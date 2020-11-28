Cyber Monday gaming deals UK 2020: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC offers compared

Quick links (Image credit: Sony / Microsoft) Jump straight to the Cyber Monday gaming deals you want with these links:

Whether you're looking for a new console, new games, or something else entirely, the 2020 Cyber Monday gaming deals are live extra early this year, meaning you can grab yourself a bargain in the UK. With deals spanning all the major console manufacturers, however, we're here to help you find the best offers possible.

With deals available on everything from gaming PCs and gaming laptops to new consoles and next-gen games, to headsets and new controllers. You're unlikely to find deals on next-gen consoles, as new hardware doesn't tend to get reduced this close to release. That doesn't mean it's not worth keeping an eye on the PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals, and there are also big savings on subscription services like PS Plus deals, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Live deals.

If you're in the market for all things Nintendo, however, then you might be in luck. The Nintendo Switch has been selling well all year, so it can be a bit difficult to find, but this year's Cyber Monday gaming deals might turn up a few offers - just be ready to move fast, as the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals tend to sell out very fast.

If your gaming needs are all taken care of, you can also check out these other Cyber Monday deals, without further ado, here are the best Cyber Monday gaming deals so far.

Cyber Monday gaming deals - Nintendo

A highlight of the Cyber Monday gaming deals will almost certainly be Nintendo Switch. It's been tremendously popular throughout the year, and we don't expect that to change during the Holiday season sales. Plus, Nintendo products are fairly infamous for holding their value so any discounts we can get on games and accessories are welcome.

To point you in the right direction, we've gathered the best offers on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories right here. Because our price-matching software is updated every half-hour, don't forget to bookmark this page and come back for new Cyber Monday gaming deals every now and then.

Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo Switch consoles aren't easy to get hold of right now; they've been incredibly popular over the last few months. That's why we're hoping the Cyber Monday gaming deals will throw us a bone. If any offers are available, you'll find them below.

Want to buy a Nintendo Switch console but aren't sure which one to get? The one pictured here is the 'standard' version, and it's the model we'd recommend. It's the full Switch experience, allowing you to use it on TV or in handheld mode. That lets you seamlessly swap between a Mario Kart tournament with your family on the big screen (perhaps while sharing its detachable controllers) to a solo session of Animal Crossing. In other words, it offers more flexibility.

For maximum value for money, don't forget to check in with the best Nintendo Switch bundles as well.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite special edition | £279 at Currys

Get a Nintendo Switch before it's sold out, with Fortnite pre-installed on the console and a bunch of other Battle Royale goodies thrown in for good measure.

Nintendo Switch + Paper Mario: The Origami King | £319 at Very

OK, so there isn't a big discount with this offer. However, it's a worthy bundle because Switch consoles have been so hard to come by lately. Plus, Paper Mario is simply delightful - it's a charming adventure with a good sense of humour. Sadly, it seems that only the Grey console is available with this deal. Fans of the Neon Red and Blue colour-scheme will have to wait for that version to come back into stock.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red / Blue) + Ring Fit Adventure | £350 £334.98 at Argos

If you're looking to stay fit during the winter, this Ring Fit bundle is the ideal way to do it. Besides letting you work out in the comfort of home, it's really quite fun as well. What's more, the Switch console itself is hard to come by right now. This is one of the few we've seen that's consistently in stock.

Nintendo Switch Lite console

If you want to get a Nintendo Switch to play by yourself, on a budget, or for a younger family member, the Lite model is perfect. It's a cheaper, sturdier version of the console that boils the experience down to its bare essentials. Namely, it can only be played in handheld mode (e.g. it cannot connect to a TV) but will still play all the same games.

For more offers, don't forget about our guide to the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite prices and bundle deals.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: Horizons and Minecraft | £264 £239 at Currys

If you want the perfect Switch Lite bundle, you can't go far wrong with this one. As well as packing two fantastic games into a single offer, you also get the new Coral colour console. Because Animal Crossing and Minecraft are two of the most chilled-out games ever, it's also the ideal starter pack for someone who wants to unwind over Christmas.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £244 £229 at Currys

Being able to save £15 on the Switch Lite and this brand new game is excellent value, especially when you consider how long it normally takes for Nintendo games to come down in price. As the name would suggest, 3D All-Stars provides you with three of Mario's greatest hits - Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. You can also get the console in Grey, Turquoise, Yellow, and Pink.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £240 £229.99 at Very

Animal Crossing was one of the biggest and best games for Switch this year, so being able to get it and your choice of console colour for £10 less is a bargain. You can currently get the system in Grey, Turquoise, Yellow, and Coral. But move quickly - we can't imagine this deal will last long.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokemon Shield| £240 £229.99 at Very

Want to catch 'em all? You can get the latest Pokemon game with a Nintendo Switch Lite console via this handy deal, and at £10 less than normal. Bargain. It's definitely cheaper than buying each item separately. Happily, you also get your choice of colour for the console. You can go with Yellow, Grey, or Turquoise.

Nintendo Switch games

You can be guaranteed of discounts on Switch exclusives during the Cyber Monday gaming deals, so we've started to hunt down offers on must-have Switch games. That includes everything from Super Mario 3D All-Stars to the ever-popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and we'll keep adding to the list as and when new price cuts appear. Because Nintendo Switch games are usually quite expensive, we'll take any discounts we can get our hands on.

Chief among them would be the latest Zelda (Breath of the Wild) and Super Mario instalments. These are still hitting $60 / £60 at a regular basis and are widely considered to be the system's best games, so a reduction wouldn't go amiss. As luck would have it, you can save 25% on both in the US right now.

For further reductions, head over to our page on the cheapest Nintendo Switch game sales.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £50 £39.99 at Amazon

Grab three of Mario's greatest hits with this remaster... and for £10 less than normal. Because it features Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, this is a collection you'll be playing well after Christmas - and loving every moment of it. After all, these are some of the most important platformers ever made.

Nintendo Switch accessories

No matter whether you've just picked up a Switch or have had one for a while, it's always a good idea to look out for the best Nintendo Switch accessories during the Cyber Monday gaming deals. Regardless of what you need - be it a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or a screen protector - you'll find the best offers here.

If nothing else, we'd recommend the best case for Nintendo Switch to keep your console safe no matter whether you use it at home or out and about. A Nintendo Switch SD card (AKA a memory card) is equally essential due to the system's rather meagre 32GB of internal storage.

Cyber Monday gaming deals - PlayStation

With the PlayStation 5 launch now imminent, all eyes on are Sony. With that in mind, we've made sure that all the best offers on PlayStation consoles, games, and accessories can be found right here.

The Cyber Monday gaming deals aren't just about next-gen, though. It's also the perfect opportunity to grab a bargain on everything PS4, especially now that it's being superseded by a newer system. Be sure to check in every now and then as a result - we'll keep this section updated with all the best offers as the sales season picks up steam.

PS5 consoles

The PlayStation 5 is almost here, and it'll have officially launched when the full Cyber Monday gaming deals get started. With any luck, the console will be easier to find by then; thanks to plenty of buzz and a shortage of PS5 deals, it's been selling out everywhere.

With that in mind, definitely keep your eye on the widget below for updates on stock and any potential offers - they'll appear here first. You can also check in with our page of PlayStation 5 pre-orders for more deals.

PS4 consoles

The PS4 has had an excellent run and is now in its twilight years, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be looking for discounts on the console. In fact, we'd say doing so is a good idea - it has a full generation of amazing games under its belt, and the price will almost certainly drop now that the next PlayStation generation has arrived.

We've listed today's top PS4 price cuts below. More specifically, you'll find reductions for the PS4 Pro. If you ask us, the Pro is the best value for money; it's a more powerful option that will display games in 4K resolution, meaning they'll look their best on your TV.

To get a wider range of deals, don't forget to check in with our guide to the best PS4 bundles.

PS4 & PS5 games

We're expecting more than a few PS4 games to go on offer during the Cyber Monday gaming deals, so we've started rounding up ones to look out for here. That includes everything from Star Wars: Squadrons to Marvel's Avengers, not to mention pre-orders for upcoming games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Our price-matching software is updated every 30 minutes, so bookmark this page and pop back every now and then to see what offers are available.

PS4 games

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) | £50 £26.99 at Amazon UK

Avengers, Assemble... for a very good deal. This live-service game has a surprisingly great story, and you can experience it for yourself for a mighty 46% less. That's a reduction of £23 overall, leaving you enough to grab another game on this list. Marvellous.

View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) | £28 £19.99 at Amazon UK

Leap into your cockpit for the ultimate Star Wars space battle. Taking inspiration from the X-Wing, TIE Fighter, and Rogue Squadron games of old, this new take is a masterclass in how it's done. The story mode is pretty great as well, so being able to get it for a tenner less is much appreciated.

View Deal

FIFA 21 (PS4) | £49 £32.99 at Amazon UK

We haven't exactly been able to get to many matches this year, so the latest FIFA is the next best thing - it allows us to play through everything we missed, and then some. You can currently get it for over £10 less on Amazon in honour of Cyber Monday, so grab it while it's cheap (ish).

View Deal

Death Stranding | £49.99 £13.99 at Argos

Hideo Kojima's mediative open world adventure focuses on reconnecting parts of a post-apocalyptic world as Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus. Mixing horror, stealth, and exploration, there's nothing else quite like on PS4. Plus, at £13.99, it's an absolute steal.

View Deal

Final Fantasy 7 remake | £44.99 £29.97 at Currys

One of the most anticipated remakes of all-time, Final Fantasy 7 was brought into the HD era with a lovingly recreated version of Midgar. Fans of the original still got a few surprises though, and at its cheapest price yet, it's a delight for fans old and new.

View Deal

Madden NFL 21 | £ 48.99 £32.99 at Amazon UK

American Football fans should be practicing their touchdown celebrations with this one. Not only do you get the latest Madden at it's cheapest price yet, you also snag a free PS5 upgrade with it to boot.

View Deal

Mafia: Definitive Edition | £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon UK

An exhaustive update of the pioneering PC original, Mafia Definitive Edition gives players a chance to revisit Lost Heaven, the '30s era city where you'll be making a name for yourself as you rise through the ranks.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time | £49.99 £37.99 at Currys

Crash returns with a delightful throwback, an old-school platformer with a modern look. Work with Coco and a few other old favourites to help heal the rift in time that Dr. Neo Cortex has created, and at £37.99, it's one of the first major deals we've seen for Crash.

PS5 games

Demon's Souls (PS5) | £70 £67.87 at Amazon UK

It's not much of a discount, but at this stage, we'll take whatever we can get (especially because PS5 games are a bit expensive). This remake brings the classic PS3 game that started it all to next-gen, and it's drop-dead gorgeous. Which is a good way to describe it, as you'll be dying during this game. A lot.

View Deal

PlayStation accessories

A new console means new accessories, and there are more than a few on offer for next-gen. As well as the mandatory controller, you can also get advanced gaming headsets, a remote for media apps like Disney Plus or Netflix, and an HD streaming camera. You can see the full range in our feature on PS5 accessories.

The Cyber Monday gaming deals will almost certainly include a load of PS4 peripherals, too. Need a new controller or headset? Now's your chance - some of the best PS4 accessories can be found below.

Crucial X8 1TB SSD | £154 £95.99 at Amazon

SSDs are the future of storage thanks to their speed and reliability, with the Crucial X8 external solid state drive making it much more affordable too. It's rare to find a 1TB external SSD for under a hundred pounds, so this is definitely a deal to consider.

PS5 DualSense Controller Charger|£̶1̶9̶.̶8̶8̶ £15.71 at Amazon UK

Save money on an official charging stand for your next-generation PlayStation controllers on PS5, which can accommodate up to two DualSense devices at once.

12-month PS Plus subscription (UK) | £46.99 £23.39 at CDKeys

CDKeys can always be relied on for good deals. It's better than half price right now, but PS Plus is so essential that any offer we can get our hands on is worth snapping up sharpish.

View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming deals - Xbox

With next-gen just around the corner in the form of the Series X (to say nothing of the Xbox Series S), there's a lot of interest in Xbox this holiday season. We've got our fingers crossed that the Cyber Monday gaming deals will offer fresh stock of the console, not to mention some accessories as well. If any appear, you'll find them listed below.

We're also hoping for discounts on current generation accessories and games. Because so many of these are compatible with the Series X and S, any price cut we can get will be a bargain.

Xbox Series X console

The next generation is almost upon us, but Microsoft's premier console is proving difficult to get hold of at the moment - it's currently sold out everywhere we look. However, we're hopeful that'll change as the Cyber Monday gaming deals wear on. If any offers appear, you'll find them in our list below.

Curious about which Xbox to go for? In so many ways, the flagship Xbox Series X is the full next-gen experience. It has more horsepower, offers games in 4K resolution, and has a much larger memory. Thanks to its disc drive, it also gives you maximum flexibility.

For more offers, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals page or our Xbox Series X deals and bundles guide.

Xbox Series S console

The cheaper Series S is also launching this November, and we expect more stock to appear during the Cyber Monday gaming deals. If any offers pop up, you'll find them here first.

What's the difference between this and the Series X, though? The Xbox Series S is able to play all the same next-gen games, but it doesn't have a disc drive and isn't as powerful. That means it's perfect as a machine for running Xbox Game Pass, those who want to keep costs low, or if you don't have a 4K TV. And while it isn't able to display games in 4K (it'll only 'upscale' them for 4K televisions), everything will still look incredible.

For more, check in with our dedicated Xbox Series S deals page.

Xbox games

We suspect there will be more than a few Xbox games on offer during the Cyber Monday gaming deals, and you'll find any discounts below. Because many Xbox One games also work on Xbox Series X, you're getting excellent value for money.

Be sure to watch out for pre-orders, too. It's very possible that the most recent Assassin's Creed, not to mention Cyberpunk, will receive healthy reductions ahead of their launch. Watch them like a hawk if you want to save money.

Marvel's Avengers (Xbox One) | £50 £26.99 at Amazon UK

Assemble your own version of the Avengers super-team with this new game. It features an in-depth story mode to go with a live-service multiplayer model, meaning it gets regular updates to keep you playing. For example, a couple of Hawkeye missions are on their way in the near future.

View Deal

FIFA 21 (Xbox One / Xbox Series X) | £48 £32.99 at Amazon UK

It's not like we've been able to get to any matches this year, so having the opportunity to play them digitally is the next best thing. You can dive in yourself with over £10 off via this handy deal on Amazon UK. But move fast - it'll probably end when the Cyber Monday gaming deals do.

View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion (Xbox One / Xbox Series X) | £50 £35.99 at Amazon UK

Is there any other video game franchise that would put you in command of a cyber-hacking grandma? Probably not. The latest instalment in the Watch Dogs series takes us to London, and we can recruit practically anyone for our battle against shadowy corporations that have taken the city over.

View Deal

Xbox accessories

Regardless of which Xbox you'll be playing on, the Cyber Monday gaming deals offer an opportunity to get big discounts on essential Xbox gear. And because many Xbox One accessories are compatible with Xbox Series X, you don't need to worry about wasting your money on current-gen gear.

To see a more comprehensive list of deals, head over to our page of the best Xbox One accessories.

Cyber Monday gaming deals - PC

Exciting new releases aren't just limited to consoles this year; PC gamers got in on the action with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, an advanced suite of cards that provide some of the biggest generational leaps in years. That means a lot of older gear should get a discount during the sales season, meaning you'll be able to snag a bargain on PC tech throughout the Cyber Monday gaming deals.

With that in mind, we've gone looking for some offers on the best gaming PCs and the best gaming laptops. If there's a discount to be had, you'll find it below.

Gaming PC deals

If you'd prefer to avoid the fuss of putting together your own rig, prebuilt machines are the way to go. They come ready-made and functional out of the box, so you can get down to gaming right away.

For more bargains, don't forget to take a look at our dedicated page of Cyber Monday gaming PC deals.

PC Specialist Vortex XR gaming PC | £1999 at Currys

Arriving with the 10GB RTX 3080 graphics card, this Vortex XR also comes with a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and 2TB HDD storage, meaning you're more than prepared for gaming on ultra.

View Deal

Gaming laptop deals

The appeal of a gaming laptop is the fact that you aren't tethered to a desk or workstation; you can take it with you everywhere and play anywhere. Especially because they're getting thinner and smaller every year. Gone are the days of chonky beasts that felt like they weighed the same amount as a small car.

We've pulled together some of the best offers below. For more, drop in on our guide to the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals.

