that could close their operation for good!

CATWOMAN #38

CATWOMAN #38

Written by RAM V

Art by FILIPE ANDRADE

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21



Fear State aftermath! A "new" Poison Ivy now walks the Earth, one who seems more familiar to Harley Quinn and Catwoman than she ever has been before. And as the dust of Fear State settles in Alleytown, Selina comes to the heartbreaking conclusion that it may be time to surrender her crown and leave her kingdom. She has brought too much damage, too much horror, to her adoptive city. But are the Strays ready to take on the responsibility of defending their homes without the help and guidance of the Catwoman? And what is to become of Catwoman's protégé herself, Cheshire Cat?

CRUSH & LOBO #8

CRUSH & LOBO #8

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



SERIES FINALE! Like father, like daughter? Okay, fine, maybe a little. Crush and Lobo are back in prison, but this time they're stuck together and no one's happy about it. Well, except maybe the gleefully scheming warden, who's now got two Czarnians for the price of one. Is escaping space prison worth putting aside a couple little differences like "tried to kill each other multiple times?" Crush and Lobo make no promises in the thrilling conclusion to their series!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #4

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #4

Written by MARCUS PARKS, HENRY ZEBROWSKI, and BEN KISSEL

Art and cover by JOHN McCREA

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22

17+



Things get weirder, grosser, and more biblical as Edgar and Elk follow Blorp's trail of carnage across the city. But is this visitor from another dimension truly as dangerous as it seems, or is there something innocent about it? Perhaps even

DC VS. VAMPIRES #3

DC VS. VAMPIRES #3

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



Vampires are hunting on the streets of Gotham City as the coming undead plague makes its first move. Batman's investigation into the disappearance of Andrew Bennett takes him into the sewers beneath the Hall of Justice, where he makes a stunning discovery! And the fall of another hero means the war for Earth has begun!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #4

DEATHSTROKE INC. #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by IVAN TAO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



DEATHSTROKE VS. BLACK CANARY!

Now that they know the truth about the secretive T.R.U.S.T. organization, Black Canary and Deathstroke are at odds over what to do about it. But before they can set aside their hatred for each other, they are attacked by an army of the DC Universe's deadliest villains!

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #8

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #8

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by KIM JACINTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/14/211



As the Magistrate continues to tighten its iron fist around Gotham City, things get even worse when the successor to the Clown Prince of Crime takes up the mantle and becomes the Next Joker! As the villain embarks on a murderous rampage across the city, only one man stands between him and his latest victim…the scoundrel for hire known as Grifter?

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #9

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #9

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Peacekeeper Red teams up with Hunter Panic to learn the origins of the Next Joker from the only person who seems to have answers: the psychopath Punchline! Can Jason Todd convince her to help in time to stop this deadly new Joker from killing his latest victim? And what will he have to give her to get her to do it?

GREEN LANTERN #9

GREEN LANTERN #9

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by MARCO SANTUCCI and TOM RANEY

Cover by BERNARD CHANG and ALEX SINCLAIR

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



With trillions of lives on the line, a ringless John Stewart battles the Mad God for the future state of the universe! Meanwhile, Jo Mullein solves the mystery of the Green Lantern Corps' battery's destruction as a new and ancient enemy rises. Is this the end of the Green Lantern Corps or will it lead to a new beginning and a resurrection for the cosmic heroes?

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #5

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #5

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by DENYS COWAN and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant cover by DENYS COWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/14/2021



Out of the frying pan and into the fire! Curtis Metcalf returns to Dakota with a bounty on his head and Reprise is looking to collect! But what chance does Hardware have against a man who can make an army of himself at a moment's notice?

HARLEY QUINN #10

HARLEY QUINN #10

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by RACHTA LIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21

You know those real cheesy rom-coms where two unlikely lovebirds lean in for the same book and knock heads in the poetry section of the school library and fall madly in love? Well, this story is nothing like that. For starters, Kevin met his new muse in the middle of Scarecrow attacking Gotham (how's that for a meet-cute?). And second, despite his planning the most perfect and romantic date night with Ivy, it seems like she might have something else on her mind. Love is in the air—errr, wait…that might be toxic gas…this is Gotham!

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #4

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #4

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art and cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21

17+



After being called out by a new villain known as Mephitic, a toxic sludge aiming to stink up the joint, Ivy and Harley head to Detroit to take matters into their own hands. But Vixen isn't having all this chaos in her city, and she's ready to clean up the place…



HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #5

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #5

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art and cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22

17+



While Ivy starts reflecting on what's been happening these last few months after leaving Kite Man at the altar and joining Harley Quinn for a de facto, impromptu honeymoon across the DCU, new villain Mephitic makes himself known to Harley and Ivy at the Black Cat Lounge.

HUMAN TARGET #3

HUMAN TARGET #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21

17+



Christopher Chance is a man on a deadline and working to solve a crime that might be unsolvable. Despite his better judgment, he's falling for his lead suspect, and her violent ex-boyfriend isn't happy about it. Oh, and that ex? He's a Green Lantern.

I AM BATMAN #4

I AM BATMAN #4

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

Variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:25 variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21



Fear State aftermath! Following the collapse of the Magistrate program, Jace Fox is still doing damage control from the events of Fear State. There's a dangerous new player in Gotham, however, and they've set their sights on bringing down the Dark Knight!

I AM BATMAN #5

I AM BATMAN #5

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLA CIZMESIJA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Batman fights for his life against a new breed of Peacekeeper, augmented with his family's own technology! The only person who might be able to save his life is…Lucius Fox?!

ICON & ROCKET: SEASON ONE #6

ICON & ROCKET: SEASON ONE #6

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE and ANDREW CURRIE

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



With the might of every super-powered rogue the world's governments could assemble bearing down on them, Icon and Rocket must call on every ally they have to survive…which begs the question: Do they have any allies? This would be a pretty tough way to find out otherwise…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #71

JUSTICE LEAGUE #71

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and RAM V

Art by PHIL HESTER and SUMIT KUMAR

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE and NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

Variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21



The Royal Flush Gang hatched one of the most elaborate plans in the history of the DC Universe, and now we know that all of it was a prelude to the crime of this and maybe even the next century. How does it connect to the trial of Black Adam?

When all seems lost, hope can still be found! With Wonder Woman now by their side, the Justice League Dark have survived to fight another day. Merlin is only getting started—can the team still prove they have the magic within to defeat the medieval mage?

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Art by KYLE HOTZ and ANDREI BRESSON

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by JORGE FORNES

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 5 | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



As Darkseid's quest leaves a bloody trail across the MultiversE, the Justice League Incarnate ventures to the dark world of horror known as Earth-13. They must enlist the aid of Super-Demon and his League of Shadows against not only Darkseid but also the evil power couple of Asmodel and the Sheeda Queen! While on Earth-11, the Batwoman Who Laughs begins her schemes.?

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #7

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #7

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS and JAMES TUCKER

Art by ETHEN BEAVERS

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 7

ON SALE 1/4/22



The entity released from the Mirrored Room has accomplished its goal and is erasing the Multiverse and all of existence once and for all. In a last-ditch effort, using all his willpower, John Stewart saves what friends he can. Trapped in a construct bubble, the team works to formulate a plan of action, but is it too late? Is this the end of the Justice League?

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #8

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #8

Written by CHE GRAYSON and YEDOYE TRAVIS

Art by BELÉN ORTEGA and NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21



A Legends of the Dark Knight double feature! In "The Ghost and the Knight," rising-star creative team Che Grayson and Belén Ortega have Batman chasing down the Ghost Dogs, a group of thieves plaguing Gotham City, and he'll have to face down their leader: the glorious Ghost! And in "Healing," writer/comedian Yedoye Travis and fan-favorite artist Nina Vakueva have Batman's ultimate trauma removed by the Scarecrow, and he's going to have to fight to get it back!

NIGHTWING #87

NIGHTWING #87

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21



This special Nightwing issue is ONE CONTINUOUS IMAGE! That's right—if you placed every page next to each other, you'll have one poster image with this story! Now that billionaire Dick Grayson has publicly dedicated his funds to save Blüdhaven, he's a wanted man—and that's why he finds hired killers breaking in to steal his dog, Haley!

PENNYWORTH #5

PENNYWORTH #5

Written by SCOTT BRYAN WILSON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7

ON SALE 12/14/21



The continuing untold early Cold War adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, British spy! Alfred is reunited with one old friend, confronts another, and takes a meeting with his MI6 handler…or it could all be just a hallucination as he runs out of time and freezes to death, alone in the vast emptiness of the frigid north.

PENNYWORTH #6

PENNYWORTH #6

Written by SCOTT BRYAN WILSON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7

ON SALE 1/11/22



The pre-Batman years of Alfred Pennyworth are chronicled in this smash-hit series. Now finding himself in a wasteland of a very different kind, Alfred has to show that he hasn't lost a step when it comes to neutralizing bad guys…but it all might be for nothing when he comes face to face with one of Batman's most dangerous foes!

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #3

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #3

Written by RIO YOUERS

Art by TOM FOWLER

Cover by MARCIO TAKARA

Variant cover by MARIA WOLF

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21

17+



The truth behind the identities of seemingly squeaky-clean Brody Island vacationers Cal and Arlene is revealed…just in time for the bloodthirsty biker gang that's taken control of Brody to learn what that axe they've been hunting for can really do! If the gang wants to achieve their goals, they're gonna have to put their heads together—which isn't so easy when their bodies are on the other side of the island…

ROBIN #9

ROBIN #9

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



The Lazarus demon rises! The deadly end of the League of Lazarus is at hand! Countless fighters have fallen! And now, to save everyone on Lazarus Island, Damian must go one-on-one with a literal giant demon. Can Damian utilize everything he's learned in the tournament, or will he die for the last time?

ROBIN & BATMAN #3

ROBIN & BATMAN #3

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige

ON SALE 1/11/22



To reconcile his trauma and move toward an optimistic future, Dick Grayson must first confront his tragic past. Unfortunately, that step includes a confrontation with an enraged Killer Croc, who is out for Grayson blood! This action-packed issue concludes the epic tale of a young man learning to live and love in a nightmarish world.

ROBINS #2

ROBINS #2

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by NICK ROBLES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21



The former Robins launch into action after the assault at Dick Grayson's apartment. Not wanting to turn to Batman for help, the five former wonders start to investigate on their own by digging deep into their pasts. But what is their assailant's connection to the Robin name, and why are they coming after the ex-sidekicks?

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #113

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #113

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by VALERIO CHIOLA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/21/21



Shaggy and Scooby are guests on their favorite web series, helping hosts "Builder Billy" and his sister Betty construct an elaborate box fort! But a wood spirit wrecks the set and threatens to ruin everything. Can Mystery Inc. smash the subscribe button and solve the mystery before Billy loses more than some likes?

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #4

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #4

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by SCOTT KOLINS

Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant cover by LIVIO RAMONDELLI

3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21



King Shark and Defacer are trapped in the Roach Realm, a dimension built of trash and refuse! And to make things worse, they're pursued by Amanda Waller's Limbo Legion! Can the dysfunctional pair repair their fractured friendship long enough for Defacer to stab King Shark right in the rear dorsal fin?

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #6

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #6

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BILQUIS EVELY

Variant cover by STEVE RUDE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 8

ON SALE 12/21/21



The traumatic secrets of Supergirl's past are revealed as our heroine races to the edge of the universe to escape Krem and his latest weapon! The murderer of young Ruthye's father has gotten his hands on a Mordru globe and plans to use it to make our hero disappear forever. Can she save herself and the young girl's future in the process? She'll need the help of her trusty steed, Comet the Superhorse!

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #7

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #7

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BILQUIS EVELY

Variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 8

ON SALE 1/18/22



It's the moment you've been waiting for…the capture of Krem! With the fugitive in custody, Supergirl must now deal with his allies, the ungodly Brigands! To stop them once and for all, she must leave Ruthye behind with the man who killed her beloved father. Can she trust the young girl to let the villain of our story live long enough to stand trial? Or is this the tragic end of his story and ours?

SUPERMAN '78 #5

SUPERMAN '78 #5

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by WILFREDO TORRES

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



As Brainiac attacks Metropolis for Lex Luthor's transgressions, Superman works as fast as he can to escape the bottled city of Kandor! But what it will take to get free from the shrunken Kryptonian city might be more than the Man of Steel can handle. Will he be able to leave behind the people he thought he lost and save his adoptive world, or will Superman be cataloged and preserved permanently by Brainiac?

SUPERMAN VS. LOBO #3

SUPERMAN VS. LOBO #3

Written by TIM SEELEY and SARAH BEATTIE

Art and cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

ON SALE 12/28/21

17+



Superman and Lobo must unite to save the bumbling god from the forces of the universe he destroyed. Some knew them as the WildC.A.T.s, but now they go by the Numen Revenge Squad. But can Superman trust the Main Man with an artifact that gives one the power to reshape reality to their whim? I mean, no, of course not. He's Lobo. The conclusion to this comedy epic is here!

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #6

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #6

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21



Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!

TASK FORCE Z #3

TASK FORCE Z #3

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by RODOLFO MIGLIARI

1:25 variant cover by PAMELA HOOGEBOOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



There's no rest for the wicked! Especially if you're Floyd Lawton, a.k.a. Deadshot. He thought the mission that killed him would be his last, but now he's been recruited into Task Force Z. But Deadshot's never liked playing by anyone's rules...and Red Hood and his would-be team are going to learn that the hard way!

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #10

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #10

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/28/21



Dane, a.k.a. Nevermore, came to the academy to become a hero, but circumstance and fate are leading him down a much darker path. To understand their future, the Titans must look into the complicated past of their most mysterious student—and unearth truths that may leave them with an impossible choice.

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #9

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #9

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by SCOTT JERALDS

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12

ON SALE 12/14/21



G-g-ghosts? P-p-pirates? What's a team of daring (and not-so-daring!) detectives to do when a buried treasure takes center stage in one of the Riddler's latest schemes? Why, they'll crack the case before he cracks the safe, or they'll walk the plank, me hearties!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #10

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #10

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12

ON SALE 1/11/22



An unexpected guest star helps Batman and Mystery Inc. face one of the Justice League's strangest foes! While the Shaggy Man menaces Scooby and friends (including Shaggy, man) at a seaside resort, only Renee Montoya, a.k.a. the Question, may have the answer to who sent the creature…and why!

THE FLASH #777

THE FLASH #777

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by WILL CONRAD

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21



Justice League Dark on Gemworld!

Having traveled to Gemworld by way of the second dimension, the Flash joins Justice League Dark and the princess of Gemworld, Amethyst, in a race against time to thwart Eclipso's evil plans.

THE JOKER #10

THE JOKER #10

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Punchline backup written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Punchline backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA and JAY ANACLETO

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$5.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21



Following the harrowing events of Batman: The Killing Joke, the course of James Gordon's life—and that of his family's—was forever changed! But what happened when Gordon's path again crossed with The Joker's…

PUNCHLINE BACKUP: Harper Row has successfully gotten Punchline's former friend, Kelly Ness, out of Blackgate. What Kelly reveals about Punchline's past and true nature will change her criminal case forever, but will Harper and Leslie Thompkins be able to protect her from Punchline's loyalists?

THE JOKER #11

THE JOKER #11

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

Punchline backup written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Punchline backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by JIM CHEUNG and KAEL NGU

1:25 variant covers by KARL KERSCHL

$5.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



The Joker is about to learn the harsh reality of the motto "Don't Mess with Texas" as the Sampsons bring him back home to their ranch…for dinner!

PUNCHLINE BACKUP: While Harper Row has been making sure that Punchline stays behind bars, her brother, Cullen, has been getting closer to Punchline's fans. His new boyfriend, Bluff, is hiding a wicked secret that promises to change the shape of organized crime in Gotham, and Punchline's role, for years to come.

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #6

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #6

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JESÚS MERINO, SHAWN CRYSTAL, and JUAN DOE

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant cover by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 7 | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/4/22



It's all falling apart! The Joker's stories have all led to this moment, which also happens to be the beginning of our story. But a different perspective on this mysterious murder reveals some new suspects: Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and…Batman? Commissioner Gordon is going to get the answers he needs. Unfortunately, so is The Joker. The GCPD have one last witness, though, and she knows everything.

THE SWAMP THING #10

THE SWAMP THING #10

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 10 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



As the battle between Levi and Jacob comes to a head, the future of the Green—and so of all living things—is embroiled in existential conflict. And there are those who have learned to look for windows of opportunity in conflict. The true nature of Prescot's machinations will become apparent even as their actions will put into question the very nature of the world we live in.

TITANS UNITED #4

TITANS UNITED #4

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by JOSE LUIS and JONAS TRINDADE

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21



Starfire takes on Lady Vic as more super-powered sleeper agents activate, displaying powers far beyond those of the Titans. Just who is behind the Cadmus experiment, and what is Blackfire planning as she brings Superboy to his knees?

TITANS UNITED #5

TITANS UNITED #5

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by JOSE LUIS and JONAS TRINDADE

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22



Black Zero strikes! Superboy has turned on the Titans as Tamaranean forces move to invade Earth. As Donna Troy falls to Conner's newly restored powers, Raven tries desperately to reach the friend and ally they once knew.

WONDER WOMAN #782

WONDER WOMAN #782

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and VITA AYALA

Art by MARCIO TAKARA and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by TERRY and RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by WILL MURAI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21



Wonder Woman has been spotted in Sweden?! After narrowly escaping some deadly reflections of herself, Diana has made it to the resting place of Siegfried. In order to forge her new path forward as a hero, she needs to stop living in the past and sever her ties to the Sphere of the Gods. Little does she know, another ex is trying to get in touch with her…and it's a matter of life and death!

Meanwhile, in Bana-Mighdall, the Amazons make their final stand against a malevolent manticore!

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #2

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #2

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/21/21



Diana finds herself in the abandoned ruins of Themyscira with no idea how she got there, but that's the least of her problems as she encounters Steve Trevor, who is determined to kill her. Wonder Woman discovers that while her surroundings might not be entirely real, they can still harm her, as her most cosmic story line unfolds. Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips and acclaimed artist Mike Hawthorne (Daredevil, Deadpool) bring you Wonder Woman: Evolution!

CRIME SYNDICATE

CRIME SYNDICATE

Written by ANDY SCHMIDT

Art by KIERAN McKEOWN and BRYAN HITCH

Cover by JIM CHEUNG and ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

$17.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-282-6

ON SALE 1/18/22



There's no justice on Earth-3! Following the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal, the Multiverse was reborn—and so was Earth-3, inhabited by evil reflections of familiar heroic faces in the DC Universe like Ultraman, Owlman, and Superwoman! Witness the all-new origin story of the baddest team of super-villains in the Multiverse. Collects Crime Syndicate #1-6, including backup origin stories for each member of the Syndicate illustrated by superstar Bryan Hitch!

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES: BEFORE THE DARKNESS VOL. 2

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES: BEFORE THE DARKNESS VOL. 2

Written by GERRY CONWAY, ROY THOMAS, and PAUL LEVITZ

Art by JIM JANES, STEVE DITKO, and others

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

$49.99 US | 360 pages | 6 5/8" × 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-077-8

ON SALE 1/25/22



Experience the Legionnaires' far-flung adventures leading up to the Great Darkness Saga in this follow-up collection of action-packed episodes from acclaimed talents Gerry Conway, Roy Thomas, Paul Levitz, Jim Janes, Steve Ditko, and more! This second and final volume collects The Legion of Super-Heroes #272-283, DC Special Series #21, and The Best of DC: Blue Ribbon Digest #24.

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: DC PRIDE

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: DC PRIDE

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by JEN BARTEL

$24.99 US | 42 pages | 12" × 16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-540-7

ON SALE 5/31/22



Just in time for DC Pride 2022, this poster portfolio features variant covers and pinups celebrating LGBTQIA+ characters across the DC Universe! Includes 20 oversize removable posters suitable for framing and display.