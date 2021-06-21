Best cheap gaming keyboard deals under $60 - save 40% or more this Prime Day

Getting the perfect setup can be expensive, so how do good yet cheap gaming keyboards under $60 sound? There are more than a few this Prime Day, and - more importantly - they're not rubbish. Huzzah!

Chief amongst them is the Razer Cynosa Chroma. It's been slashed in price to $39.99 instead of $60, and that's a good price on a device that was on our best gaming keyboards list for years (until it was superseded by the newer Razer Cynosa V2, anyway). As such, it's perfect if you're looking for a cheap gaming keyboard under $60 this Prime Day.

If you've got a bit more to spend, on the other hand, the Razer Ornata Chroma is also worth your time. Sitting pretty at $56.99 (a discount of 43%), this is a keyboard that blends the best bits of membrane and mechanical switches.

Want to see what else is on offer? Check out the deals below.

Cheap gaming keyboards for Prime Day

Razer Ornata Chroma (hybrid switches) | $100 $56.99 at Amazon

It can be tricky to decide between mechanical and membrane keys when it comes to the humble keyboard, so it's a good thing that the Ornata Chroma removes that issue by smushing the two together. The result is surprisingly effective, and the 43% reduction in cost doesn't hurt either.

Razer Cynosa Chroma (membrane) | $60 $39.99 at Amazon

This version of the Cynosa keyboard was our top budget pick for a very long time; although it's affordable, it's also incredibly effective. It's also gorgeous, too. Razer's RGB lighting is on point here, making the Cynosa Chroma look much more premium than it is.

Logitech G213 Prodigy (membrane) | $50 $39.99 at Amazon

For anyone looking to get into PC gaming for the first time or cut costs wherever possible, the G213 Prodigy is a strong contender. It's much quieter and cheaper thanks to its membrane keys (the sort you'd find on 'normal' office keyboards), but it's still as fast as you'd want a gaming accessory to be. Dedicated media buttons, customizable RGB lighting, and spill-resistance round out a solid package.

