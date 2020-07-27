Casetify x Pokemon collection brings '90s nostalgia with new phone case designs

Casetify is collaborating with The Pokemon company to bring a new collection of cases for a variety of Apple devices with a nostalgic '90s Pokemon theme.

With cases for iPhones, iPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and special wireless chargers, the collection features designs of some of the most iconic Pokemon including, of course, everybody's favourite electric mouse, Pikachu.

"Inspired by the concept of "Past, Present, and Future," the latest Casetify and Pokemon collection plays on the classic 90s trends, with cases featuring iconic patterns from the decade like bold checkerboards and tie-dye treatments. The premium quality accessories will showcase the fan-favourite Pokemon Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle on drop-resistant cases".

(Image credit: Casetify / The Pokemon Company)

The collection is set to be made up of a three-part series of accessories, with the first set due to drop on Casetify's official website on August 12, 2020. As well as the classic starter Pokemon, the collection also offers personalization options and also features other much-loved characters such as Magikarp, Gengar, and Cubone, with some designs featuring multiple Pokemon in one. Paying homage to the decade when Pokemon Blue and Pokemon Red first released back in 1996, any '90s kid who grew up playing Pokemon like me will get a nostalgic kick over these.

This isn't the first time Castefiy has teamed up with The Pokemon Company to bring us Pokemon-themed cases. Just last year, a series of cases were released featuring the likes of Mewtwo, Eevee, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, and Mew. With lots of adorable and fun designs, you can currently sign-up for the waitlist for this new collection, which is set to bring yet more Pokemon goodness to your Apple devices.

