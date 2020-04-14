Crysis teases point to a remake of the original game

The official Crysis Twitter account has broken years of silence with cryptic Tweets that point back to the original 2007 game.

The speculation started when developer Crytek updated the game's official website with a brief, looping video that seems to show the opening moments of the first game: a nano-suited member of Raptor Team in the back of a plane, all kitted out to parachute down into hostile territory. Before the teaser went live, the official site had simply redirected visitors to Crytek's website since 2017.

All seems like normal "we're teasing a comeback" stuff, right? But the teaser site went live on April 1, and the page even includes the words "April Fools" in its metatext keywords. So… just a joke?

To keep the confusion rolling, the Crysis Twitter account then came back to life on Monday, sending out its first Tweet since December 2016.

RECEIVING DATAApril 13, 2020

The act of Tweeting itself was notable, not so much the Tweet's text. Then the official account followed it up with this message today, which is a quote of the first dialogue line delivered in the original Crysis:

Hey Nomad, you're still with us?April 14, 2020

OK, so there actually is going to be a Crysis remake or remaster? Maybe?! I have no idea. It's safe to say that Crytek wants us to think about the brand again and we have no choice but to oblige. The original Crysis games were developed by Crytek and published by EA, but both companies have changed quite a bit since then. It will be interesting to see what form (if any) a Crysis revival takes in the year 2020.

We'll keep an eye out for any more teasers and let you know the details when we have them.