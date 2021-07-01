Days Gone studio next game could have multiplayer according to job listing

The developer behind Days Gone games is hiring for a senior network programmer with experience in “multiplayer engine design.”

Sony Bend Studio has put out a job listing for someone to work on its “next high-profile AAA console title”; what this is exactly is still a mystery. This next title could be a completely new IP from the developer as a recent interview with PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst states: “Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they’re very, very passionate about," he also noted that: "They’re building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone.”

With this in mind, there’s a potential that Sony Bend Studio isn’t necessarily revisiting Days Gone, but is using what it has learned on the project in its future endeavors. This makes even more sense when you take into consideration that Days Gone’s director Jeff Ross did reveal that the pitch prepared for Days Gone 2 included a “shared universe with co-op play.”

It was previously reported that the very same studio was working on a new Uncharted game , however eventually asked to be removed from the project. It’s not clear if this game is still in development with another studio or has been canceled altogether.

It’s difficult to tell how soon we could expect to see any news on this mysterious new project as it appears to still be in the middle of development. In the meantime though, those interested in what Sony Bend Studios are capable of can see what we thought of its previous work in our Days Gone review . We said: "Days Gone’s world is very much greater than the sum of it parts. It’s haphazard nature wouldn’t have survived on a smaller scale, but this is a substantial thing. The story can be spotty, and the gameplay glitchy, but over tens of hours it evens out. It’s easier to forgive a scattered narrative and occasional Freaker standing ankle deep in asphalt when you can spend hours exploring, discovering, or fighting through what it has to offer."