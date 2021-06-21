Cheap gaming mouse deals under £50 - save up to 60% for Prime Day

If you're looking for a cheap gaming mouse this Amazon Prime Day, you've struck lucky. There are a ton of deals on right now in honor of the sales event, and you know the best thing? The mice themselves don't suck. In fact, many are downright great.

Look, I appreciate every entry we have on our best gaming mouse guide. I've gone hands-on with and reviewed most of them. But they're also expensive. As such, these cheap gaming mouse deals for Prime Day are rather eye-catching. They bring the overall cost well below £50 in most cases, and that's much more palatable than usual.

One of the best offers right now would have to be the 50% discount you're getting on the Logitech G502 HERO. This one has a constant presence on best-of lists, and the fact that it's dropped down to £26.99 is absurdly good value.

Likewise, the revamped DeathAdder V2 - an update on a beloved gaming mouse - has also received a discount. This one's tumbled in cost by, bringing it down to £40.

Want something so cheap it's almost offensive, on the other hand? Try the Viper Mini. This mouse from Razer is now just £27.99 with Amazon UK. It's a great piece of kit in terms of responsiveness, comfort, and reliability, so that's not an opportunity to miss.

For more good offers, check out the deals below - they'll go very nicely with any Prime Day laptop deals you might pick up.

Cheap gaming mice under £50

Razer Viper Mini | £40 £27.99 at Amazon

Don't let its size fool you - the Viper Mini is a fantastic little mouse. Despite weighing in with a slightly slower sensor, it offers superb, crisp clicks, portability, and an ultra-lightweight design to make it glide across your mouse mat. Like I said in my Razer Viper Mini review, it's almost better than its larger siblings.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge | £50 £23 at Amazon

Want a good-looking mouse that's comfortable, ergonomic, responsive, and precise? You can't do much better than the Pulsefire Surge. Personally speaking, it's one of my favorites - it excels in almost every regard.

Logitech G502 HERO | £80 £34.99 at Amazon

If there's one mouse that refuses to budge from the internet's collective 'best mice' lists, it's the G502. Besides being fitted with all the customizable buttons you could need, it's packing a ridiculous 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and adjustable weights. As we mentioned in our review of the wireless but otherwise-identical Logitech G502 Lightspeed, it's an exceptional piece of kit.

Razer DeathAdder V2 | £70 £39.99 at Amazon

There was a time when the DeathAdder range ruled the roost when it came to gaming mice, but now it's been supplanted - the DeathAdder V2 is better in every way. See our 5-star Razer DeathAdder V2 review if you don't believe me.

