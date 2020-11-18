David Beckham joins FIFA 21

David Beckham is coming to FIFA 21.

EA Sports announced today that the iconic football star will be joining the FIFA 21 roster on December 4.

The former footballer, who played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, will be joining the squad of ICONS with his base and middle ICON items in FUT 21. Beckham's Item in FUT celebrates the footballer's LaLiga debut for Real Madrid against Real Betis in the 03/04 season, with links to Real Madrid, LaLiga Santader, and England.

The ratings on his untradeable item are reflective of his LaLiga debut for Real Madrid, but different than those of his ICON items, which will reflect three eras of his football career.

Anyone who plays FIFA 21 before January 15 2021 will be given a unique untradeable Beckham Item for their squad in FIFA Ultimate Team, starting December 15. A new version of the game, FIFA 21: David Beckham Edition will also be available to purchase along with regular retail version.

If you're planning on upgrading from PS4 or Xbox One to a next-generation console like PS5 , Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S , you'll be able to carry over your progress in FIFA Ultimate Team and Volta Football, including David Beckham on your new console. EA have also clarified that you don't need to buy the David Beckham Edition of FIFA 21 to obtain the Beckham items in FUT and Volta.

FIFA 21 released in October for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game is also available on next-gen consoles including PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.