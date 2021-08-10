Captain America and Iron Man overcome their Civil War beef for their first team-up title

Captain America and Iron Man have had a fraught relationship since 2006's Civil War pitted the two classic Avengers against each other in an ideological battle. But this November, they'll team up to co-star in a joint Captain America/Iron Man five-issue limited series.

Written by Derek Landy with art from Angel Unzueta, the series focuses on a new Hydra villain with connections to both Iron Man and Captain America, who go on the hunt for the mysterious agent when she breaks out of prison. But their mission will put them on the trail of an even bigger villain somewhere in the Hydra chain of command.

This won't be the first title Captain America and Iron Man have shared, though it is their first team-up title as a pair. Back in the '60s when Captain America was brought into the modern Marvel Universe, he and Iron Man both appeared in Marvel's Tales of Suspense title, with the heroes receiving their own separate stories in each issue.

Their adventures were split into two titles a few years later, with Iron Man moving to a new solo ongoing series, and Tales of Suspense being renamed as Captain America while retaining the same numbering.

In fact, it's those classic stories that inspired writer Landy to create the story at the heart of Captain America/Iron Man.

Captain America/Iron Man #1 cover by Alex Ross (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Ever since the pandemic hit, I've been making my way through the old Marvel omnibuses, reading all the stories from the '60s that I'd only heard about/absorbed through osmosis – with Steve Rogers and Tony Stark being uppermost on the reading pile," Landy states in Marvel's announcement.

"Little did I know that this was actually a prolonged bout of diligent and thorough research for which I should be roundly admired – nay lauded," he jokes. "The opportunity to write these characters is as daunting as it is thrilling, but with Ángel Unzueta on art duties, I'm reassured that it'll at least LOOK gorgeous."

Unzueta himself states that Captain America and Iron Man are his two favorite Marvel characters and that working with Landy has given him plenty of room to stretch his muscles as an artist and live up to his own admiration for the characters.

"He gives the script a great cinematographic sense in every panel and the choreography pushes me to be clear, detailed, and dynamic at the same time," Unzueta says of Landy's work on the title. "There are a lot of things to say about the relationship of these two Marvel heroes and Derek shows in this miniseries his deep understanding of their dynamic and services it into a great and relevant story: An instant classic!"

Captain America/Iron Man #1 is due out November 24. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full November 2021 solicitations, coming later this month.

