Crash Team Racing N. Tropy: How to unlock the master of time in Nitro Fueled

Crash Team Racing N. Tropy - or Doctor Nefarious Tropy to give him his full name - is the infamous master of time from the original games and he returns in Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled. He's without a doubt the hardest character to unlock, but if you're wondering how to unlock N. Tropy in Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled, you've come to the right place. Read on for all you need to know about Crash Team Racing N. Tropy.

For some help unlocking N. Tropy, make sure you use all of the Crash Team Racing shortcuts, use the best Crash Team Racing characters, and adhere to all of our Crash Team Racing tips. Unfortunately, you can't use any Crash Team Racing cheats to get him!

How to unlock N. Tropy in Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled

To unlock N. Tropy as a playable character in Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled, you'll have to go into Time Trial mode, found under Local Arcade, and beat the top time on every single course which will unlock N. Tropy's ghost. Race again against N. Tropy's ghost and you'll unlock N. Oxide's ghost. Thankfully, you don't need to beat N. Oxide, but he's there if you fancy an even harder challenge.

Do this for every single original Crash Team Racing course - you'll know which you've done because a gold star will appear next to the course name in the list - and when you've beaten every single one of N. Tropy's times (good luck on Cortex Castle), you'll unlock the master of time himself.

If you're wondering who Doctor Nefarious Tropy is, he's an old friend of Uka-Uka, the evil version of Aku-Aku. He's pals with N. Trance, another unlockable character in Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled through the Pit Stop, and his goal is to take over the world. Friendly chap, right?