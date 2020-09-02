Check out new artwork from Green Goblin return in Amazing Spider-Man #850

Norman Osborn is back as the classic Green Goblin in September 30's Amazing Spider-Man #850, after recent stints as Iron Patriot, the Super-Adaptoid, Goblin King, Red Goblin, and others.

Of course, Norman isn't well, so all the various identities are true to his character, but Spider-Man fans will be glad to get him back along with his pumpkin bombs and glider just like the old days.

Writer Nick Spencer is joined by artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, and Mark Bagley for the milestone issue that revives Amazing's 'legacy numbering' for the occasion.

"One never knows what to expect when this maniacal mastermind shows up in Peter Parker's life and their latest showdown, amidst the Sin-Eater's reign of terror, will be one for the ages!" reads Marvel's official description.

The publisher has created a trailer featuring what it calls "never-before-seen artwork" for what it hopes will be a highly-anticipated story by readers. Check it out here:

"In the spirit of Amazing Spider-Man milestone issues past, we are giving you an issue you will not forget," says editor Nick Lowe. "Amazing Spider-Man #50 gave you 'Spider-Man No More,' #300 gave you Venom, #700 gave you Superior Spider-Man, and #800 gave you the Red Goblin. Nick Spencer and our legendary Amazing Spider-Man artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, and Mark Bagley bring back the Green Goblin for a brutal story that tops them all! And as if that giant-sized story wasn't enough, we have a trio of stories by Spidey legends of past, present, and future to drive home that Spider-Man is the greatest character in all of fiction!"

Creators crafting the back-up stories include Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo, Tradd Moore, Saladin Ahmed, and Aaron Kuder.

Check out our gallery below of variant covers to the issue.