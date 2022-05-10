Call of Duty: Warzone devs finally explain how the Godzilla vs. Kong mode works

Call of Duty: Warzone's Operation Monarch mode launches this week, and the developers have provided a new trailer and blog post showing exactly how the Godzilla vs. Kong mode is going to work.

Operation Monarch is a limited-time, 60-player Quads mode that will be available from May 11 through May 25. Godzilla will circle Caldera, intermittently firing his heat ray breath, creating dangerous spots similar to precision airstrikes that'll be highlighted on your minimap. Kong, meanwhile, will leap around the island, crushing vehicles and downing players wherever he lands.

During the match, you might get a Titan Frenzy alert, indicating that the monsters are about to start attacking more furiously. The squad that deals the most damage to either monster during the frenzy will get a S.C.R.E.A.M. device, a killstreak item that will let you direct an attack from Godzilla or Kong toward any point on the map. You'll also be able to pick up a S.C.R.E.A.M. device through a full intel meter, which you can fill by scavenging, hitting supply drops, or dealing damage to the monsters.

Beyond that, it's Warzone as you know it: the last squad standing wins.

There will also be a series of eight challenges you can complete in order to get some themed charms, emblems, stickers, calling cards, and sprays. You can see the full list on the official site, plus a look at all the paid cosmetics that'll tie into the event.

The Warzone devs have been teasing the arrival of Godzilla and Kong for a nearly infuriating length of time, but that wait is nearly over. Please, keep Warzone weird.