Cuphead DLC delayed to 2021

Studio MDHR has announced that Cuphead's first DLC, aptly titled The Delicious Last Course, has been delayed to 2021.

In a letter from Studio MDHR founders Chad & Jared Moldenhauer, it's explained that the ongoing pandemic has thrust unexpected challenges onto the developers. "Rather than compromise on our vision in response to COVID, we've made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course until we are confident it will delight the Cuphead community the way we feel it should," the letter reads. "We know many of you have been waiting to return to the Inkwell Isles, and our goal is to make the trip back there next year a truly magical one."

The expansion was first revealed at E3 2018 for release the following year, but was delayed to 2020 to make "absolutely certain that this next adventure feels at home in the world of Cuphead and is full of moments that surprise and delight players." The announcement of the first delay also makes mention of ensuring a development cycle "that's healthy and sustainable for our team."

New content coming with The Delicious Last Course includes a brand new island with new weapons, charms, abilities for Ms. Chalice like double jump, and "a few surprises" the studio hasn't revealed yet. Check out the teaser trailer from last year to see a couple of brief glimpses of gameplay and flashes of cinematics from the upcoming expansion.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course doesn't have a specific release date just yet, but as soon as we know, you'll know.

