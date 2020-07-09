Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancelled by Netflix and will air final episodes later this year

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Netflix series starring Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch, has been cancelled.

But it’s not all bad news. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has managed to magic up a farewell Part Four – with Part Three having aired earlier this year. The final eight episodes of the run will air in late 2020.

As part of the final season, the residents of Greendale will come face to face with the Eldritch Terrors, a none-too-subtle hint that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will go all-in on Lovecraftian vibes, with the Terrors being a pointed reference to H.P. Lovecraft.

Netflix has also released images from Part Four to tide us over until the still-to-be-announced release date. They showcase everything from a hint at what’s to come from Sabrina and Nick, to Hilda and Zelda in action, and even a bewitching look at Michelle Gomez’s Madam Satan.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement (via Variety), “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”

Sabrina’s cancellation, meanwhile, follows on from Katy Keene, a Riverdale spin-off at CW and another member of the Archie-verse, being scrapped. But it’s teh cancellation of CAOS that’ll see more people pointing towards Netflix pulling the plug on another original series potentially a little too soon.

Santa Clarita Diet, The OA, and Marvel’s series including Daredevil were all cancelled to varying degrees of backlash. Now, it’s Sabrina’s turn – and even the teenage witch won’t be able to conjure up a way to bring the show back.