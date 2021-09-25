You can now watch Netflix's Cowboy Bebop title sequence

Let's jam. Netflix has unveiled the funky title sequence for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

The series focuses on John Cho's Spike, as well as the Bebop's motley crew of Jet (Mustafa Shakir), Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), and lovable pooch Ein. Unfortunately, there's still no trailer for the Cowboy Bebop series, so we'll have to make do with just the title sequence for now.

The music might sound familiar. Original series composer Yoko Kanno is back on board to score the Netflix series. Given how the show made its name on the kinetic, jazzy soundtrack, it's likely going to be music to the ears of fans who maybe had second thoughts over the live-action adaptation.

But it's set to diverge a little more elsewhere. In a recent interview with Polygon, showrunner Andre Nemec has revealed that Julia, little more than an afterthought in the anime, will have her role strengthened in the Netflix series.

The Cowboy Bebop trailer is the first time we've seen the series in full-flowing action, with only a handful of images showing off the cast's anime-accurate costumes being released up until this point. Cowboy Bebop will launch on Netflix on November 19.

