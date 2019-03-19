Dark Souls Remastered tips for farming Souls and Humanity, finding the best items, resources, rings, covenants, and more

It surely can't have escaped your attention by now that Dark Souls is hard - real hard - so if you're delving into Dark Souls Remastered for the first time you're going to want as much help as you can get. Experienced players will already know all the best spots to farm humanity and souls efficiently, but if you don't know your Dragon Scale from your Titanite then this is the guide for you. Not only will we explain what all of that means, but we'll also explain the best techniques and point you to some prime locations to set you on the right path. There'll be no judgement from us, just some handy Dark Souls Remastered tips to guide you through the trials ahead.

What’s the best way to farm Humanity in Dark Souls Remastered?

Resting at a bonfire replenishes your healing flasks (known as Estus Flasks). By default, you have five of these. If you have any humanity, you can reverse your hollow status at a fire to become human. Doing so allows you to spend additional humanity to kindle a fire. Any fire that has been kindled provides ten flasks instead of five.

One easy method to farm humanity is to warp to the bonfire in The Depths. The surrounding areas contain undead rats. If you have the Covetous Gold Serpent Ring equipped, the chance of a rat dropping Humanity is relatively high. Having a high humanity count (up to 10) also increases your item discovery rate. You can farm 10-15 rats in the immediate vicinity before having to return to the bonfire.

You can also farm the baby skeletons in the Tomb of the Giants. They’re found just before the fog door that leads to Gravelord Nito. They respawn infinitely.

The absolute best method, however, is killing the numerous Giant Humanities in the Chasm of the Abyss (part of the additional content). Guess what? They drop Humanity. Sometimes Twin Humanities. And are easy to kill. And there are lots. Remember to have the Gold Serpent Ring equipped.

What’s the best way to farm souls in Dark Souls Remastered?

If you're anxious to snag more souls, we found the best place to farm them. Early in the game at the Darkroot Forest, there is a door that is locked by a circular device. First, save up 20,000 souls (now's a good time to use all those soul items in your inventory). Next, visit the blacksmith in the tower leading to the Darkroot Forest and buy the crest from him. Head back to the locked door in the forest (note: there is a hidden bonfire right next to it behind a fake wall). Once unlocked, you can use following strategy to farm up over 12,000 souls in roughly 2 minutes: the ghost enemies can easily be tricked into jumping off the ledge if you bait them up the stairs. It takes a little practice, but try and position yourself so that when the ghost walks off the stairs that he’ll fall directly on your head, this will bounce him off of you and into the void.

Later in the game, runs from the Gwynevere’s chamber down through Anor Londo with the Covetous Silver Serpent Ring equipped is a good option.

If you’re in human form, you can also leave your summon sign (using the White Sign Soapstone) near boss doors or pre-boss bonfires in the hopes that someone will summon you into battle. If you’re victorious, you’ll gain the boss’s souls. Also make sure to put you sign in front of bosses that are appropriately matched to your current soul level.

Where can I find the Covetous Gold Serpent Ring in Dark Souls Remastered and boost item discovery

This is in Sen’s Fortress near the control room where you can redirect the boulders. You'll want to send the boulders rolling down the winding staircase and, once a few have gone down, follow the path they take. They'll stack up in the hole at the bottom of the stairs to make a platform and smashed through the wall. Go through that hole and you'll find Covetous Gold Serpent Ring, which boosts your item discovery by 200.

Where can I find the Covetous Silver Serpent Ring in Dark Souls Remastered and boost souls gained

This is in the Giant’s Tomb. After meeting your first Skeleton Beast you'll find a fog door. Through there you'll battle and archer and a Silver Knight. There's a corpse near where the archer stood, and past that a narrow path off the ledge in the image above. Fall down to it and you'll find the Covetous Silver Serpent Ring which boosts souls gained by 20%. Be careful though as several Skeleton Pillars to appear and surround you, so be ready.

Where can I find the Covenants in Dark Souls Remastered?

We’re just giving you the areas. See those areas in our walkthrough for further details. Note that you only need to prompt the question to join and the achievement will unlock - you do not have to actually join.

Way of White: Speak to Petrus in Firelink Shrine or Rhea in Undead Parish.

Forest Hunter: Speak to Alvina in Darkroot Garden.

Chaos Servant: Speak to Quelaag’s Sister in Quelaag’s Domain.

Gravelord Servant: Speak to Nito (if alive) by resting in the coffin in The Catacombs.

Princess’s Guard: Speak to Gwynevere in Anor Londo.

Path of the Dragon: Speak to the Everlasting Dragon in Ash Lake.

Blade of the Darkmoon: Pray on the mat in front of Gwyndolin’s fog door in Anor Londo.

Darkwraith: Speak to Kaathe in the Abyss (under New Londo Ruins). Must not have given Lordvessel to Frampt.

Warrior of Sunlight: Pray at the altar to the right of the bonfire underneath the Hellkite Dragon in Undead Parish. You must defeat the dragon.

Where do I find Embers in Dark Souls Remastered and who do I give it to?

We’re just going to list the areas so see that area in the main walkthrough for details.

Divine Ember: Darkroot Garden, give to Andre

Large Divine Ember: Tomb of the Giants, give to Anrdre

Enchanted Ember: Darkroot Garden, give to Rickert

Large Magic Ember: Duke’s Archives, give to Rickert

Large Ember: The Depths, give to Andre

Very Large Ember: New Londo Ruins, give to Andre

Chaos Flame Ember: Demon Ruins, give to Vamos

Large Flame Ember: Demon Ruins, give to Vamos

Crystal Ember: Duke’s Archives, give to Giant Blacksmith

Dark Ember: Painted World of Ariamis, give to Andre

Where can I find a Titanite slabs in Dark Souls Remastered for full weapon ascensions?

If an area is listed, see that area in our walkthrough for details.

Normal Titanite Slab: Stray Demon (Undead Asylum) drop (assured), Darkwraith drop (rare), Chest in Royal Wood, Siegmeyer questline reward.

Red Titanite Slab: Chest in Lost Izalith, Chaos Eater drop (rare), trade for an ascended Pyromancy flame with Snuggly.

Blue Titanite Slab: Chest in Crystal Cave, Crystal Butterfly drop (rare).

White Titanite Slab: Chest in Tomb of Giants, Minor Pinwheel drop (rare).

What’s the best way to get Dragon Scales in Dark Souls Remastered?

Dragon Scales are dropped by the Hyrdas in Darkroot Basin and Ash Lake. You can also find several more scales on corpses in Ash Lake. They are a rare drop from the Drakes in the Valley of the Drakes. You can also join the Path of the Dragon covenant (speak to the Everlasting Dragon in Ash Lake) and use the Dragon Eye to challenge other players for Dragon Scales.

What’s the best way to get Demon Titanite in Dark Souls Remastered?

From Titanite Demons (aka Prowling Demons)! Unfortunately, these do not respawn with one exception: the demon guarding the shortcut bridge between the Demon Ruins and Lost Izalith. If you don’t have the Chaos Servant allegiance level required to open the door (level 2), then reach this bridge from the Bed of Chaos boss door in Lost Izalith. You can also trade a Dung Pie or Prism Stone for one with Snuggly the Crow.

What’s the best way to get Twinkling Titanite in Dark Souls Remastered?

As you play through Dark Souls, you’ll either find this titanite in chests or obtain it from Crystal Lizards. Crystal Lizards tend to run away and burrow underground when you get close, but they’ll only disappear permanently if you kill them. Twinkling Titanite is a rare drop from the Stone Knights in the Royal Wood. You can also buy Twinkling Titanite from the Giant Blacksmith. Finally, you can trade a Bloodred Moss Clump or Purple Moss Clump for one with Snuggly the Crow.

What is Snuggly the Crow and where do I find it in Dark Souls remastered?

On the side of the upward slope leading out of the undead asylum, you’ll notice a small crow’s nest. You can drop items inside this nest, quit your game, reload, and a new item will be in its place. You’ve just traded with Snuggly the Crow.