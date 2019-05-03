How to watch CWL London: bracket, schedule, stream, everything you need to know

CWL London kicks off this weekend and it's the only stop in the Call of Duty World League in Europe. The British crowd are renowned for building the hype and all of the 16 CWL Pro League teams are chomping at the bit to sit down and show everyone what they're capable. If you want to tune in to the upcoming event, here's how to watch CWL London including the CWL London stream, schedule, and bracket.

How to watch CWL London

You can catch all of the CWL London action on the official Call of Duty Twitch stream, which is embedded above. If the main stream isn't showing the game you want to watch, it will likely be on one of the other broadcasts: Call of Duty Bravo, Call of Duty Charlie, or Call of Duty Delta.

You can also watch CWL London live from your Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game via the World League Hub.

CWL London Bracket & Pools

Here are the four CWL London pools:

CWL London Pool A

100 Thieves: Kenny, Priestahh, Octane, SlasheR, Enable

Kenny, Priestahh, Octane, SlasheR, Enable OpTic Gaming: Scump, Crimsix, Karma, TJHaLy, Dashy

Scump, Crimsix, Karma, TJHaLy, Dashy Enigma6: General, KiSMET, Frosty, JetLi, GodRx

General, KiSMET, Frosty, JetLi, GodRx Team Reciprocity: Tommey, Wuskin, Seany, Zed, Dylan

CWL London Pool B

Gen.G: Maux, MajorManiak, Nagafen, Havok, Envoy

Maux, MajorManiak, Nagafen, Havok, Envoy Splyce: Jurd, Temp, Aqua, Loony, Accuracy

Jurd, Temp, Aqua, Loony, Accuracy Luminosity: Slacked, John, FormaL, Gunless, Classic

Slacked, John, FormaL, Gunless, Classic Denial Esports: Joee, Rated, Bance, Brack, Alexx

CWL London Pool C

eUnited: Clayster, Arcitys, Prestinni, aBeZy, Simp

Clayster, Arcitys, Prestinni, aBeZy, Simp FaZe Clan: ZooMaa, Cellium, Skrapz, Zero, Asim

ZooMaa, Cellium, Skrapz, Zero, Asim Team Envy: ACHES, SiLLY, Huke, Fero, Decemate

ACHES, SiLLY, Huke, Fero, Decemate Evil Geniuses: Xotic, Attach, Apathy, JKap, Phantomz

CWL London Pool D

Midnight Esports: LlamaGod, Parasite, Lacefield, Blazt, GorgoKnight

LlamaGod, Parasite, Lacefield, Blazt, GorgoKnight Heretics: Lucky, JurNii, MethodZ, Sukry, MeTTalZz

Lucky, JurNii, MethodZ, Sukry, MeTTalZz UYU: Mayhem, Proto, Methodz, Parzelion, Royalty

Mayhem, Proto, Methodz, Parzelion, Royalty Elevate: ProFeeZy, MRuiz, Skyz, Wailers, Breszy

CWL London Schedule

When is CWL London? That's the key question to answer first of all: May 3-5. From Friday through till the end of Sunday, the 16 CWL Pro League teams will be duking it out in the pro bracket, while countless amateur teams play in the open bracket. Here are the start times for each day:

Friday May 3: 5 AM PDT / 8 AM EDT / 1 PM BST

Saturday May 4: 6 AM PDT / 9 AM EDT / 2 PM BST

Sunday May 5: 2 AM PDT / 5 AM EDT / 10 AM BST

Finally, the image below details all of the scheduled matches for day one of CWL London.

Image credit: Call of Duty World League (Image credit: Call of Duty World League)

For more information on CWL London and the Call of Duty World League, visit the official site at CallOfDuty.com.