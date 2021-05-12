Courteney Cox explains Scream 5's place in the franchise's continuity

The long-awaited fifth installment of the Scream horror franchise wrapped production last November and is set to hit theaters in January 2022. Franchise star Courteney Cox recently teased where Scream 5, officially titled Scream, will fit in the Scream movies' continuity.

While speaking with Drew Barrymore on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Cox explained how the new movie is the beginning of a new franchise. "Scream, this is the fifth one. It's not Scream 5 though, this is Scream….These directors are incredible, they're making it absolutely, it's a new franchise," said Cox. "It's hip, it's scary, it's just a new Scream. It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s going to be fantastic."

There you have it. Scream 5 is technically not in continuity with the rest of the franchise. However, there will be a handful of familiar faces starring alongside Cox to usher in the new generation of Scream actors, including Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Dylan Minnette.

The information Cox shared in her interview on The Drew Barrymore Show is the most info we've gotten regarding details behind the film as the rest have been kept secret. Scream hits theaters early next year, but while you wait, you can check out our picks for the best horror movies. You might find some old favorites and new favorites among the titles.