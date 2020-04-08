Dark Souls 3 modded for Ring Fit Adventure is a workout from hell

Now, perhaps more than ever, it's good for your physical and mental health to get your heart rate pumping - which is why sales of Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure have recently spiked. What modder Super Louis 64 has done with his Ring Fit Adventure, however, is create a workout that can only be described as masochism: modding his controller so it can be used to play Dark Souls 3.

Dark Souls 3 is already an unforgiving, often cruel game - demanding sweat tax in order to play it sounds like something I'd only subject myself to after my work pajamas stop fitting me. As you can see from the video above, the sweat levels Dark Souls 3 induces are off the charts. That's because Super Louis 64 set up the Ring Fit Adventure in such a manner that jogging moves the Ashen One, squeezing the Ring Con prompts an attack, and squatting uses Estus, or healing. This is, for lack of a better term, barbaric. Do you realize how much jogging this entails? How much squeezing you'll have to endure? I'm sweating just thinking about it.

Super Louis 64 breaks down the details of the mod on Twitter, including plans to make the D-pad on the leg strap joycon allow users to control the level of running they want to do in order to move the Ashen One. If you're interested in this kind of a work out (I salute you), you can send a message to the Super Louis 64 Twitter account to get the mod sent to you.