Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg gives a small pat on the back to whoever finds it

A Cyberpunk 2077 player has discovered an Easter egg that praises whoever finds it.

Discovered by u/Feeltherush2132 on Reddit when exploring the Santo Domingo area in the game, the self-aware Easter egg is just a line of text which reads: "Well Done." Which we’re going to go ahead and assume means "well done for finding this" considering its tricky placement.

The Easter egg was apparently found using the ' flying katana glitch ' in a secret area located in the Arasaka Industrial Park. At the top of a large Arasaka branded building, players will find two chests as well as the message of congratulations which appears as you walk closer to it. It is apparently also possible to find this Easter egg without the use of glitches; however, players' parkour skills need to be top-notch to do so.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently received a new update that overhauled many different aspects of the game. The 1.3 update - which went live last month - made changes such as improving frame rate issues, bug fixes, and other quality of life features like upgrading Cyberpunk 2077’s minimap so that players are now able to see more and navigate the city better. Which has been a must-have for players pretty much as early as the game’s release.

Not only this, but Cyberpunk 2077 also got some free DLC recently - alongside the 1.3 update - in the form of a new skin for Keanu Reeves character Johnny Silverhand, some new jackets for playable character V, and a new car - an Archer Quartz "Bandit" to be precise.