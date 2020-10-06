Daniel Craig offers some sage advice to the next James Bond: "Don't f**k it up"

Daniel Craig has some straight-to-the-point advice for the next actor who plays James Bond.

“Don’t fuck it up,” were his sage words of wisdom on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On a more heartfelt note, however, he added: “It’s a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it.”

Craig recently overtook Roger Moore as the longest-serving Bond, with 14 years playing 007 under his belt. The upcoming No Time to Die will be the actor’s last outing as the spy – whenever it eventually hits the big screen. His appearance on the US late-night talk show came after the announcement that No Time to Die will now be released in April 2021, a year after its original release, due to the pandemic.

No Time to Die’s continued delay is playing havoc with the cinema industry. Regal theatres in the US and Cineworld cinemas in the UK and Ireland have closed their doors until potentially next year as a result of not having any big blockbusters to play

“This thing is just bigger than all of us,” Craig told Fallon of the delay. “We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and in a safe way. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers crossed April 2 is going to be our date.”

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die sees Bond retired from active service. That is, until an old friend from the CIA asks for his help. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait too much longer to see what happens next. In the meantime, check out the best Netflix movies.