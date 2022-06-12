Cocoon is a haunting multiverse adventure from a Limbo and Inside dev

Cocoon, a new adventure game from one of the developers behind Inside and Limbo, made its debut at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

The game takes place from an isometric, overhead perspective, but the combination of puzzle-solving and otherworldly imagery will look pretty familiar to fans of Limbo and Inside.

Cocoon has you adventuring through a multiverse, and every world you explore, with varied biomes ranging from industrial buildings to organic caves, is an orb that you can also carry on your back. By venturing into those worlds - and combining them in various ways - you can make progress through the game's intricate puzzles.

Those orbs also grant you new abilities, allowing you to open hidden paths and make further progress. Each world is defended by a guardian boss creature that you'll need to defeat with new mechanics. The trailer basically ends like the original Men in Black did, with orb worlds inside orb worlds, ultimately watched over by a single massive creature.

The game is being released in 2023 for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam by Annapurna Interactive and Geometric Interactive. (It will be available via Xbox Game Pass, as well.) Jeppe Carlsen, lead gameplay designer of Inside and Limbo, is taking top billing as the game's developer.

Even without a real E3 2022, the E3 2022 schedule is still packed, so you can follow those links to stay current on everything that's happening throughout the weekend. Check out our Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase live coverage for all of today's big announcements, too.