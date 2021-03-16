Daedalic Entertainment will reveal Lord of the Rings: Gollum footage at Future Games Show pre-show

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase is partnering with Daedalic Entertainment for a pre-show ahead of the event on March 25 that will reveal first-look gameplay footage of The Lord of The Rings: Gollum.

The 15-minute pre-show, which takes place just ahead of the Spring Showcase itself, will be hosted by Stephanie Panisello, best known as the voice and performance actor for Claire Redfield in 2019's Resident Evil 2 Remake. Stephanie says: "I'm so thrilled to host this year's Future Game Show: Spring Showcase Pre-Show. Who knows what kind of excitement we'll get into and what kind of amazing games we'll see coming out this year!

During the show, Daedalic will debut seven of their upcoming titles, including the world's first look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, currently set to release in 2022.

Elsewhere, the pre-show will feature new announcements, gameplay trailers and feature reveals for some of Daedalic's other upcoming games, including Hidden Deep and Glitchpunk. Carsten Ficthelmann, Deadalic's founder and CEO, says: "We really enjoyed the first two Future Games Shows last year so we’re delighted to be starting the show later this month. We’re excited to give fans a closer look at some of our games coming in 2021 and beyond."

If Daedalic's reveals leave you hungry for more, then you can stick around for the main event immediately after the pre-show wraps. The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase is set to offer a closer look at more than 40 upcoming releases from the likes of SEGA, Team 17, Warner Bros, and EA. Hosted by Jeff Schine (Carlos Oliveira) and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine) from the Resident Evil 3 Remake, it'll be the first Future Game Show of 2021, with two more events planned for June and August.