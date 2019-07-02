Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC is running late

If you've been looking forward to playing new Cuphead content as Ms. Chalice, you might want to sit down with a strong mug of sweet tea. The Delicious Last Course DLC for the animated indie has been pushed back and will miss its original 2019 release date.

"We’re taking a page out of Chef Saltbaker’s book, and spending the necessary time to get the recipe just right – this means that we’ll be moving the release of The Delicious Last Course to 2020," said Chad Moldenhauer, co-director or Studio MDHR.

"This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but we’re confident it’s one that will result in a higher quality experience that’s all the sweeter when it does arrive."

The Delicious Last Course was announced at E3 2018 and will bring a brand-new island with new weapons, new charms, and Ms. Chalice's brand-new abilities like double jump. We'll still be getting all that good stuff, we'll just be getting it a little later. Moldenhauer also promised “a few surprises we aren’t prepared to talk about just yet" for when we finally get to play.

"While we initially announced a 2019 release date for the Delicious Last Course expansion, our highest priority is making sure this new adventure meets the meticulous level of care and quality we always strive for," added Moldenhauer.

"We want to be absolutely certain that this next adventure feels at home in the world of Cuphead and is full of moments that surprise and delight players. Furthermore, the development of the original game taught us a great deal about the importance of making things in a way that’s healthy and sustainable for our team."

