Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack unlocks exclusive content for PlayStation Plus users

After all the waiting and speculation Call of Duty Warzone is finally here and if you're a PS4 players can claim the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack as a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

The Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack promises exclusive content that won't be available in the free to play spin-off of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on any other platforms until at least October 1, 2020. So, let's take a look at what PS4 players can expect to get their hands on when the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack drops into this new take on the battle royale genre, with huge 150 player matches and a whole host of tricks up its sleeve to help it stand out.

What's in the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack

At the moment we don't know exactly what will be in the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack, as it hasn't gone live on the PS Store yet and the PlayStation blog announcement simply states that there will be "more information to come with launch." What we do know is that similar PlayStation Plus offerings for other games, such as the PS Plus Celebration Pack for Fortnite or the PS Plus Play Pack for Apex Legends, have included outfits, character skins, weapon skins, and other customisation options, so we're expecting to find cosmetic items in the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack rather than anything that would offer a competitive advantage – especially as cross-platform play is available.

Once the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack launches, we'll update this guide with all the relevant information.