Command & Conquer Remastered is coming in June with 4K and revamped multiplayer

Command & Conquer Remastered is coming to PC via Steam and Origin June 5, EA has announced. The collection, which includes the first two classic real-time-strategy games and their three expansion packs, will be available for free to Origin Access Premier subscribers.

"We’re taking the classic gameplay that ushered in a new era of the RTS genre and adding the most fan requested features like Skirmish mode for Tiberian Dawn, quality of life control improvements, and full Steam integration with UGC support," said EA Lead Producer Jim Vessella in a press release (via Business Wire ).

The collection is available digitally for $20, or you can get a Special Edition physical copy for $60, or the 25th Anniversary Edition for $150. No matter which way you go, the collection includes Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert, three expansion packs: Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and The Aftermath.

All editions boast 4K resolution and a remastered soundtrack from the series' original composer Frank Klepacki. Other new features include a revamped UI, updated controls, and a new map editor. Both games now include modern multiplayer trappings like custom games, 1v1 quick match, Elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards, replays, "and much more."

It's been a while since I've played a Command & Conquer game, specifically 20 years ago when there was an internet cafe across the street from my childhood home. Sounds like it's time for a good ol' fashioned LAN party.