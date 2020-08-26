Cobra Kai is a surprise Karate Kid game none of us were expecting

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues brings back Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso in a new side-scrolling beat-'em-up adventure from GameMill Entertainment.

Set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2020, the game has been announced hot on the heels of the Cobra Kai series' upcoming move to Netflix, with the third season set to release sometime in 2021.

As detailed in a press release on Gematsu, this surprise beat-'em-up adventure takes inspiration from the show and lets you take control of eight different playable characters who all have their own movesets, combos, and ultimate attacks. Set 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament which takes place in the first movie, the game sees the return of the famous rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

With voice acting from William Zabka and Ralph Macchio who are reprising their roles as Daniel and Johnny, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues follows a new storyline with two sides. You can choose to play as Daniel through the game's main campaign, or see the flip side of the story as rival Johnny and his disciples at Cobra Kai. If you decide to complete both sides, you'll unlock an "ultimate ending". Frankly, we'd bow to anyone with those levels of discipline.

Complete with 28 missions that take place in Los Angeles, and a whole host of different skills and upgrades to master, we can't believe we're typing this, but you too can be a Karate Kid later this year.

Stay on top of the latest releases with our roundup of upcoming games 2020 and beyond.