DC December 2020 solicitations and covers

DC's full December solicitations and covers for all their comic book and collections on sale the final month of 2020 have been released, and one month after DC canceled a number of titles in November the theme for December seems to be specials.

One more monthly series was canceled but the publisher finally revealed the details of its Justice League crossover event 'Endless Winter' (which ropes in Teen Titans and intriguingly, Black Adam into the mix).

There are also a handful of new Dark Nights: Death Metal and Dark Multiverse one-shot specials the same month Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's penultimate and final issues of the main Death Metal series go on sale. Be sure to check out that full copy for hints about DC's future.

Speaking of DC's future, we already told you about the return of the reimagined Generations event but also in December is the first word of a possible significant (but not definitive, DC hasn't responded to inquiries) creative change regarding the core Superman titles.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #1

written by TOM KING

art and cover by CLAY MANN

variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

blank variant cover

ON SALE 12/1/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL

CARD STOCK COVERS

At last, Tom King returns to the rocky, romantic saga of Batman and Catwoman with his Heroes in Crisis collaborator, superstar artist Clay Mann!

Echoing plot points from King’s epic Batman run, this sweeping tale is told across three timelines: the past, when the Bat and the Cat first fell in love; the present, where their union is threatened by one of Batman’s lost loves; and the future, where the couple have a happy life and legacy—including their daughter Helena, the Batwoman. And as the story begins, after a long marriage, Bruce Wayne passes away—which frees Selina Kyle to settle an old score.

At every stage of their relationship, Bruce and Selina have an unwelcome chaperone: The Joker!

Oh, and that lost love of Bruce’s? It’s Andrea Beaumont—a.k.a. Phantasm. Just thought you’d want to know.

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #1

written by JAMES TYNION IV, J.H. WILLIAMS III, PAUL DINI, EMMA RIOS, and G. WILLOW WILSON

art by TRADD MOORE, J.H. WILLIAMS III, ANDY KUBERT, EMMA RIOS, and GREG SMALLWOOD

cover by GREG CAPULLO

variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

Talia variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

blank variant cover

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 12/8/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 6 | FC | DC

The iconic anthology series returns with a brand-new slate of comics’ most exciting and innovative storytellers to explore the Batman mythos in stark black-and-white!

In this debut issue:

• James Tynion IV and Tradd Moore explore the world of Ra’s al Ghul and the League of Assassins

• J.H. Williams III returns to DC Comics for a trip through the Dark Knight’s history

• Emma Rios explores the eternal struggle of the Dark Knight

• Paul Dini and Andy Kubert pit Batman against an infestation of ninja Man-Bats in the Batcave

• G. Willow Wilson and Greg Smallwood portray Batman in his strangest standoff ever with Killer Croc

With a lineup this strong and a cover by legendary Batman artist Greg Capullo, you won’t want to miss the start of this tremendous collection of Batman tales by some of comics’ top creators!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ENDLESS WINTER #1

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by HOWARD PORTER

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ON SALE 12/1/20

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $5.99

“Endless Winter” chapter one! The crossover event of the season begins here! The Justice League encounters an extinction-level global storm brewing at the former site of the Fortress of Solitude. Enter the Frost King, a monster mad with power with an army at his command! What devastating mystery lies in his past? And how does he tied to Queen Hippolyta, Swamp Thing, Viking Prince, and their reluctant ally, Black Adam? Two timelines will reveal further clues and secrets throughout each chapter of this blockbuster tale!

THE FLASH #767

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by CLAYTON HENRY

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by CLAYTON HENRY

variant cover by HICHAM HABCHI

ON SALE 12/8/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Endless Winter” chapter two! As the world’s heroes rush to stop the freezing conditions running rampant across the globe, the Fastest Man Alive speeds directly into Black Adam. With the planet losing hope, the Flash and Kahndaq’s ruler must find a way to work together, while a story from Black Adam’s past reveals his connection to the threat that now returns to end the world with freezing ice and fearsome frost.

SUPERMAN: ENDLESS WINTER SPECIAL #1

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by PHIL HESTER and ANDE PARKS

cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

variant cover by RAFAEL GRASSETTI

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/8/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Endless Winter” chapter three! Superman finds himself at the center of an epic battle as the Frost King’s hordes of ice monsters come to life. Is this frozen onslaught too much for the Man of Steel, or can he stop it before it rampages across the chilling wasteland the world is becoming and reaches civilization? The answer to this question comes from an unlikely source close to Clark Kent’s earthly roots!

AQUAMAN #66

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by MIKE McKONE

variant cover by DIMA IVANOV

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Endless Winter” chapter four! The icy tendrils of Frost King’s global grip extend all the way to the bottom of the Seven Seas! Can Arthur and Mera convince a ferocious collective of Fire Trolls to emerge from the Earth’s very core to save Atlantis from its frozen imprisonment? And in our look to the past, the unlikely team of heroes gets more than they bargained for when they face off against the Frost King for the very first time!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #58

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by XERMANICO

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

variant cover by JEN BARTEL

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Endless Winter” chapter five! In this turning point issue, the Justice League is scattered across the snow-covered globe, trying to stave off the frozen doom, leaving Green Lantern John Stewart to stand alone. At the Hall of Justice, he begins to piece together clues that could help turn the icy tide that threatens to overwhelm them all. But then an unexpected visitor arrives on cue: the Frost King himself! In the past, however, Queen Hippolyta, Swamp Thing, and Viking Prince witness a terrible decision made by Black Adam—one that will haunt them forever.

TEEN TITANS: ENDLESS WINTER SPECIAL #1

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by JESUS MERINO

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by BERNARD CHANG

variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Endless Winter” chapter six! Crush, Roundhouse, Kid Flash, and Red Arrow embark on a bonding exercise with new partners from the original New Teen Titans: Donna Troy and Beast Boy? Everyone’s limits will be tested as they brave the challenges of holiday shopping in Manhattan! And then, the city is buried in snow! When they discover a teen whose powers are triggered by the extreme cold, the team must decide if this new arrival is a future hero or villain. And in the past, Black Adam battles the Frost King with devastating consequences.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #29

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by KYLE HOTZ

variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Endless Winter” chapter seven! The past holds the key to surviving the Endless Winter, as the Justice League Dark seeks to resurrect both Swamp Thing and the spirit of Viking Prince. Queen Hippolyta reveals a shocking secret to Wonder Woman as the past and present collide. Buried secrets are unearthed as the Justice League and Justice League Dark must come together with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

BLACK ADAM: ENDLESS WINTER SPECIAL #1

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by BRANDON PETERSON

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by DALE EAGLESHAM

card stock variant cover by BOSSLOGIC

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US FC

“Endless Winter” chapter eight! Seeking to bolster his nation’s place in the world, Black Adam arrives in Gotham City demanding action to end the threat causing an endless winter across the globe. But Black Adam isn’t telling the world’s leaders everything—especially not that he’s faced the mysterious Frost King before and won. Find out what Adam’s hiding in the penultimate chapter of “Endless Winter.”

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ENDLESS WINTER #2

written by ANDY LANNING and RON MARZ

art by HOWARD PORTER and CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

backup story art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ON SALE 12/29/20

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US FC

“Endless Winter” chapter nine! This is it—the final chapter in the five-week, nine-issue Justice League crossover! With the Frost King’s origin revealed, the Justice League must battle the mistakes of the past as well as the global freeze that now threatens the entire population. This issue is snow-packed with characters and action as Superman battles Black Adam while Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, Green Lantern, Queen Hippolyta, and Swamp Thing face the Frost King and his monstrous army! All of the world is watching, and the Justice League must make a choice.

GENERATIONS SHATTERED #1

written by DAN JURGENS, ANDY SCHMIDT, and ROBERT VENDITTI

art by IVAN REIS, BRYAN HITCH, KEVIN NOWLAN, AARON LOPRESTI, FERNANDO PASARIN, PAUL PELLETIER, and others

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

PRESTIGE FORMAT

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 1/5/21

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

A threat of cosmic proportion to DC’s newest (and oldest) universe compels one of the most unusual groups of heroes ever assembled to take on the most mysterious foe they have ever encountered. What started in Detective Comics #1027 explodes out of Dark Nights: Death Metal to tell the story of the generations-spanning history of the DC Universe! Join the original Batman, Kamandi, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, Dr. Light, Steel, and Sinestro in their quest to save the universe before time runs out…

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE SECRET ORIGIN #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER and GEOFF JOHNS

art by RYAN BENJAMIN

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/1/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

The DCU’s darkest secrets are explored while two titans clash! The heroes search for a way to defeat the Darkest Knight through the universe’s past, while Superboy Prime faces down the demonic Batman!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: THE LAST STORIES OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MARK WAID, GAIL SIMONE, MARIKO TAMAKI, JEFF LEMIRE, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, and CHRISTOPHER SEBELA

art by FRANCIS MANAPUL and others

cover by TULA LOTAY

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/8/20

$8.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

The last battle against the Batman Who Laughs is at hand…the final fight for everything in the universe. And while the night is usually darkest just before the dawn, what would be the last thing you’d do if you weren’t sure the dawn would ever arrive? Join our heroes in their waning hours as we show their journeys through what could be their final moments…heroes that have fought a million times before, but are keenly aware this could be their endgame. These are the stolen moments detailing the last stories of the DC Universe.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #6

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Swamp Thing variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Mister Miracle variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

B. Rex variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MANHKE

1:100 black & white variant by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 12/15/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The battle rages as the entire DC Universe stands against the Darkest Knight! Villains fight alongside heroes working as one to banish this demon from the deepest corners of the Dark Multiverse. Meanwhile, the Robin King lurks nearby, his army of Groblins in wait. The dogs of war are loose and no one is safe.

DEATH METAL: THE LAST 52: WAR OF THE MULTIVERSES #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MAGDALENE VISAGGIO, JAMES TYNION IV, KYLE HIGGINS, MARGUERITE BENNETT, MATT ROSENBERG, JUSTIN JORDAN, REGINE SAWYER, and CHE GRAYSON

art by DANIEL SAMPERE and others

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/29/20

$8.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

What would it take to get every being left in the Multiverse to side together in the ultimate, final showdown? Total decimation and the complete undoing of all existence? The Batman Who Laughs has made his final move, bringing the most horrifying opposition to the battleground, and now every hero and villain left alive will stand and fight together. This epic battle book details every side of the last war across the Multiverse—Wonder Woman leading the heroes, Superman leading the villains, and Batman leading the dead—everyone has to play their part. Everyone and everything is at stake…so join here for the last of the DCU as we know it!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #7

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art by GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION, and others

cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by DAVID FINCH

The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by JAE LEE

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MANHKE

1:100 black & white variant by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 1/5/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 7 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC’s biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe—and no fan will want to miss that!

DC’S VERY MERRY MULTIVERSE #1

written by TOM KING, IVAN COHEN, DEREK FRIDOLFS, THOMAS SNIEGOSKI, PAUL SCHEER, NICK GIOVANETTI, SHOLLY FISCH, BRANDON THOMAS, JAY BARUCHEL, and others

art by ELEANORA CARLINI, DUSTIN NGUYEN, STEVE LIEBER, SCOTT HEPBURN, VANESA DEL REY, and others

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/8/20

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

Joy to all 52 worlds—it’s time to celebrate the holiday season across the DC Multiverse! In ten stories that will light your yule log and spike your eggnog, Batman decks the gaslit halls, Lobo goes Old Testament in space, Ragman learns the true meaning of Saturnalia, President Superman attempts to figure out how Bizarro stole Christmas, and Harley Quinn tries her hand at interdimensional caroling. These seasonal sagas are sure to help you have yourself a very merry Multiverse!

JINNY HEX SPECIAL #1

written by MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

art by GLEB MELNIKOV

cover by NICK DERINGTON

1:25 card stock Jinny Hex variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/29/20

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

NEW-VILLAIN ALERT: THREE-EYED JACK!

Jinny Hex stars- in her first solo adventure—and she’s ready and raring to go! Bursting out of the pages of Young Justice, this fan-favorite gal is heading back home to take care of some unfinished business! Hoping to take some time off from Multiverse conflict, Jinny reconnects with some old friends and family. But that all goes out the window when a new foe called Three-Eyed Jack transports her town back to the Old West. Now it’s up to Jinny to face off with this super-powered gunslinger and save her town! But Jinny’s about to learn that some threats are closer to her heart than expected.

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #1

written by STEVE ORLANDO

art by MIKE PERKINS

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

PRESTIGE FORMAT

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/15/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

When the Anti-Monitor’s deadly grudge match with the Multiverse was finally foiled, there was only one Earth left! But which Earth? That was crucial to what would happen next. In one timeline, Earth-1’s Superman stopped the Superman of Earth-2 from going into final battle, but in the Dark Multiverse, it’s Jor-L of Earth-2 who survives, changing the landscape for all that follows. When Surtur comes looking to crush all life, the beleaguered heroes jump into their next big battle, jumping from one Crisis to the next...but will the last days of the Justice Society of America play out differently if Green Lantern Alan Scott can step into the darkness?

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: DARK NIGHTS: METAL #1

written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, and SCOTT SNYDER

art by KARL MOSTERT and TREVOR SCOTT

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

PRESTIGE FORMAT

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/29/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

In the event-defining epic Dark Nights: Metal, the Justice League defeated the vile Barbatos and his Dark Knights to save our universe from sinking into the abyss of the Dark Multiverse. But...what if they failed? What if Barbatos reigned victorious? Enter an alternate timeline where the DCU as you know it has been dragged down into the darkness. Witness the Justice League you once knew, hideously transformed into dragons who serve at the mercy of evil.

Duke Thomas, the Last Monitor, will have to seek out Nightwing and the few remaining survivors of the Metal event to assemble the Final Justice League in an attempt to save the Multiverse. Featuring a story by Metal architect Scott Snyder, rising stars Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and art by red-hot artist Karl Mostert, you won’t want to miss the biggest, loudest arena rock concert in the history of the DC Universe!

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: WONDER WOMAN: WAR OF THE GODS #1

written by VITA AYALA

art by ARIEL OLIVETTI

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

PRESTIGE FORMAT

ONE SHOT | ON SALE 12/1/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

The realms of the gods have been turned upside down and inside out, on the verge of engulfing Earth and its people. Only one hero stands to defend it: Wonder Woman! But that is another world and another story. Behold the mirror image of this tale taking place in the Dark Multiverse, with a Wonder Woman who is ready to destroy it all! Cursed by the evil goddess of magic, Hecate, our beloved Diana has become a weapon of vengeance ready to tear down any god or superhero that stands in her way. Will Earth and its heroes survive her might? Or are they doomed to worship the dark princess of the Amazons for the rest of eternity?!

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS HARLEY QUINN #3

written by KATANA COLLINS

story by KATANA COLLINS and SEAN MURPHY

art by MATTEO SCALERA

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

ON SALE 12/22/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 6 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

Harley and the GTO seize an opportunity to investigate the Starlet’s failed murder attempt. When the survivor offers a startling revelation about Agent Hector Quimby, the team acts quickly on the intel (and a handful of colorful clues) to interrogate an inconvenient new suspect. Harley’s fears are realized when she makes a chilling discovery that reminds her of The Joker’s worst obsessive behaviors—a development that casts light on new suspicions and conflicts of interest, and threatens to compromise the whole case.

BATMAN #104

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by CARLO PAGULAYAN and DANNY MIKI

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 12/1/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US FC

Ghost-Maker is living up to his spectral name as Batman scours Gotham City for any trace of him…but this deadly new vigilante is going to prove a bloody point to the Dark Knight by murdering both Clownhunter and Harley Quinn. That is, unless they kill each other first!

BATMAN #105

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by CARLO PAGULAYAN and DANNY MIKI

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US FC

Batman battles Ghost-Maker in the no-holds-barred, bloody conclusion of this epic tale…winner take Gotham City! And the outcome is not what you’re expecting! The future of Gotham City and the fate of Clownhunter hang in the balance!

BATMAN ANNUAL #5

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by JAMES STOKOE

cover by DERRICK CHEW

card stock variant cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE 12/29/20

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $5.99 US

The riveting new vigilante known as Clownhunter was a breakout star of “The Joker War”— but what’s the tragic origin of this teenage assassin? How did his parents die at the hands of The Joker, and is there a place for him in the evolving Gotham City? Can there be redemption for the infamous Clownhunter?

This epic tale reteams writer James Tynion IV and artist James Stokoe, the storytellers behind the definitive Clownhunter tale from Batman: The Joker War Zone #1!

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #6

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and GIGI BALDASSINI

cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

card stock movie homage variant cover by BEN OLIVER

ON SALE 12/1/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US FC

The remaining heroes of the DC Universe are stuck between Hell and a hard place! With the Justice League racing against the clock to create a cure, the cruel masters of the southern garden are determined to wipe all anti-life from the planet.

Just when you didn’t think it could get worse…the war to save Earth takes a devilish new direction! Trigon is coming to end the world as Hell is long due its payment in souls!

WONDER WOMAN #768

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by RAFA SANDOVAL and JORDI TARRAGONA

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

ON SALE 12/8/20 | $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US FC

It’s Wonder Woman versus Deathstroke—winner take all! When the newly incarcerated Maxwell Lord turns up mortally wounded in his prison cell, Wonder Woman and Etta Candy are on the case to track the would-be killer. But as the trail heats up, so too does the danger— when Deathstroke the Terminator shows up, you know there’s trouble! Can Diana stop the king of all bounty hunters and his god-killer daggers, or will this godly bounty be just another trophy for Slade Wilson?

WONDER WOMAN #769

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US FC

The trail of Maxwell Lord’s would-be killer has brought Wonder Woman face to face with her newest, deadliest foe! Liar Liar is back and ready for round two against the woman she blames for her damaged relationship with her father. But Diana has learned a thing or two since their last encounter, and this time our hero is headed straight into the heart of Liar Liar’s sick delusions. It’s the final chapter of the “Saga of Lords,” and you won’t want to miss it!

STRANGE ADVENTURES #7

written by TOM KING

art and cover by MITCH GERADS

variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

ON SALE 12/1/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 7 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVERS

Adam Strange was right! In this issue guest-starring Batman, the Pykkts have come to Earth, and they plan to claim the planet as their own. Earth’s greatest heroes have faced alien invasions before, but they’re about to learn that the Pykkts are more formidable, more determined, and more deadly than any invading force they’ve faced before. Only Adam Strange has ever defeated them, but it nearly cost him everything—including his own sanity! How did he survive? Mr. Terrific will need to uncover that secret if humanity is going to survive!

STRANGE ADVENTURES #8

written by TOM KING

art and cover by MITCH GERADS

variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

ON SALE 1/5/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 8 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVERS

The battle against the Pykkts continues! The Justice League—including Green Lantern, Doctor Fate, Batman, the Flash, Superman, and Wonder Woman—has scattered across the Earth, pushing back the marauders wherever they appear. Even Mr. Terrific takes a break from investigating Adam Strange’s alleged war crimes to land a punch or two in their stupid alien faces. But Adam Strange has made his decision: to save Rann at any price—even if that price is the Earth itself!

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #3

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by TBD

ON SALE 12/8/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 9 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Two subterranean showdowns escalate! Thousands of miles apart, rogue American vampires and the last remnants of the VMS chase the only known leads against the Beast’s looming plans for world domination.

As Skinner’s crew fight for their lives aboard the runaway Freedom Train in the Tongue-infested tunnels of the Southwest, Cal and Travis scavenge the tracks below Times Square for traces of the Beast’s terrifying challenger—but when they get too close to the monster for comfort, they’re blindsided by the mother of all unexpected twists.

RORSCHACH #3

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNES

variant cover by JOCK

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVERS

In an instant, 15 million people are dead! What happens when the human psyche is forced to accept such a devastating truth? Follow the story of “the Kid,” a radicalized, gun-toting performer and the right-hand woman of the new Rorschach. See how this masked woman grows from an innocent child to the would-be cold-blooded assassin of a presidential candidate. This detective thriller will unravel the mysteries behind the assassination attempt and reveal how the struggles of these killers connect to larger turmoils of the world.

Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King delves into the desperation that leads to radicalization and the questions that can lead a person into violence. Featuring art by new sensation Jorge Fornes with acclaimed colorist Dave Stewart.

SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #2

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE

ON SALE 12/8/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 6 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Father is not very happy with the boy. The boy should have listened to Father. Surely, every boy needs to play, run, and be wild…but the boy can never be free…not really. Now the boy has done something quite bad and made Father very unhappy. Go to your room, young man! But the rooms here are very small, and dark, and cold, and the boy is not very happy in them. No one is happy. But sometimes, even from a bad time, something special and unexpected can blossom.

CATWOMAN: SOULSTEALER (THE GRAPHIC NOVEL) TP

written by SARAH MAAS

adaptation by LOUISE SIMONSON

art and cover by SAMANTHA DODGE

ON SALE 3/2/21

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9641-4

Sarah Maas’s young adult novel is adapted as a graphic novel by comics legend Louise Simonson and artist Samantha Dodge!

It’s been two years since Selina Kyle last set eyes on Gotham City...and now that Batman is gone, Selina is back! Or at least, Holly Vanderhees is. As Gotham’s newest socialite, she’ll put her old talent for picking pockets to new use while rubbing shoulders with the city’s finest citizens. But her past is catching up to her, and she is running out of time...

Luke Fox has been looking for just the right opportunity to show Batman he can protect the city from Gotham’s worst as Batwing. When several high-profile fundraisers are disturbed, Luke’s clandestine activities clash with his parents’ expectations. As a scion of one of Gotham’s finest families, he’s expected to attend these events with pride. As Batwing, he’s trying to stop a new team of villains from ruining his mother’s plans. Now he feels permanently one step behind...

Will Selina have what it takes to outsmart Batwing before it’s too late? Or will she be the final victim of her greatest heist yet?

NUBIA: REAL ONE TP

written by L.L. McKINNEY

art and cover by ROBYN SMITH

ON SALE 2/2/21

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9640-7

Nubia has always been a little bit...different. As a baby she showcased Amazon-like strength by pushing over a tree to rescue her neighbor’s cat. But despite her having similar abilities, the world has no problem telling her that she’s no Wonder Woman. And even if she were, they wouldn’t want her. Every time she comes to the rescue, she’s reminded of how people see her: as a threat. Her moms do their best to keep her safe, but Nubia can’t deny the fire within her, even if she’s a little awkward about it sometimes. Even if it means people assume the worst.

When Nubia’s best friend, Quisha, is threatened by a boy who thinks he owns the town, Nubia will risk it all—her safety, her home, and her crush on that cute kid in English class—to become the hero society tells her she isn’t.

From the witty and powerful voice behind A Blade So Black, and with endearing and expressive art by Robyn Smith, comes a vital story for today about equality, identity, and kicking it with your squad.

FLASH FACTS TP

curated by MAYIM BIALIK, PhD

written by SHOLLY FISCH, VARIAN JOHNSON, DARIAN JOHNSON, AMY CHU, DUSTIN HANSEN, AMANDA DEIBERT, VITA AYALA, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, CORINNA BECHKO, MICHAEL NORTHROP, and KIRK SCROGGS

art by ISAAC GOODHART, VIC REGUS, ILE GONZALEZ, DUSTIN HANSEN, ERICH OWEN, ANDIE TONG WITH DAVIS HANSEN, GRETEL LUSKY, YESENIA MOISES, YANCEY LABAT WITH MONICA KUBINA, and KIRK SCROGGS

cover by DEREK CHARM

ON SALE 2/2/21

$9.99 US | 160 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-382-4

Have you ever wondered what’s at the bottom of the sea? Why polar ice melts? Or which tools forensic scientists use to solve a crime?

Well look no further! Everyone’s favorite Scarlet Speedster is here to answer all your burning questions! Barry Allen, with the help of some of his close friends, will take readers on an exciting journey that examines everything from the vast expanse of our galaxy to the smallest living organism known to man.

Curated by award-winning actress and author Mayim Bialik, PhD, and featuring stories created by an all-star cast of writers and illustrators, this anthology aligns with Next Generation Science Standards and provides a helpful bridge between the lessons taught inside the classroom and our everyday lives.

ACTION COMICS #1028

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

card stock variant cover by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The powerhouse creative team of Brian Michael Bendis, John Romita Jr., and Klaus Janson wrap up their run on Action Comics with “House of Kent: Epilogue”! With the final fate of Metropolis’s underworld revealed at last, it’s time for each member of the House of Kent to face their unknown futures head on, including Lois, Conner, Jon, Kara, Jimmy, and, of course, Clark Kent! This standalone Superman story connects threads from Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, Superman, Justice League, Legion of Super-Heroes, and other unforgettable series in epic—and unexpected—ways!

SUPERMAN #28

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US FC

It’s the Man of Steel’s last stand in this final Superman tale by the superstar team of Brian Michael Bendis, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado! Superman comes face to face with an alien race that he desperately wants to help before it is too late. As the cosmically powered race known as the Synmar aim their deadly power at the Man of Steel’s adopted planet, Superman finds himself pushed past anything he has ever faced! Get ready to experience a powerhouse moment for Superman that’s been years in the making!

BATMAN BEYOND #50

written by DAN JURGENS

art by SEAN CHEN and SEAN PARSONS

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

The finale of Dan Jurgens’s iconic run on Batman Beyond finds Terry McGinnis accused of crimes he didn’t commit! When one of his greatest rogues, the formidable Inque, poses as Batman and causes havoc around Gotham City, Wonder Woman will stop by to confront Batman Beyond. Will Terry be able to convince her that he’s innocent or will he find himself the enemy of one of the DC Universe’s greatest heroes? The epic conclusion of the series is here!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #15

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by ANDREI BRESSAN

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Solomon Grundy died on a Sunday!” But when this monster man kicks the bucket, all hell breaks loose! When the body of Grundy begins to break down, so begins a toxic time bomb that could wipe out half of North America! It’s up to the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight to get Grundy from S.T.A.R. Labs to Slaughter Swamp before the clock hits zero...but with a horde of super-villains all looking to snag the sizzling super-titan for their own nefarious ends, our heroes had better move quickly!

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #7

written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

art by TY TEMPLETON

cover by BECKY CLOONAN

variant cover by JUSTIN ERICKSON

ON SALE 12/1/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 7 OF 7 | FC | DC

The stage is set for Jason Todd’s master plan. Batman must kill The Joker—or Red Hood will kill Robin! Can Batman turn the tables on his Boy Wonder turned bad and save Tim Drake, or will Batman finally put an end to the Clown Prince of Crime’s shenanigans?

DC CLASSICS: THE BATMAN ADVENTURES #7

written by KELLEY PUCKETT

art and cover by MIKE PAROBECK and RICK BURCHETT

ON SALE 12/1/20

$1.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

In this final issue of the all-ages reprint series, the Dark Knight tracks a fugitive from Chicago to an underground wrestling ring in the heart of Gotham City, where Killer Croc wrestles under the name the Masked Marauder!

CATWOMAN #28

written by RAM V

art by FERNANDO BLANCO

cover by JOËLLE JONES

variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Apparently taking down the mob, straightening out some crooked cops, and gaining control of Alleytown is not enough for Selina. She’s also taken it upon herself to make sure the streets of her newly adopted home are safe for the group of stray kids she’s taken under her wing—and she’s going to do it by teaching them to steal the streets back for themselves! Introducing: Catwoman and the Strays!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1032

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art and cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 12/8/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Father vs. son round two! Batman and Damian Wayne are once again butting heads after Bruce uncovers the missing Black Casebook pages in the clutches of his estranged son. But when the notorious Hush captures the entire Bat-Family, the Dark Knight and the former Boy Wonder must put aside their differences to help Nightwing, Batgirl, Signal, Orphan, Red Hood, and Batwoman survive!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1033

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art and cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

On the eve of some of the biggest changes ever in Gotham City, Batman finds himself at a crossroads with the people of the city he has sworn to protect. A landslide victory for anti-vigilante mayoral candidate Christopher Nakano is bringing with it new legislation to outlaw the Bat-Family’s very way of life—and with his rogues gallery still knocking on his door, Bruce will need to make some tough decisions about the future...

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #5

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by NICK ROBLES

cover by TIFFANY TURRILL

ON SALE 12/1/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

After his escape to the waking world went terribly awry, Ruin finds himself face to face with his creator, Dream…and Dream is not happy. Is there any force in this world that could stop him from unmaking his most unpredictable creation?

FAR SECTOR #9

written by N.K. JEMISIN

art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

ON SALE 12/1/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 9 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Jo’s investigation into the conspiracy at the heart of the City Enduring takes her to Platform Solid Ground, an alien farmland where most of the City’s food comes from. But what the headstrong Green Lantern discovers there shakes even her to the core as Far Sector’s thrilling threads of murder and machinations build to a fever pitch.

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #10

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by J.G. JONES

ON SALE 12/8/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 10 OF 12 | FC | DC

Meet Hal Jordan’s Earth-11 counterpart in the first skirmish of the Ultrawar! Against a backdrop of cosmic conspiracy and shady interstellar politics, two Green Lanterns and two Star Sapphires enact a four-way battle of the sexes. As the cracks of division spread from world to world, can love prevail?

HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL #3

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

variant cover by SEAN PHILLIPS

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT

ON SALE 1/5/21

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 3 OF 3 | FC

APPROX. 8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

In this final issue...it’s absolute rapture.

HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #4

written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

art and cover by AMANDA CONNER

variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT | ON SALE 12/15/20

$5.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 OF 4 | FC

8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

There was no way Harley was going to make it out of Gotham City without coming face to face with The Joker…and just as she’s taken all his money, he’s determined to take something that means even more to her! This will be the most harrowing gauntlet of Harley’s life, and she—and you—are not ready for it!

THE LAST GOD #11

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

cover by KAI CARPENTER

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

At the edge of creation lies the Black Stair. And beyond it, amidst the void, He waits. Mol Uhltep, the Last God. This is the tale of those who claimed to slay him, and the world they doomed with their lies.

The breathtaking penultimate chapter of DC’s dark fantasy epic is here! As the surviving heroes of Cain Anuun arrive at the Black Stair, they must battle an incredible army of flowering dead led by Mol Uhltep’s most exalted wraiths. Will the heroes ascend the stair and put an end to the Last God’s ominous prophecy before the sins of the past are at long last made flesh? Or is it already too late?

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #12

written by BRIAN MICHEAL BENDIS

art by RYAN SOOK and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

cover by RYAN SOOK

variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

The battle for New Krypton is on! This powerhouse issue features the Legion confronting the greatest challenge of any era! With New Krypton on the verge of destruction at the hands of one of Jon Kent’s deadliest foes, the young hero may have to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends, his family, and his heritage—but it could lead to the start of a monumental new chapter in the future of the DC Universe! Long live the Legion!



NIGHTWING #77

written by DAN JURGENS

art by RONAN CLIQUET

cover by TRAVIS MOORE

variant cover by ALAN QUAH

ON SALE 12/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Christmas has come to Gotham City, and all across the city people have taken time out of their busy schedules to spend time with loved ones. But Dick Grayson has found himself in the midst of a dilemma: How can he take time off when crime never sleeps? And how can he spend time with loved ones when he has pushed them all away? An answer, in the form of a random encounter with a lost soul—and kindred spirit—awaits him.

RED HOOD #52

written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

art by TONY AKINS and STEFANO GAUDIANO

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by SKAN

ON SALE 12/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

After making his dramatic return to Gotham City, Jason Todd finds himself in the middle of a turf war between a violent gang aided by Killer Croc and a new group of vigilantes dedicated to protecting his old neighborhood of the Hill.

When a childhood friend is targeted for assassination by a vicious new crime lord on the rise, the Red Hood must forge an uneasy alliance with the vigilantes to save her.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #107

written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

art by RANDY ELLIOT

cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

ON SALE 12/15/20

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

It’s Friday night, and Scooby and the gang are ready for some bowling at their favorite hangout! When the Skulldugger’s rampage clears the alley, Mystery Inc. stays behind to investigate. Can the gang flush out the culprit in time to spare the house? Or will it be game over for Coolsville Bowling Alley?



AQUAMAN VOL. 4: ECHOES OF A LIFE LIVED WELL TP

written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK and JORDAN CLARK

art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA, ROBSON ROCHA, and MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by ROBSON ROCHA

ON SALE 2/9/21

$19.99 US | 200 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-588-0

A wedding is supposed to be a happy occasion. But for Aquaman and his allies, the wedding of the century is here—and hell follows with it. When Mera awakens from her coma, she finds herself betrothed…but not to Aquaman. The secret of the groom could spell doom for Atlantis, and it all culminates in a brawl at the altar, with wedding crashers from across the Seven Kingdoms! Acclaimed writer Kelly Sue DeConnick’s Aquaman run reaches its conclusion here! Collects Aquaman #58-65.

BATGIRL RETURNS OMNIBUS HC

written by GAIL SIMONE and others

art by ARDIAN SYAF, ED BENES, DANIEL SAMPERE, FERNANDO PASARIN, and others

cover by ADAM HUGHES

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 3/2/21

$99.99 US | 960 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-719-8

At last, DC collects the entire run of Batgirl adventures from the New 52 written by best-selling author Gail Simone! In these stories, Barbara Gordon has regained the ability to walk—but as a crime-fighter she must prove herself to Batman and the other heroes of Gotham City all over again! Along the way, she’ll have to face the threat of the ruthless vigilante known as Knightfall, stop her own brother, James Gordon Jr., from wreaking havoc on the city as the Joker-inspired Killer Clown, and much more. Collects Batgirl #0-34, Batgirl Annual #1 and 2, Batgirl: Futures End #1, and more!

BATMAN ADVENTURES: ROBIN, THE BOY WONDER TP

written by TY TEMPLETON, CHUCK DIXON, SCOTT PETERSON, and GABE SORIA

art by RICK BURCHETT, TIM LEVINS, CRAIG ROUSSEAU, and DEAN HASPIEL

cover by DEAN HASPIEL

ON SALE 1/5/21

$9.99 US | 160 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-723-5

Robin takes the lead in this series of stories set in the beloved world of Batman: The Animated Series! A criminal uncovers Robin’s secret identity—and attempts to profit from his discovery! Plus, when Batman’s poisoned, Robin only has six hours to find the cure—and Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn are standing in his way. Collects Batman: Gotham Adventures #7, #19, #29, #42, #54, and Batman Adventures #9.

BATMAN: THE CAPED CRUSADER VOL. 5 TP

written by ALAN GRANT, CHUCK DIXON, and PETER MILLIGAN

art by TOM LYLE, NORM BREYFOGLE, JIM APARO, and others

cover by NORM BREYFOGLE

ON SALE 1/5/21

$29.99 US | 248 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-601-6

Some of Batman’s most memorable early 1990s adventures are back in this new collection! With the Ghost Dragon gang committing daring warehouse robberies, Batman and Robin chase the gang’s lieutenant Lynx, through the streets. When Robin discovers that an old nemesis—the Ghosts’ dead leader, King Snake—might be alive and out for his head, the stakes only get higher. Plus, Batman travels to Rio de Janeiro to track a serial killer known as the Queen of Hearts and battles through a bizarre dimension known as the Idiot Zone! Collects Batman #466-473 and Detective Comics #639-640.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 4: COLD VENGEANCE TP

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art by DOUG MAHNKE, FERNANDO BLANCO, and others

cover by DOUG MAHNKE

ON SALE 12/29/20

$17.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-455-5

Victor Fries has only ever wanted one thing: to bring his wife Nora back to life in a healthy body. Now, with Lex Luthor’s aid, Victor’s wish will finally come true. But how will Nora adjust to the new world she has missed? And how will Batman try to tear Victor’s dream away from him? This title collects Detective Comics #1012-1019.

BATMAN: THE CHALICE TP

written by CHUCK DIXON

art and cover by JOHN VAN FLEET

ON SALE 1/12/21

$19.99 US | 200 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-745-7

This new title collects the fully painted Batman graphic novel and more! It all starts with a mysterious delivery to Bruce Wayne that brings an array of villains to his doorstep, including Ra’s al Ghul, Catwoman, the Penguin, and an army of mercenaries. Their objective: to steal the ancient, seemingly unremarkable bowl now in the Dark Knight’s hands. Could this prize be the legendary Holy Grail? Plus, in Batman: The Ankh, when some of Gotham’s wealthiest citizens start vanishing without a trace along with some Egyptian artifacts, Batman traces the crimes to an immortal woman with a haunting past and a deadly agenda! This title collects the original graphic novel Batman: The Chalice and Batman: The Ankh #1 and 2.

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT DETECTIVE VOL. 4 TP

written by ALAN GRANT, MARK WAID, and BRIAN AUGUSTYN

art by NORM BREYFOGLE, VAL SEMEIKS, and others

cover by NORM BREYFOGLE

ON SALE 1/19/21

$29.99 US | 328 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-749-5

It’s a new collection of tales from the start of the 1990s, including the four-part “The Mud Pack,” a creepy story centered around the villainous Clayface, in which Batman must enlist the help of Etrigan, the Demon! Plus, a new vigilante called Anarky debuts, and Batman attends the funeral of...the Penguin? This volume also includes “Blood Secrets,” a story co-written by comics superstar Mark Waid, with Batman taking on white supremacists. Collects Detective Comics #601-611 and Detective Comics Annual #2.

BATMAN: THE JOKER WAR HC

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 2/9/21

$29.99 US | 176 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-790-7

This is it: the Clown Prince of Crime battles the Dark Knight Detective head-to-head for the last time. And one way or another, this explosive struggle will pave the way to the future of Gotham City!

The Joker has never wanted to win before—he’s never wanted his battle with Batman to end—but now his motivation has shifted. As The Joker assembles an army, Batman reels from a debilitating Joker Toxin attack. Amid the chaos, the villains of Gotham City are waiting out the carnage Joker has unleashed—and Catwoman assembles an army of her own! Plus, Harley Quinn battles Punchline, and Clownhunter joins the action! Collects Batman #95-100.

BIRDS OF PREY: BLOOD AND CIRCUITS TP

written by GAIL SIMONE

art by PAULO SIQUEIRA, JAMES RAIZ, and NICOLA SCOTT

cover by ED BENES

ON SALE 1/12/21

$29.99 US | 360 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-304-6

Gail Simone’s beloved run on Birds of Prey continues with a whole new status quo! As Black Canary leaves the team, the rest of the Birds, joined by some new recruits, take on a number of missions and battle a new adversary, Spy Smasher, who will do anything to get them to work for her. Plus, a run-in with Black Alice, and an encounter with the Dark Knight! Collects Birds of Prey #96-103.

CRISIS ON MULTIPLE EARTHS BOOK ONE: CROSSING OVER TP

written by GARDNER FOX and DENNIS O’NEIL

art by MIKE SEKOWSKY, DICK DILLIN, and others

cover by DAVE GIBBONS

ON SALE 2/2/21

$39.99 US | 416 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-753-2

From legendary comics writers Gardner Fox and Dennis O’Neil come the incredible crossover events between the Justice League of America and the Justice Society of America that launched the DC Multiverse as we know it! This collection brings together the earliest adventures of the heroes of two Earths as they battle their own arch-foes, the doppelgänger villains of Earth-Three known as the Crime Society, and more! Collects Justice League of America #21-22, #29-30, #37-38, #46-47, #55-56, #64-65, #73-74, #76, and #82-83.

DC COMICS: THE ART OF LEE BERMEJO HC

written by BRIAN AZZARELLO and others

art and new cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 1/26/21

$49.99 US | 336 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-760-0

DC Comics: The Art of Lee Bermejo collects the boldest and most iconic work of celebrated comics artist Lee Bermejo! Known for his incredible and distinctive work on the Joker and Lex Luthor: Man of Steel collaborations with writer Brian Azzarello, Before Watchmen: Rorschach, a long list of powerfully compelling covers, and more, Lee Bermejo’s work speaks for itself! This volume is a beautiful and brilliant showcase of Bermejo’s art and features commentary on some of his favorite titles, essays from fellow comics professional and friends, behind-the-scenes artwork, and an extensive gallery of some of his finest covers.

DC’S GREATEST DETECTIVE STORIES EVER TOLD TP

stories and art by VARIOUS

cover by MICHAEL WM. KALUTA

ON SALE 1/12/21

$29.99 US | 232 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-594-1

Batman may be the World’s Greatest Detective, but he’s hardly the only sleuth in the DC Universe. This new title collects key adventures starring Lois Lane, the Question, the Sandman (Wesley Dodds), Detective Chimp, Slam Bradley, and of course, the Dark Knight Detective. These tales span DC’s history, from 1937 to today, and even include a special appearance by the granddaddy of all detectives: Sherlock Holmes. Collects stories from Adventure Comics #51, Batman #441, Detective Comics #2, #329, and #572, Lois Lane #1-2, Secret Origins #40, and The Question #8.

EARTH ONE BOX SET

written by GEOFF JOHNS, GRANT MORRISON, and J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

art by GARY FRANK, YANICK PAQUETTE, and SHANE DAVIS

ON SALE 3/3/21

$49.99 US | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-703-7

DC’s greatest heroes are redefined from the ground up in this box set collecting three Earth One stories, presenting bold new origin stories for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman!

Batman: Earth One, from the Doomsday Clock team of Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, presents an all-new take on Batman’s origin, with a fallible, vulnerable, and angry Bruce Wayne embarking on his crime-fighting mission. Wonder Woman: Earth One, from comic book superstars Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette, re-creates Diana of Themyscira’s mythology in a thoroughly modern but still timeless epic. Superman: Earth One, written by Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski and illustrated by acclaimed artist Shane Davis, started the Earth One line, with an unexpected and provocative perspective on Clark Kent’s transformation into Superman and his first year as the Man of Steel.

This box set collects Batman: Earth One Vol. 1, Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 1, and Superman: Earth One Vol. 1.

GREEN LANTERN BY GEOFF JOHNS BOOK FOUR TP

written by GEOFF JOHNS

art by IVAN REIS, MIKE McKONE, SHANE DAVIS, and others

cover by SHANE DAVIS and SANDRA HOPE

ON SALE 12/29/20

$39.99 US | 352 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-602-3

Geoff Johns’s bestselling and critically acclaimed Green Lantern epic continues! In the aftermath of the Sinestro Corps War, the Green Lanterns undergo an unprecedented reconstruction and reinvention, and the controversial Alpha-Lantern project is in full effect. Then, take a trip to Hal Jordan’s past in “Secret Origin”—and find out how it intersects with Atrocitus, the leader of the rage-fueled Red Lanterns! The Red Lanterns seek their revenge against the greatest Green Lantern: Sinestro! Unless the Guardians have theirs first, that is! Collects Green Lantern #26-38 and Final Crisis: Rage of the Red Lanterns #1.

GREEN LANTERN: CIRCLE OF FIRE TP

written by JUDD WINICK, BRIAN K. VAUGHAN, JAY FAERBER, and SCOTT BEATTY

art by DARRYL BANKS, M.D. BRIGHT, DALE EAGLESHAM, RON RANDALL, CARY NORD, TREVOR McCARTHY, PETE WOODS, and others

cover by DARRYL BANKS and KEVIN NOWLAN

ON SALE 2/9/21

$39.99 US | 416 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-905-5

A new era begins for Green Lantern Kyle Rayner! It begins as Nero escapes a mental institution and finds himself in possession of a yellow power ring, thanks to the Qwardians. Now with the power to materialize the inner workings of his mind, the madman looks to destroy the planet. And as the Justice League attempts to fight his hordes of minions, Kyle must find a way to defeat a ring-bearer more powerful than he is! Then, when Rann is attacked by the entity known as Oblivion, Green Lantern enlists other heroes to join the “Circle of Fire,” as Power Girl, Firestorm, Adam Strange, and the Atom answer the call. Collects Green Lantern #129-136, Green Lantern/Firestorm #1, Green Lantern/Adam Strange #1, Green Lantern/Atom #1, Green Lantern/Green Lantern #1, Green Lantern/Power Girl #1, and Green Lantern: Circle of Fire #1 and 2.

HAWKMAN VOL. 4: HAWKS ETERNAL TP

written by ROBERT VENDITTI

art by FERNANDO PASARIN

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

ON SALE 2/9/21

$19.99 US | 224 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-806-5

An era of Hawkman reaches its fateful climax! To save himself, Hawkman must confront his darkest moments—but will it be enough to save himself and Hawkwoman from their first and greatest enemy? Thanks to the sinister manipulation of the Batman Who Laughs, Hawkman has become the villainous Sky Tyrant—and will have to revisit his past life as a plague doctor in the 17th century to fight off Sky Tyrant’s control over his body for good!

Then, Hawkman and Hawkwoman reunite, but the romantic moment is interrupted when they’re sucked into the realm of the Lord Beyond the Void! Hawkman is forced to confront the misery he wrought in his first life as Ktar Deathbringer—who seeks to end the winged hero’s resurrections permanently! Can Hawkman and Hawkwoman survive, and save the universe in the process? Collects Hawkman #20-29.

HEROES IN CRISIS: THE PRICE AND OTHER STORIES TP

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, JULIE BENSON, and SHAWNA BENSON

art by RAFA SANDOVAL, JORDI TARRAGONA, GUILLEM MARCH, SCOTT KOLINS, and JAVIER FERNANDEZ

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

ON SALE 1/12/21

$19.99 US | 248 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-746-4

Batman and the Flash cross paths again in this story that ties into Heroes in Crisis! Gotham Girl is missing, and it will take both Batman and the Flash to find out where she’s gone—and if she has anything to do with the horrifying events at Sanctuary. Both Batman and the Flash have lost their sidekicks—now will they lose each other? Plus, Green Arrow is forced to take a hard look at himself and his methods after the death of his former sidekick, Arsenal! Collects Batman #64-65, The Flash #64-65, Green Arrow #45 and #48-50, and The Flash Annual #2.

JUST IMAGINE STAN LEE CREATING THE DC UNIVERSE BOOK TWO TP

written by STAN LEE and MICHAEL USLAN

art by JOHN BYRNE, GARY FRANK, SCOTT McDANIEL, CHRIS BACHALO, WALTER SIMONSON, JOHN CASSADAY, and others

cover by ADAM HUGHES

ON SALE 1/5/21

$34.99 US | 376 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-600-9

In 2001, the unthinkable happened—Stan Lee, the comics creator most synonymous with Marvel, reimagined DC’s greatest heroes with a lineup of comics’ greatest artists. Back in print following the legend’s passing in 2018, this collects the second half of Lee’s unique takes on DC’s greatest icons, reinventing them from the ground up. Collects Just Imagine Stan Lee with John Byrne Creating Robin #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Gary Frank Creating Shazam! #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Scott McDaniel Creating Aquaman #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Chris Bachalo Creating Catwoman #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Walter Simonson Creating the Sandman #1, and Just Imagine Stan Lee with John Cassaday Creating Crisis #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK VOL. 4: A COSTLY TRICK OF MAGIC TP

written by RAM V and JAMES TYNION IV

art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, KYLE HOTZ, GUILLEM MARCH, and ÁLVARO MARTíNEZ BUENO

cover by KYLE HOTZ

ON SALE 1/26/21

$16.99 US | 216 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-714-3

Welcome to the Other Place, where the Upside-Down Man rules, and where the odds are bleakly stacked in his favor. As Justice League Dark descends, Wonder Woman taps into the darkest recesses of her power, and Zatanna has more than just cards up her sleeve. With the team in turmoil, Detective Chimp, Doctor Fate, and Man-Bat will do anything to save their teammates—even turn to the man they swore never to trust again: John Constantine! And while Zatanna may have a spell to ensure victory…there’s always a price. Collects Justice League Dark #20-28.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL BOOK TWO: AROUND THE WORLD TP

written by KEITH GIFFEN and J.M. DeMATTEIS

art by KEVIN MAGUIRE, TY TEMPLETON, MIKE McKONE, BART SEARS, BILL WILLINGHAM, and others

cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE and JOE RUBINSTEIN

ON SALE 1/26/21

$29.99 US | 576 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-761-7

The Justice League International era continues with more wild and witty misadventures from Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, Guy Gardner, and the rest of the unlikely team! The fun continues in this second collection of the League’s international exploits, including Guy Gardner battling Lobo, the arrival of the Injustice League, Blue Beetle and Booster Gold hunting a vampire, and the Huntress teaming with the Justice League against Darkseid’s forces. Collects Justice League International #18-25, Justice League America #26-30, Justice League Europe #1-6, and Justice League International Annual #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED: HOCUS POCUS TP

written by ADAM BEECHEN, JASON HALL, MATT WAYNE, and BEN McCOOL

art by CARLO BARBERI, RICK BURCHETT, MIN S. KU, and DARIO BRIZUELA

cover by ZACH HOWARD

ON SALE 2/2/21

$9.99 US | 144 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-754-9

DC’s greatest superheroes team up to defend Earth against unpredictably dark, ancient, and mystical forces! Facing off against Dr. Destiny, ancient evils, demons, and other supernatural threats isn’t easy. This collection features the iconic core members of the Justice League as they enlist the help of an expanded roster featuring Stargirl, Deadman, Blue Devil, Doctor Fate, Zatanna, and more to take action against the dark, magical forces of the DC Universe, including the Shadow Thief and an out-of-control Spectre! Collects Justice League Unlimited #11, #14, #25, #33, #37, and #40.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA: THE DEMISE OF JUSTICE HC

written by LEN STRAZEWSKI, PAUL LEVITZ, and JOHN BROOME

art by RICK BURCHETT, MIKE PAROBECK, JOE STATON, FRANK GIACOIA, and others

cover by TOM LYLE

ON SALE 1/19/21

$39.99 US | 256 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-744-0

In this 1990s tale set at the end of the Golden Age of Comics, the Justice Society of America must join forces one last time to stop the powerful Solomon Grundy and the immortal world-conqueror known as Vandal Savage! Presented alongside two classic stories of the JSA. Collects Justice Society of America #1-8, Adventure Comics #466, and All Star Comics #57.

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES: BEFORE THE DARKNESS VOL. 1 TP

written by GERRY CONWAY, PAUL KUPPERBERG, E. NELSON BRIDWELL, and J.M. DeMATTEIS

art by JIMMY JANES, STEVE DITKO, JOE STATON, RIC ESTRADA, JIM SHERMAN, and others

cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and TERRY AUSTIN

ON SALE 2/2/21

$49.99 US | 352 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-759-4

The greatest heroes of the 30th century star in these classic stories that set the stage for “The Great Darkness Saga,” one of the most beloved tales in Legion history! First, the Legion—including Mon-El, Brainiac 5, and Phantom Girl—takes on a Circus of Death! Then, the villainous Dagon strikes, kidnapping several Legionnaires’ parents for ransom. And the Fatal Five return—now working for the Dark Man! Plus, find out startling new information from the pasts of the Legion and their ally R.J. Brande. This title collects Legion of Super-Heroes #260-271 and Secrets of the Legion of Super-Heroes #1-3.

LEGENDS OF THE DC UNIVERSE: DOUG MAHNKE HC

written by GRANT MORRISON, GARTH ENNIS, and others

art by DOUG MAHNKE and others

new cover by DOUG MAHNKE

ON SALE 1/19/21

$49.99 US | 416 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-434-0

These tales spotlight Doug Mahnke, one of DC’s most dynamic artists, including stories starring Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and more. Collects stories and art from Action Comics #775 and #1000; Batman #645; Batman: The Man Who Laughs #1; Batman and Robin Annual #2; Black Adam: The Dark Age #1; Detective Comics #1000; Final Crisis: Requiem #1; Green Lantern (2011) #0 and #50; Green Lantern (2016) #50; Hitman/Lobo: That Stupid Bastich #1; JLA #61 and #65; Justice League #25; Justice League of America #25; Justice League: Elite #1; The Multiversity: Ultra Comics #1; Seven Soldiers: Frankenstein #1; Superman #8-9; and Superman: The Man of Steel #87.

MANHUNTER BY ARCHIE GOODWIN AND WALTER SIMONSON DELUXE EDITION HC

written by ARCHIE GOODWIN

art and cover by WALTER SIMONSON

ON SALE 1/26/21

$17.99 US | 112 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-751-8

The cult-favorite Manhunter epic from the 1970s is collected in a Deluxe Edition hardcover! In 1973, revered comics writer Archie Goodwin teamed with rising star artist Walter Simonson for a short feature in Detective Comics called Manhunter, colored by future superstar artist Klaus Janson! Conceived as a colorful contrast to the dark lead stories starring Batman, Manhunter was adventurer Paul Kirk, who criss-crossed the globe in an espionage caper, with the mysterious Council that trained him in pursuit. The story culminated in a team-up with Batman, with a fateful ending for Manhunter. Collects stories from Detective Comics #437-443, plus the silent epilogue story first published in 1999’s Manhunter: The Special Edition.

THE NEW TEEN TITANS OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC

written by MARV WOLFMAN, PAUL LEVITZ, GEORGE PÉREZ, ROY THOMAS, and others

art by EDUARDO BARRETO, ERIK LARSEN, PAT BRODERICK, CURT SWAN, KELLEY

JONES, and others

cover by EDUARDO BARRETO

ON SALE 1/26/21

$99.99 US | 744 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-473-9

The New Teen Titans era reaches the finish line in the fifth massive collection of the historic 1980s series! The latest omnibus collection of Marv Wolfman’s celebrated run includes the climactic stories before The New Teen Titans relaunched as The New Titans. See the final battle between the Titans and the Hybrid, Starfire framed for murder by Wildebeest, Mother Mayhem giving birth to Brother Blood’s “Blood Child,” and Hammer and Sickle targeting Red Star for death! Collects The New Teen Titans #32-49, The New Teen Titans Annual #3 and #4, Tales of the Teen Titans #91, Secret Origins #13, Secret Origins Annual #3, and Infinity, Inc. #45.

THE NEW TEEN TITANS VOL. 12 TP

written by MARV WOLFMAN and PAUL LEVITZ

art by EDUARDO BARRETO, KERRY GAMMILL, GEORGE PÉREZ, and others

cover by EDUARDO BARRETO

ON SALE 12/29/20

$19.99 US | 312 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-471-5

In the latest collection of Marv Wolfman’s seminal run on The New Teen Titans, the team faces a new threat—the Hybrid, a bizarre team created by former superhero Steve Dayton! The threats continue as Brother Blood returns, and the Titans fight the Brotherhood of Evil in Zandia! Can the team rescue Nightwing and Raven in time? Collects Tales of the Teen Titans #84-88, The New Teen Titans #24-31, and The New Teen Titans Annual #2.

RICHARD DRAGON, KUNG-FU FIGHTER: THE COMING OF THE DRAGON! HC

written by DENNIS O’NEIL

art by LEOPOLDO DURANONA, JIM STARLIN, JACK KIRBY, RIC ESTRADA, WALLACE WOOD, and others

cover by DICK GIORDANO

ON SALE 2/9/21

$49.99 US | 368 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-810-2

In these action-packed 1970s tales, American martial artist Richard Dragon crisscrosses the globe for the cause of justice. Along the way, he runs across slavery rings, a madman who has possession of an atomic bomb, the monstrous Preying Mantis, the mysterious Dr. Moon, and much more. Collects Richard Dragon, Kung-Fu Fighter #1-18, The Brave and the Bold #132, and DC Comics Presents #39.

THE SANDMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK TWO HC

written by NEIL GAIMAN

art by KELLEY JONES, CHARLES VESS, COLLEEN DORAN, MIKE DRINGENBERG, MATT WAGNER, STAN WOCH, SHAWN McMANUS, JOHN BOLTON, JEFFREY JONES, and MICHAEL ZULLI

cover by MICHAEL WM. KALUTA

ON SALE 3/2/21

$49.99 US | 456 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-811-9

This second book newly collecting Neil Gaiman’s genre-defining series as a Deluxe Edition features bonus content and a new cover! Collects the first two paperback volumes of the acclaimed and enduring Sandman saga, “Fear of Falling” from Vertigo Preview #1, The Sandman #17-31, The Sandman Special #1, and the Vertigo: Winter’s Edge stories “Flowers of Romance,” “A Winter’s Tale,” and “How They Met Themselves.”

SUPERMAN & BATMAN: GENERATIONS OMNIBUS HC

written by JOHN BYRNE

art and cover by JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE 2/16/21

$75.00 US | 720 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-940-6

Imagine a world where Superman and Batman aged naturally from their respective debuts in 1938 and 1939! From their first meeting to their confrontations with the Joker, Lex Luthor, and Mr. Mxyzptlk, their personal relationship continually evolves from best friends to bitter partners and finally respected peers. How would their legacies be passed on to future generations of heroes? This collection, from prolific and acclaimed comics writer/artist John Byrne, spans a century of alternate DC history and features guest stars from across the Multiverse. Collects Superman & Batman: Generations: An Imaginary Tale #1-4, Superman & Batman: Generations II #1-4, and Superman & Batman: Generations III #1-12.

SUPERMAN IN THE FIFTIES HC

stories by OTTO BINDER, JERRY COLEMAN, BILL FINGER, EDMOND HAMILTON, and others

art by AL PLASTINO, WAYNE BORING, CURT SWAN, KURT SCHAFFENBERGER, and others

cover by WAYNE BORING and STAN KAYE

ON SALE 1/12/21

$34.99 US | 328 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-758-7

These Superman tales from the 1950s reflect the optimism and excitement of that era. In this bygone decade, Superman teamed up with Robin, the Boy Wonder, and battled such outrageous foes as Bizarro and the Bride of Bizarro. Also included in this collection are the first appearances of Supergirl, Krypto, and Titano the Super-Ape, as well as tales of Superman’s Super-Magic Show and Superboy’s last day in Smallville. Collects stories from Superman #65, #79, #80, #96, #97, #127, Action Comics #151, #242, #252, #254, #255, World’s Finest Comics #68, #75, Superman’s Girl Friend, Lois Lane #8, Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen #13, Adventure Comics #210, and Showcase #9.

SUPERMAN BY GRANT MORRISON OMNIBUS HC

written by GRANT MORRISON and SHOLLY FISCH

art by RAGS MORALES, ANDY KUBERT, GENE HA, BRENT ANDERSON, BRAD WALKER, CAFU, BEN OLIVER, TRAVEL FOREMAN, CULLY HAMNER, and others

cover by RAGS MORALES

ON SALE 2/23/21

$75.00 US | 672 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-813-3

In 2011, Grant Morrison joined the New 52 with a new history of Superman! Collecting the entirety of Morrison’s epic saga, this omnibus takes Superman back to his roots. In these startling tales, the people of Metropolis turn on their new champion, and the Superman of today and the Legion of Super-Heroes must save the Superman of five years ago! Plus, President Superman, Nimrod the Hunter, the Forgotten Superman, and more! Collects Action Comics #0-18 and Action Comics Annual #1

SUPERMAN: KRYPTONITE NEVERMORE HC

written by DENNIS O’NEIL

art by CURT SWAN and MURPHY ANDERSON

cover by NEAL ADAMS

ON SALE 1/26/21

$29.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-752-5

Everyone knows Superman’s major weakness: Kryptonite. But what happens when that’s taken off the board, as a scientific experiment turns all the kryptonite on Earth to iron? Originally published in 1971, this story turned the Man of Steel’s status quo on its head. When all Kryptonite has been destroyed, the Man of Steel is anything but invulnerable as his powers slowly begin to fade and a doppelgänger Superman arrives on the scene with strange powers of its own—and any contact between the two might result in the destruction of the planet! Collects Superman #233-238 and #240-242, all newly restored and recolored for this special hardcover edition.

SUPERMAN: THE LAST SON DELUXE EDITION HC

written by GEOFF JOHNS and RICHARD DONNER

art by ADAM KUBERT, GARY FRANK, and others

cover by ADAM KUBERT

ON SALE 3/9/21

$49.99 US | 288 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-911-6

Geoff Johns’s two most acclaimed stories of his now-classic Action Comics run, previously collected separately as Superman: Lost Son and Superman: Brainiac, are now in a brand-new hardcover! In a story co-written by Superman film director Richard Donner, a rocket lands in Metropolis containing a boy Superman thinks is from Krypton. Will Superman be able to protect him against Lex Luthor and his new Superman Revenge Squad, as well as the Phantom Zone criminals General Zod, Ursa, and Non? This all sets the stage for Superman’s showdown with one of his greatest foes: Brainiac! Collects Action Comics #844-846, #851, #866-870, and Action Comics Annual #11.

SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF STEEL VOL. 2 HC

written by JOHN BYRNE, MARV WOLFMAN, and PAUL LEVITZ

art by JOHN BYRNE, JERRY ORDWAY, GREG LaROCQUE, ERIK LARSEN, and others

cover by JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE 1/19/21

$49.99 US | 544 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-591-0

Following Crisis on Infinite Earths, comic book superstar John Byrne reimagined Superman for a brand-new era, and these stories push his bold vision forward! Time has always been complicated, but Superman learns just how true that is when he and the Legion of Super-Heroes are caught in a pocket reality created by the Time Trapper. Facing off against aliens, gang violence, and super-villains, will Superman be able to do it all? Or will one of his adversaries—including The Joker and Mr. Mxyzptlk—be a match for our Man of Steel? Collects Action Comics #588-593, Adventures of Superman #429-435, Legion of Super-Heroes #37-38, and Superman #5-11.

SWAMP THING: THE BRONZE AGE VOL. 3 TP

written by MARTIN PASKO, DAN MISHKIN, LEN WEIN, and BRUCE JONES

art by TOM YEATES, JAN DUURSEMA, BO HAMPTON, STEPHEN BISSETTE, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, MARK TEXEIRA, and others

cover by TOM YEATES

ON SALE 2/2/21

$29.99 US | 320 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-716-7

The saga of one of DC’s most unique characters continues in this collection of horror comics classics! Swamp Thing takes on monsters both human and inhuman in these stories, including Anton Arcane and his Un-Men and the sinister General Sunderland! Plus, the adaptation of the Swamp Thing movie, and a reprint of the classic Swamp Thing tale that introduces the Un-Men! Collects The Saga of the Swamp Thing #6-19 and The Saga of the Swamp Thing Annual #1.

TITANS: BURNING RAGE TP

written by DAN JURGENS

art by SCOTT EATON and WAYNE FAUCHER

cover by DAN JURGENS and NORM RAPMUND

ON SALE 1/26/21

$16.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-299-5

Paranoia rules the streets while crime-fighting couple Hawk and Dove lead ordinary citizens in an uprising against the rich—but former Doom Patrol member Mento is pulling their strings! It’s up to the Titans to try to uncover his sinister purpose and keep peace before someone gets killed! Collects Titans: Burning Rage #1-7.

WONDER WOMAN BOOK TWO: ARES RISING TP

written by WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS and CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

art by LEE MODER, JEFF PARKER, and others

cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

ON SALE 2/2/21

$29.99 US | 336 PAGES | FC

ISBN:978-1-77950-748-8

In these tales from the 1990s, Wonder Woman battles to protect humanity from threats like the reborn god of war, Ares, while helping her allies and friends to find their own paths to peace. Along the way, Wonder Woman collides with Boston mobsters and enlists the help of Superman to discover what calamity has befallen her home of Themyscira! Collects Wonder Woman #77-89 and DC Retroactive: Wonder Woman ‘90s #1.

WONDER WOMAN BY GEORGE PéREZ VOL. 5 TP

written by GEORGE PÉREZ

art by JILL THOMPSON, COLLEEN DORAN, CYNTHIA MARTIN, and JOE PHILLIPS

cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

ON SALE 1/5/21

$34.99 US | 320 PAGES | FC |

ISBN: 978-1-77950-228-5

Wonder Woman enters the 1990s in the latest collection of George Pérez’s groundbreaking run on the series! In these stories, Diana and Donna Troy team up, thanks to the manipulations of Circe! Plus, classic Wonder Woman villain Dr. Psycho returns, and Diana is wanted...for murder? Collects Wonder Woman #46-57.

WONDER WOMAN IN THE FIFTIES TP

stories and art by VARIOUS

cover by IRWIN HASEN and BERNARD SACHS

ON SALE 1/26/21

$34.99 US | 328 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-762-4

For the first time ever, DC collects the best Wonder Woman tales from the 1950s. In this decade, the Amazon Princess fought for justice against spy rings, robots, hidden societies of evil, supernatural beings, and much more. Plus, a female reporter uncovers Diana’s greatest secrets on a trip to Paradise Island. Collects material from Wonder Woman #45, #50, #60, #66, #72, #76, #80, #90, #94-95, #98-101, #103, #105, #107, and #108; All Star Comics #56-57; and Sensation Comics #97-100.

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 3: LOVELESS TP

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by XERMANICO, JESUS MERINO, VICENTE

CIFUENTES, LEE GARBETT, TOM DERENICK, TREVOR SCOTT, and others

cover by JESUS MERINO

ON SALE 12/29/20

$17.99 US | 208 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-253-7

The “Year of the Villain” arrives for Wonder Woman as Lex Luthor visits the Cheetah and gives her everything she needs to slake her thirst with Diana’s blood once and for all—specifically, the mythological sword called the God Killer! But for Diana, even though her fabled bracelets are shattered, her will broken, is Wonder Woman...defeated? Must a world without love be one without our hero? Wonder Woman is forced to discover a new way to fight in this collection, written by award-winning author G. Willow Wilson! Collects Wonder Woman #74-81.

YOUNG JUSTICE VOL. 2: LOST IN THE MULTIVERSE TP

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by JOHN TIMMS, DAN HIPP, DAVID LAFUENTE, ANDRE LIMA ARAUJO, and NICK DERINGTON

cover by JOHN TIMMS

ON SALE 12/29/20

$17.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-457-9

After the explosive conclusion to their Gemworld adventure, the Young Justice team is having a tough time finding their way back to their Earth. Then, Naomi joins the team and the stage is set for an epic Wonder Comics crossover with Naomi, the Wonder Twins, and Young Justice, together for the first time, tackling the biggest mysteries of the year: Where did Conner Kent come from? Why does Bart Allen remember everyone but no one else does? How does it all connect to Jinny Hex’s trunk? Plus, Tim Drake gets a new superhero name! Collects Young Justice #7-12.

YOUNG JUSTICE VOL. 3: WARRIORS AND WARLORDS TP

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

art by JOHN TIMMS, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, MICHAEL AVON OEMING, and MIKE GRELL

cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

ON SALE 1/19/21

$19.99 US | 200 PAGES | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-458-6

This collection kicks off with Young Justice searching for Conner Kent as Superboy finds himself trapped in Skartaris, home of Warlord! To rescue him, the team enlists backup—in the form of Sideways, Spoiler, Aqualad, and Arrowette! This leads Impulse on a journey of self-discovery throughout space and time, uncovering some shocking truths! Plus, date night gets dangerous for Drake and Spoiler! Collects Young Justice #13-20.