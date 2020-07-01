Cyberpunk 2077 wall-running was "removed due to design reasons"

Cyberpunk 2077 wall-running is not a thing any more, though hiding blades in your arms will still have plenty of uses.

In the first gameplay reveal for Cyberpunk 2077, the developers at CD Projekt Red showed off how the Mantis Blade body modification can be used to increase your character's mobility options. That included a moment where protagonist V darted along a wall then clung to it using their creepy arm knives. According to an interview with GameReactor , that ability is no longer part of the game.

"Ah, the wall running, that is something that we removed due to design reasons, but there's still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that's for sure," level designer Max Pears explained.

To be fair, the original demo didn't show off any extended, Prince of Persia style wallrunning. It was more of a brief dash and then a quick wall-hang, allowing main character V to line up an aerial execution on an unsuspecting guard below. Even if it never got any more extensive than that, players can always find ways to push abilities like that way past their intended function.

I wouldn't be surprised if some game testers found they could just skirt past way too much of the game by Mantis Blade wall-running; the cyberpunk future equivalent of speedrunners making Link backflip all the way through the Lost Woods, into a corner, and then directly to the final boss fight with Ganon. At least you can still hack into people's brains.