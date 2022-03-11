Chris Pine says he hasn't seen Star Trek 4 script yet but he's "excited"

Chris Pine has spoken about the recently announced Star Trek 4, saying he hasn't seen a script yet but he's "excited" for what's to come.

"I think everybody was like, 'Did you hear about this?' [Laughs]. We’re usually the last people to find out, but I do know we’re all excited," Pine told Variety . "Whenever they want to send us a script, we’re ready for it."

When asked if he knew anything about the story, the actor, who plays Captain Kirk in the franchise, added: "We haven’t seen a script. I don’t know anything about it."

Alongside Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, and John Cho are also reportedly set to return – they played the Enterprise crew in 2009’s Star Trek and its two follow-ups, 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond .

WandaVision director Matt Shakman is helming the movie – he’s also directed episodes of shows including Game of Thrones, Succession, Mad Men, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. J.J. Abrams, who directed the first two movies, is returning as a producer, and filming is due to start in late 2022. Josh Friedman, who co-wrote Avatar 2 with James Cameron, and Cameron Squires, who worked with Shakman on WandaVision, are on screenwriting duties.

Talk of a new Star Trek movie has been around for a while, with both Quentin Tarantino and Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley reported to be directing new installments – The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith worked with the former to script the unmade movie.