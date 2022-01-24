Chris Evans joins Amazon holiday adventure movie Red One alongside Dwayne Johnson

Chris Evans is set to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in a new holiday action-adventure film from Amazon Studios.

The film is currently titled Red One and is set for a holiday 2023 release. According to a report from Deadline, Red One will be a globe-trotting action-adventure comedy "imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre." Amazon is keeping any plot details close to its chest so far, but it does sound a bit like they're proposing some kind of holiday movie cinematic universe.

Shooting on Red One is set to begin this year, according to the report, and will be directed by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level director Jake Kasdan. Red One screenwriter Chris Morgan's previous credits include multiple Fast and the Furious films, including the Johnson-led spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. This project isn't to be confused with the similarly named Red Notice, which Johnson also starred in and which Netflix recently confirmed is in line for two sequels .

While Chris Evans is best known for portraying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's seemingly parted ways with the role since the character's sendoff in Avengers: Endgame - with Steve Rogers' brief reappearance in Disney Plus' What If…? Series being voiced by another actor. That said, rumors persist that Evans will still return to the MCU in some fashion down the line, even if that won't be in Captain America 4 .