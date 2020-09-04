Cyberpunk 2077 CFO confirms release plans and says "we're in for some very exciting times"

The company behind Cyberpunk 2077 sounds confident that the game won't be delayed again.

CD Projekt's latest online financial recap video - which is surprisingly watchable, as financial reporting goes - includes a note near the end about the company's progress on Cyberpunk 2077. Chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz notes that the game went into its final stretch of development "marked by very intensive work" this year, but it will bear fruit soon.

"As you know, we're in for some very exciting times," Nielubowicz says. "When we meet again in this format, Cyberpunk 2077 will have already been released, so keep your fingers crossed and tune in to upcoming Night City Wire broadcasts!"

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released on November 19, after a series of delays pushed it back from April and then September. If CD Projekt sticks to its current schedule of financial recaps, it will share its Q3 2020 video near the end of November or the beginning of December. That leaves room for a delay of a week or so at most, and at that point the developers would probably just put all the changes in a day-one patch rather than shift the release date again.

Then again, it is the year 2020. Some kind of solar flare event could wipe all of the hard drives with the game data on them, or a rain of frogs could temporarily shut down the manufacturing facilities where the Cyberpunk 2077 discs are being pressed. I should stop giving the year 2020 ideas.

All that aside, CD Projekt is sounding very sure that we'll all be plugged into our new lives in Night City right on time.