Cyberpunk 2077 is teasing something new with a cryptic voice message

Cyberpunk 2077 has sent out a new voice transmission to fans on its Twitter account, and it sounds like it's teasing some big news.

The voice tweet - which I had admittedly forgotten were a thing up until now - sounds like it was recorded by one of the voice actors for V. Whoever they are, they deliver a quick message asking for everyone to get ready and standby for more details soon.

Hey, you. We’ve got a transmission for you. #Cybernight pic.twitter.com/13VBbfUMMVDecember 2, 2020

"Hey, it's me. Just got word on a fresh job coming up, but I'm gonna need some help to do this one right," the message says. "I'll send the details soon, but be ready, OK? Sounds like it is gonna be big."

It's already been a busy day for CD Projekt Red. The developer just gave Cyberpunk 2077 photo mode its proper debut with a new trailer , so it may want to give that video a little more time to breathe before it makes good on whatever this teaser is for. It's also confirmed that it won't reveal the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC until after launch , so that probably isn't it either.

At least it sounds like CD Projekt Red won't leave us hanging for much longer. If I had to guess, I'd say this might be an early tease for the Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer. It boggles my mind to even think about, since I've been looking forward to this game since 2012, but the launch trailer can't be far off with the release date just over a week away.