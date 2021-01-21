Conan is mad and uncontrollable in Conan the Barbarian #18 preview

Conan is in the middle of a mad, uncontrollable rage in the opening pages of Conan the Barbarian #18. That's thanks (or to blame) to that new sword he's wielding, the Tooth of the Nightstar.

Take a look:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Conan the Barbarian #18 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"CONAN UNLEASHED! The Tooth of the Nightstar has warped Conan's perception of reality, driving him to berserker madness he can't control!" reads Marvel's solicitation for Conan the Barbarian #18. "But who will fall to his deadly blade, and how will this alter this quest for Khitai? You've never seen CONAN like this!"

Conan came to have the sword after a lover, Naru-Li, told him about it - and of her quest to find it and return it to its rightful owner (and her mentor). After Naru-Li died in battle, the Cimmerian took on the quest as his own and is attempting to find a man named Maltus-Rai in the region known as Khitai.

E.M. Gist has drawn the cover for Conan the Barbarian #18, with a variant by Alexander Lozano and Java Tartaglia.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Conan the Barbarian #18 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Conan the Barbarian #18 is the last chapter in the first arc for incoming series writer Jim Zub. Look for an interview with him on this issue, and what's to come for Conan, later this month.

Conan the Barbarian #18, illustrated by Luca Pizzari, goes on sale on January 27. A collection of this arc, titled Conan the Barbarian by Jim Zub Vol. 1: Into the Crucible, goes on sale March 24.

All of Marvel's Conan comics are available simultaneously in print as well as digitally. Check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers or Android and iOS devices.