Cowboy Bebop Netflix series gets fall release date and teases first look at John Cho's Spike

The live-action adaptation of the iconic Cowboy Bebop anime is coming to Netflix later in 2021.

As revealed during Netflix's GEEKED Week, the series – starring John Cho as bounty hunter Spike – is heading to the streaming service this fall.

Beyond that, a new Cowboy Bebop teaser has seemingly given us our very first look at the main trio of actors and how they're going to look on the show.

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed...Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall.

First, there's John Cho. He's very much got Spike's trademark hairstyle down pat, as well as his incredible sense of style. There are also brief glimpses of Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda emulating what appears to be the looks of Jet Black and Faye Valentine respectively. Our verdict? They both look the part – and then some.

Fans of the anime will no doubt be pleased to hear that series composer Yoko Konno is back for the Netflix show and creating original music. That's music to our ears, and an incredible get for the show. There's no doubting that Cowboy Bebop's timeless quality and kinetic action owes a great deal to Konno's original soundtrack, and his inclusion here ensures the show will both echo and evolve the '90s classic.

No news yet on a trailer, though Netflix's Geeked stream made a point for us to be "patient" while waiting for new footage. Filming has officially wrapped, and the series itself is likely only 4-5 months away, so here's hoping a Woolong-filled trailer drops in our laps very soon. In the meantime, console yourself with the previously-released shot of the doggo actor playing Ein in the Cowboy Bebop Netflix series.

Netflix's Geeked Week, meanwhile, has been bringing the announcements. Shadow and Bone season 2 has been confirmed already during the week-long event, while there's even an exciting first look at Locke & Key season 2.

