Call of Duty Warzone adding Nvidia DLSS for smoother performance

Call of Duty Warzone is among the latest batch of games adding support for Nvidia's framerate-boosting DLSS technology, as the tech titan announced at CES today.

DLSS is tied to Nvidia's 20XX and 30XX video cards and uses AI-fueled deep learning super sampling to upscale games without overburdening your graphics card. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched with DLSS support and used it to great effect, enabling higher and more stable framerates even at top-end resolutions and graphics settings. The same technology is now "coming soon" to Warzone, which is great to hear since the PC version of the game can still stutter from time to time depending on your rig.

A few other games were also confirmed for the DLSS roster at Nvidia's CES show. Outriders, the upcoming ( albeit recently delayed ) looter-shooter from People Can Fly, is another big one. As we learned when we played Outriders last August , Outriders is overflowing with flashy attacks and particle effects, and DLSS should go a long way toward rendering those effects in all their glory.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, the next installment in the somehow-still-going horror franchise, will also support DLSS when it launches later this year. You may not associate good-old FNAF with high-fidelity graphics, but Security Breach does have some mighty nice (and likely mighty demanding) reflections and lighting from the looks of it. Likewise, steampunk platformer FIST: Forged in Shadow Tech will get the full RTX and DLSS treatment when it arrives this spring.