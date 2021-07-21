Cold War Zombies CRBR-S Wonder Weapon guide

The Cold War CRBR-S Wonder Weapon in Zombies is a high power gun that deals tremendous damage and is easy to use. The newest map, Mauer Der Toten is tough to get through, but with the new wonder weapon, it’s significantly easier thanks to its powerful damage.

While using the Mauer Der Toten CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, you can effectively complete the latest Easter Egg, or simply survive longer. But getting your hands on the new weapon isn’t a simple task. Sure, you can get lucky and find it in the Mystery Box - or by completing trials, but those methods are tricky and not as reliable.

Fortunately, there’s a sure-fire way to get your hands on the Call of Duty CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, and compared to others, it’s not a terribly difficult task. In this guide, we’ll show you everything there is to know about getting the new Cold War Wonder Weapon step-by-step.

1. Turn on the power and Pack-A-Punch your weapon

(Image credit: Activision)

The first step is fairly standard. Play like normal and get to the point where you can open all the doors to the lower level to turn on the power. Take out the two Tempests, grab the fuses, and turn on the power like you’d typically do.

From here, you’ll want to visit the Pack-A-Punch machine to upgrade your weapon, and make sure you add Brain Rot onto it as well (this costs an additional 2,000 points).

2. Lure Brain-Rotted zombie to room 305

(Image credit: Activision)

After you’ve got your upgraded weapon with Brain Rot, make your way to the hotel by the starting area and go into room 305. We recommend leaving five or so zombies alive for this step so you don’t get overrun.

In room 305, you’ll notice a door that is barred, and what you need to do is lure a zombie infected with Brain Rot to this area. They’ll break open the door for you, allowing you to access the secret room. When using the Brain Rot ammo type, zombies will randomly get infected, so keep eliminating them until one appears. Then lure it to the door so they’ll open it.

3. Gather Klaus’ hands

(Image credit: Activision)

Head into the secret room and interact with the corpse on the bed to collect the hands. Also, take note of the safe on the right side because you’ll need to come back here to open it. For now, grab the hands and leave this area.

4. Gather Klaus’ battery

(Image credit: Activision)

At this point, you’ll want to play until round 10, which will spawn a Krasny Soldat. This is a special enemy that almost resembles a tank. It’s not too difficult but make sure you don’t stay close to it, as its fire can quickly deplete your health.

Upon defeating this enemy, it’ll drop a battery. You now have both pieces to turn on Klaus, a companion robot.

5. Turn on Klaus and collect blacklight

(Image credit: Activision)

From here, you’ll need to make your way down to the underground area to the Safe Room. Once you get there, you can install the hands and the battery to turn on Klaus. The cool thing about Klaus is that you can command him to different areas to take out enemies for you.

Lead Klaus to the Switch Control Room and send him to the locker on the north side of the room. Klaus will automatically bust it open, allowing you to retrieve the blacklight from it.

6. Find all three codes

Now comes the fun part. You need to visit three locations and use the blacklight you just acquired to find each of the locker codes on the walls. These codes appear on the walls and are only visible with blacklight. The problem is that these codes show up in different areas in each room, making it tough to track them down.

Each code always spawns in the same room, but will appear in different locations on the walls, so you’ll have to search a little. Below are the rooms for each code (just remember, the locations in your game might vary from ours).

The codes are also different each match, so make sure you write each one down so you’ve got it for that particular game. We recommend leaving one or two zombies alive, baiting them off a roof to buy time to freely explore a room. Then, when the zombies approach, run laps, or bait them off a roof again.

Mauer Der Toten Garment Factory code

(Image credit: Activision)

The first code is in the Garment Factory. Look all along the walls and windows for this one. We’ve seen it in all sorts of places, but remember, it’ll always be in the same room, so stay there as you search.

Mauer Der Toten Service passage code

(Image credit: Activision)

The second one is in the service passage, just outside the Garment Factory. There are a couple ways to get there, but the easiest is to open up the trapdoor from the outside. As soon as you drop down the ladder, look around on the walls for this code.

Mauer Der Toten Grocery Store code

(Image credit: Activision)

The third and final code is in the Grocery Store. We’ve seen the code appear on the shelving units in the middle of the store, so remember to check there if you’re having trouble.

7. Unlock locker in room 305

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you’ve got all three codes head back to room 305 in the hotel and use the numbers to open the safe. In our case, the combination was 34-4-12, but remember, yours will likely be different. After you’ve put in the codes correctly, the door will open and the CRBR-S is yours.

For this section, treat it the same way you did when searching for locker codes on the walls. Leave one or two zombies alive and lure them away so you’ve got time to add the code and open the locker.

