Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until December

In a statement on Twitter, developer CD Projekt Red confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077 release date has been pushed back by 21 days, and will now release on December 10.

Offering their "humble apologies," studio head Adam Badowski and CEO Marcin Iwinski told fans that "the biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it" including Stadia and backwards compatible versions," and that "since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly."

The statement also addresses the fact that some fans may be confused by the decision to delay the game again, particularly since it went gold earlier this month. In answer to that, Badowski and Iwinski say that "'going gold' means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all [the] content in it. But it doesn't mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar. On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated."

The decision by CDPR marks Cyberpunk 2077's third delay. Originally scheduled to release in April, it was pushed back to September, and then the previously-slated launch date of November 19. Badowski and Iwinski say that while the three-week delay might not seem like much, this time period can "really" make a difference "in such a massive and complex game."

