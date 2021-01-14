Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled PS5 version pops up in weird dashboard glitch

A Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled PS5 version built specifically for the new generation of consoles may be on the way... or one player's PS5 may just be very confused.

Reddit user NEBREPINS posted an image of their PS5 user interface that references a PS5 version of the game, which is currently only playable as a last-gen game with backwards compatibility. If you're not familiar, this is the screen where you pick which version of a game you can install - which is easy enough to miss, as some Black Ops Cold War players found out when they accidentally downloaded the PS4 version instead of the PS5 one.

Usually there aren't two separate entries for the same thing, which lends some credence to the notion that this may just be a glitch rather than a peek behind the curtain at something Activision and Sony are working on. We also tried to replicate the glitch with a staff member's PS5 and couldn't. Still, a new-gen native version would be very welcome.

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled first arrived back in June 2019, bringing back the kart-racing classic with levels from Crash Nitro Kart, beautiful graphics, and the modern necessities of online play. Here's what our reviewer Ford James had to say about the original version:

"Beenox has managed to take the original Crash Team Racing, and somehow made it better. 20 years ago, this was the kart racer to play, but Mario Kart gradually usurped it and since the early 2000s, Crash has been laid dormant, waiting for its time to seize the throne and become the king of kart racers once more. That time is now, because Crash is back, baby."