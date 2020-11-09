Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5 runs at a smooth 60FPS

Call of Duty: Warzone runs at a consistent 60FPS on PS5.

A new video takes a look at how the PS5 version of Call of Duty: Warzone compares to the current PS4 Pro version. The full video comes from jackfrags just below, and compares the loading times for Warzone on the two platforms. The PS4 Pro manages to load both a solo and trios game of Call of Duty: Warzone in 25 seconds, whereas the PS5 manages a solo game in 17 seconds, and a trios game in 18 seconds.

However, jackfrags believes that this current version of Warzone is a backwards compatible version of the PS4 edition of the game. He points to the graphical resolution of the battle royale game not looking decidedly different to how Warzone looked on the PS4 Pro, and the fact that it doesn't truly look like a 4K game.

In terms of frame rate, jackfrags reckons Warzone hits a pretty consistent 60FPS on the PS5. The PS4 Pro version of the game would usually achieve this, but would definitely decrease to around 50FPS in some chaotic modes like Zombie Royale. With the game running on the PS5 though, jackfrags thinks this has all been smoothed out, leading to a better Warzone experience overall on Sony's next-gen console.

There's now merely a few days to go until the PS5 launches in the US. Launching on November 12 in the US, the PS5 releases a week later on November 12 in the UK and Europe, and if you're still looking to put down a pre-order, head over to our PS5 pre-orders guide for more.

For a rundown of how you can play thousands of other games like Warzone on the PS5 through the backwards compatibility feature, check out our full PS5 backwards compatibility guide.