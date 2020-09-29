Call of Duty Warzone creepy laughter Easter egg could point to Zombie Royale

With Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 now underway, players are reporting a creepy new Easter egg believed to be linked to the previously rumored Zombie Royale mode.

YouTuber DrFunkMD69 posted a short video of the Easter egg in question, namely the creepy laughter of a little girl. Reddit user zhixors heard laughter in the same spot, just outside of the stadium, in a separate video. There doesn't seem to be a particular trigger for the laughter beyond standing in the right place, and it seems to occur in multiple game modes including Plunder.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare gearing up for a spooktacular Haunting of Verdansk event , many players believe that this Warzone Easter egg is mirroring the Halloween spirit and teasing something a Zombie Royale mode. This lines up with extensive Zombie Royale voice lines which were datamined last week , all of which suggest the event mode could turn defeated players into zombies who must hunt down other players to regain their humanity.

Warzone Zombie Royale remains unannounced, but the bread crumbs are piling up, the themes all fit, and the mode has a history of teasing players through in-game sound effects. Earlier this year, players reported hearing wolf howls in Verdansk , and this was also thought to be a zombies precursor. Perhaps Warzone will finally cash in all this intrigue this Halloween season.