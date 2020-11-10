Classic X-Men writers tell new in-continuity stories in new Legends ongoing series

In 2021, Marvel Comics will be revisiting one of the '90s biggest X-Men mysteries with new X-Men comics - and they've tapped one of the '90s biggest X-Men writers to do it.

Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza returns to the blue and gold era of the X-Men for an in-continuity flashback sussing out the mystery of the third Summers brother in the first story of a new ongoing series titled X-Men Legends #1.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's incredibly exciting to finally tell the story of the infamous 'third' Summers brother," Nicieza says in the announcement. "25 years in the making, to see the truth about Adam-X revealed – and drawn so magnificently by Brett Booth – is one of the most surreal experiences of my career! Getting the opportunity to tell this tale while kicking off the new X-Men Legends series is x-tremely x-citing!"

The 'third Summers brother' mystery was first teased in 1993's X-Men #23 by Nicieza and Andy Kubert when Mr. Sinister offhandedly mentioned the prospect of a third brother to Cyclops (Scott Summers) and Havok (Alex Summers). Over the course of Nicieza's three-year run on X-Men, he left clues that Adam-X (or even, possibly Gambit) was the third Summers brother, however, the mystery was left unresolved after Nicieza's departure from the title.

A decade later, Ed Brubaker revisited the idea of a third Summers brother in X-Men: Deadly Genesis. In that, a new character - Gabriel Summers, a.k.a. Vulcan - was retconned to be the third Summers brother, and once a member of the X-Men.

Nicieza and Booth's story will be the first of many X-Men Legends stories with popular creators of the past revisiting and expanding on their classic runs with in-continuity stories, according to Marvel. Other writers announced include Chris Claremont, Louise Simonson, Larry Hama, and Peter David.

"... X-Men Legends will deliver startling tales month after month that dive into the rich history of the X-Men to tie up loose ends, resolve long-standing plot danglers, and reveal shocking truths that will change the past and future of the X-Men!" reads Marvel's press release.

X-Men Legends #1 goes on sale this February 2021. Look for Marvel's February 2021 solicitations later this month.

