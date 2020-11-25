Cyberpunk 2077 short story is an exclusive reward for buying on Steam

Buying Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam will get you a bonus copy of an in-fiction short story written by the game's story lead.

Developer CD Projekt Red revealed the store-exclusive bonus on its Twitter account today: the name of the story is "2AM - She Calls", and it takes place from the perspective of a cop-turned-cab-driver named Frank who works the night shift in Night City. To be more specific, Frank is a combat cab driver, a rough-and-tumble group that has the motto "We get you there, dead or alive" in the tabletop RPG upon which Cyberpunk 2077 is based.

PS. In addition, you'll also get a set of exclusive goodies including avatars, posters, and a wallpaper!November 25, 2020

The title and cover art are carrying some strong '50s film noir vibes. Cyberpunk itself started out as a literary subgenre in the '70s and '80s, so it should be interesting to see how author Tomasz Marchewka fuses them. On top of the bonus short story, CD Projekt Red is teasing "exclusive goodies" for Steam purchasers including avatars, posters, and a wallpaper.

So now you have a choice to make if you're planning to play on PC. You can either buy on Steam for those goodies, or you can buy on GOG.com and unlock an exclusive 50-page digital comic . It's titled Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams, and it was written by CDPR narrative manager Bartosz Sztybor. This isn't to be confused with Dark Horse's Cyberpunk 2077 Trauma Team comic , which you'll have to buy separately.

Either option sounds like a good way to immerse yourself in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 when you aren't playing the game itself.